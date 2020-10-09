Wonderline -- Readers ask about voting details, hail damage, case percentages

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Voters are required to place proper postage on envelopes when returning ballots by mail. Just wondering why the amount of postage for returning ballots is not indicated. And what is the correct postage for sending it back in?
Also, just wondering what the Line# is for on the front of the returned envelope for the mail-in ballot?
A: Kelly Turner, York County Clerk, says, “All early ballots that are mailed out have an instruction sheet accompanying the ballot which indicates that it will cost $1.20 to mail their ballot back to the clerk’s office. It also says that they may drop their ballot off in the drop off box on the west side of the courthouse (no posted needed) or bring the ballot into the election clerk’s office. The line # on the front of the envelope does not have to be filled out.”
Q: I just found out I have hail damage on my house and I have no idea when it hailed. How much hail damage have we had in York in the last 3 ½ years?
A: We went back and looked through past editions of the York News-Times and it appears that the most significant and damaging hail storms in York and York County in recent history occurred on Aug. 13 and June 3, 2019. During both storms – especially the storm on June 3 – there was substantial damage to vehicles, buildings, roofs, trees, crops, gardens, etc. So it is very possible that this is when the damage happened, as is referred to by the reader in this question.
Q: What percentage of the county’s population, at this point, has had COVID-19 since this nightmare started last spring?
A: Since the pandemic began, the percentage of York County’s population who have had COVID-19 is now at 1.75 percent.
Q: How many deaths have there been in York County, which was a result of COVID-19?
A: There have been two deaths in York County attributed to COVID-19.
Q: Is it true that Eddie Van Halen could play all instruments and could not read music?
A: Yes, this is true.
The legendary musician, who died this week at the age of 65, was said to be able to play “almost any instrument, but he couldn’t read music.” Of course, he was best known as a guitarist.
Q: Why do bees love marigolds so much? I have a lot of marigolds in my back yard and there are so many bees on them – still, even though we are into October!
A: Marigolds have great ability to attract and feed pollinating insects right up to and through the early frosts, say experts from many sources. They say that marigolds continue to provide heavy blooms offering pollen and nectar as well or better than just about any garden flower this late in the season.
Q: Do you think the railroad is going to allow their train engineers to just start blowing their horns again, through York, just for fun and in spite of the fact we have a quiet zone?
A: Residents have been complaining about hearing train whistles during the night in recent weeks and the city has instructed a consultant to contact the railroad authorities about the issue.
Q: Why are my pumpkins taking so long to turn orange?
A: They may have just not had enough sun yet, as the sun helps turn them orange. Maybe it would help to just push away the vines a bit so the sunlight can reach them.
Q: With the election, there is more talk about fracking. Can you tell me exactly what is fracking?
A: The definition of fracking is “the process of injecting liquid at high pressure into subterranean rocks, boreholes, etc., so as to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas.”
Q: Who invented the cheeseburger?
A: A number of people claim to know exactly where the cheeseburger came from but the one name that many say was the first was Lionel Sternberger. He was a cook at his father’s sandwich shop in Pasadena, Calif. The 16-year-old is said to have invented the cheeseburger on his own and share his experiment with others.
