Wonderline -- Readers ask about vaccines and donations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I read about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being put on a pause for now because of some blood clot issues with several people who received the vaccination. My question is if this was the vaccine that was associated with the “substantial health event” involving a female medical worker in our health district.

A: We asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, this question and she said the person in this health district (who had the significant health event) received the Moderna vaccine, not the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“These vaccines work in very different ways and there has been no ‘pause’ put on the Moderna vaccine,” she said. “The case in our district is still under investigation as to whether or not there are any safety concerns with the vaccine.”

Q: I read the article in the YNT about Wessels Living History Farm adding an educational center. I know there was a large donation to help, but are they accepting donations from other sources to help with construction and other expenses related to this endeavor?