Wonderline -- Readers ask about voting details, hail damage, case percentages

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Voters are required to place proper postage on envelopes when returning ballots by mail. Just wondering why the amount of postage for returning ballots is not indicated. And what is the correct postage for sending it back in?

Also, just wondering what the Line# is for on the front of the returned envelope for the mail-in ballot?

A: Kelly Turner, York County Clerk, says, “All early ballots that are mailed out have an instruction sheet accompanying the ballot which indicates that it will cost $1.20 to mail their ballot back to the clerk’s office. It also says that they may drop their ballot off in the drop off box on the west side of the courthouse (no posted needed) or bring the ballot into the election clerk’s office. The line # on the front of the envelope does not have to be filled out.”

Q: I just found out I have hail damage on my house and I have no idea when it hailed. How much hail damage have we had in York in the last 3 ½ years?