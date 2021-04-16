Wonderline -- Readers ask about vaccines and donations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I read about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being put on a pause for now because of some blood clot issues with several people who received the vaccination. My question is if this was the vaccine that was associated with the “substantial health event” involving a female medical worker in our health district.
A: We asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, this question and she said the person in this health district (who had the significant health event) received the Moderna vaccine, not the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“These vaccines work in very different ways and there has been no ‘pause’ put on the Moderna vaccine,” she said. “The case in our district is still under investigation as to whether or not there are any safety concerns with the vaccine.”
Q: I read the article in the YNT about Wessels Living History Farm adding an educational center. I know there was a large donation to help, but are they accepting donations from other sources to help with construction and other expenses related to this endeavor?
A: “Yes, we are accepting donations for the building,” responded Wessels Director Vicki Northrop. “Costs continue to rise and we want to get started as soon as we can so we can use the building this fall. Construction materials are one cost. Appliances for our demonstration kitchen, tables, chairs and dry-erase boards are needed. We also have a good bid right now for a computer cart and 30 chrome books like students have access to in school, two interactive TVs, and a sound system that includes a microphone for speakers which we will host. We would love to create a reference library area for Dave Wessels' books, farm equipment notebooks, and manuals, so we will need shelves or bookcases.
“We plan to give credit to donors with a plaque inside the building. If anyone would like to contribute to our Wessels Education Center, please send donations to: Wessels Living History Farm Education Center, 5520 South Lincoln Ave., York NE 68467. Thank you so much in advance and to those who have already donated. We are working to fulfill Dave's Dream.”
Q: I know you can get plastic surgery for a lot of things, but is it possible to get plastic surgery for cat claws?
A: We aren’t sure what the reader means by cat claws, but we searched high and low to see if this was a feature that could be obtained by plastic surgery. We didn’t find any such information.
Q: How long has York been categorized as a First Class city in Nebraska?
A: The town has held that designation since 1900.
Q: When a law enforcement agency seizes drug money, where does that money eventually go?
A: The cash determined to be drug buy money, when successfully seized, is then distributed in a number of different ways. If it is considered to be a state/local case, 50 percent of the money is distributed to the school districts in the county (where it was seized) and the other 50 percent is distributed to drug funds associated with the different entities involved in the seizure (county, city, state). If it is considered to be a federal case, the distribution depends on the level of involvement of the different law enforcement agencies.
Q: How many district judges are in the state of Nebraska?
A: There are 56 district judges in Nebraska.
Q: Is there really a strip club moving into the old pawn shop building on South Lincoln Avenue?
A: No. That apparently was an online, social media April Fool’s Joke that was passed around on April 1 and a little bit on April 2.
That area isn’t zoned for that type of business.
Q: I am going to plant broccoli this year, in my garden, for the first time and was wondering if I can get more than one head per plant.
A: Yes, it is possible.
When harvesting the first, initial head, be careful to just cut if off at the end of the its main head, leaving the plant standing. When you do so, you should see smaller shoots beneath it. If the plant is healthy, those smaller shoots should grow into new heads – although they won’t likely be as large as the initial head.
Q: When someone is sentenced to prison, are they taken directly to the prison or do they sit in county jail for a while?
A: Sometimes a judge will allow someone to report to custody a day or two later – but that’s rare and generally for unique situations. Usually, when someone is given a prison sentence, they are transported immediately to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Q: We have had a street light out on street for a few weeks. How can we get that fixed?
A: Residents are definitely welcome to contact the city if their street lights are out. Anyone who sees that a light is not working properly may call the city offices and report the situation – that way, city work crews will know when there is a problem.
Q: If I want to apply for TIF money in the city, what do I have to do?
A: The best idea is for the interested person to speak with city personnel and they will walk them through the process of applying for Tax Increment Financing.
Q: What is the protocol for making a complaint about a neighbor who refuses to clean up their yard? Do I have to fill out a form and if so, will I be required to sign it?
A: The reader should contact the police department (if they live in the City of York) at 363-2640 or the sheriff’s department (if they live in another area of the county) at 362-4927. They can make their complaint and officers will follow up on the situation.