Wonderline -- Readers ask about vaccinations, parking and face coverings

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: At a recent vaccination clinic in York, the waiting space was not very large and I felt like a bigger venue should be used for this type of event. Could the shot clinics in York be moved to a bigger space?
A: The vaccination clinics in York are being moved to a larger venue, starting next Thursday.
The vaccination clinics are now going to be held at the Holthus Convention Center.
Matter of fact, there is a story in this publication about that very topic.
Q: Does anyone in the area repair neon signs? We have one with a short in the electrical wiring.
A: If anyone does this type of repair work, they can contact the Wonderline and leave a message with their contact information – and then we will pass that along to readers.
Q: There are a number of vehicles that I’ve seen parked on residential streets that haven’t moved since the cold weather moved in. I would imagine that those unmoved vehicles are a pain in the neck for city crews when they are trying to clear snow from the streets. Are parking tickets issued for those vehicles that have sat in the same place for a week or even longer?
A: There have been parking warnings issued on many of those vehicles, which haven’t moved in a long time, regarding the 24-hour limit that exists.
Also, as a firsthand account, this writer left town and her car sat in the same place for a week – she was greeted with a friendly reminder (just a warning ticket) on her driver’s side window that the vehicle needs to be moved on a regular basis.
Q: York has a municipal code, section 34-40, pertaining to clearing snow off the sidewalks. Is this enforced?
A: Yes, this code exists for the city of York and property owners are required to clear the snow off their sidewalks. Those who do not comply are contacted and asked to do so. If there is a consistent problem in a certain location, concerned residents can contact the city offices or the police department to report that situation.
Q: I see that the city’s board of health will likely allow the city’s mask mandate to expire at the end of the month. I am still questioning the authority of this board and wonder how this board has the legal ability to make these types of decisions.
A: As explained earlier by York City Attorney Charles Campbell, “The authority of the city board of health is provided by state statute. Section 16-238 of the Nebraska statutes provides that a city of the first class, which includes York, may make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of contagious, infectious or malignant diseases into the city. The statute goes on to state that in all first class cities, that the city shall create a board of health for this purpose and it designates the members of the board.
“The statute provides that the board of health shall enact rules and regulations having the force and effect of law, to safeguard the health of the people of the city, and shall enforce them and provide fines and punishments for the violation of such rules and regulations,” Campbell continued, citing the law.
“As provided by state law, the City of York passed ordinances many years ago that created a board of health to carry out the provisions of the state law. The board acted to adopt the health measures as authorized by state law and the city ordinances.”
It should also be noted that while the mask mandate will likely expire at the end of the day on Feb. 28, Mayor Barry Redfern said this week that everyone is still encouraged to wear face coverings when in indoor public spaces and when social distancing is not possible – even if it is not mandated by local regulations.
After Feb. 28, individuals can still wear face coverings in the same situations they are now – and health officials also encourage that practice as it helped slow the community spread of COVID-19.
Q: How many COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered so far in York County? And how do the numbers here compare with the other counties in our health district? Are we ahead or behind the other counties?
A: According to the latest numbers from the Four Corners Health Department, the number of vaccinations given in York County is now at 2,084 – compared to 1,208 in Seward County, 459 in Polk County and 861 in Butler County. Those are numbers of vaccinations that do not include those given in long-term care facilities. The number of vaccinations given in long-term care facilities, in the district, is at 2,081.