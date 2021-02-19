Wonderline -- Readers ask about vaccinations, parking and face coverings

“The statute provides that the board of health shall enact rules and regulations having the force and effect of law, to safeguard the health of the people of the city, and shall enforce them and provide fines and punishments for the violation of such rules and regulations,” Campbell continued, citing the law.

“As provided by state law, the City of York passed ordinances many years ago that created a board of health to carry out the provisions of the state law. The board acted to adopt the health measures as authorized by state law and the city ordinances.”

It should also be noted that while the mask mandate will likely expire at the end of the day on Feb. 28, Mayor Barry Redfern said this week that everyone is still encouraged to wear face coverings when in indoor public spaces and when social distancing is not possible – even if it is not mandated by local regulations.

After Feb. 28, individuals can still wear face coverings in the same situations they are now – and health officials also encourage that practice as it helped slow the community spread of COVID-19.

Q: How many COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered so far in York County? And how do the numbers here compare with the other counties in our health district? Are we ahead or behind the other counties?