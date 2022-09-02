Wonderline -- Readers ask about walk-way, crosswalks, visitor desks

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I was wondering why the city is re-painting the crosswalks on North Lincoln Avenue and North Grant Avenue (in downtown specifically) when they haven't finished the roadwork (that they started earlier this year) yet. Obviously, they grinded down the road, but there's no way they weren't going to finish the roads and leave the gravel (that is still present months later), were they?

A: James Paul, the city’s public works director, said, “The road work for this area is completed, once the painting is done. The road work consisted of crack sealing, asphalt patching in certain areas and then a chip seal coating over all areas of Lincoln and Grant Avenues and a portion of 19th Street. Chip seal is a thin layer of aggregate after the roadway has been sprayed with asphalt. The city has completed initial clean-up of excess chips and continues to utilize the street sweeper for clean-up. The completed road work is expected to extend the life of the streets for 7-10 years.”

Q: We had to have a new roof put on. We had our regular contractor put on our roof who is from out of town. They work in several counties and work regularly in Lincoln. Why does York require a building permit to reroof a building?

A: York Public Works Director James Paul explained, “The City of York requires a building permit to identify the contractor, location, cost and requires an inspection of the work to be completed. The inspection ensures that the residents are getting quality service/repair and that the repairs are completed per the International Residence Code (IRC 2018) that the City of York has adopted.”

Q: Is Epworth Village closed?

A: The property on North Division Avenue, which had been the main campus, is no longer Epworth Village. The property has been purchased by a private owner and the property will go on the tax rolls as soon as the notification is provided to the county assessor’s office.

Q: With the grant money that was announced, it was mentioned that a walkway would be constructed at the interchange. Would that be over Highway 81 or the interstate?

A: The walkway will be over Highway 81/South Lincoln Avenue.

Q: Are the tourism information desks at the two rest stops by Interstate 80 near York now abandoned? I’ve been by each during what I figured were business hours and haven’t seen anyone.

A: Bob Sautter, executive director of the York County Visitors Bureau, explained, “The York Westbound Information Center is open from the third week in May until the end of August. York Eastbound Information Center has been closed for at least 4-5 years. This summer the Nebraska Tourism Commission had originally hired three people to staff Westbound so that the people could rotate days and have the center open seven days a week, however, one person quit right as the information center opened, thus leaving Westbound short-staffed. That may be why there was no one there at those particular times. Normal hours of staffing are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.”

If anyone is interested in applying to be a vacation guide/travel counselor, contact Sautter at the York County Visitors Bureau in January or February 2023 for information regarding applications with the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

Q: From where did the City of York hire the crew of employees who replaced the concrete on 14th Street, in front of our house? Great teamwork. They were hard workers, even in 90-degree weather.

A: York Public Works Director James Paul said, “The City of York posts our job openings on our city website (https://www.cityofyork.net//), York County Chamber of Commerce, York County Development Corporation and Nebraska Department of Labor. Applicants are then interviewed for the open position.”

Q: When did it become mandatory for public water supplies to be tested? And do they continually add elements they need to test for?

A: The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) of 1974 and its subsequent 1986 and 1996 amendments authorize the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) to set national standards to protect public drinking water and its sources against naturally occurring or human-made contaminants, says James Paul, the city’s public works director. And he added, “Yes, new elements are added for testing as federal laws change.”

Q: I have been wondering why the traffic light at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue has been malfunctioning for some time. Now with the installation of stop signs, it looks like it is going to be a long-haul fix.

A: According to city officials, “Due to continued supply constraints on replacement parts for the traffic signal and increased pedestrian traffic in the area, the intersection at Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street is now a three-way stop. The delivery of repair components is expected to be at the end of September.”