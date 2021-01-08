Wonderline -- Readers ask about vaccinations and commissioner appointments

Q: Why wasn’t the county commissioners’ meeting available for viewing online, on Dec. 29?

A: The commissioners’ meeting was not available for viewing online, via Zoom, on Dec. 29 because there was an internet outage in the courthouse that morning.

Q: How long will the newly appointed commissioner, for District 1, serve?

A: The newly-appointed commissioner for District 1 will serve out the remaining two years of the four-term that was vacated. At the completion of that term, the commissioner can file candidacy to run for election, if the commissioner so chooses.

Q: How many people have actually been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 in York County compared to how many tests have been administered in York County?

A: We did this calculation based on figures a couple of days ago. At that point, there had been 5,632 tests administered in York County. There had been 1,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19. So 24.98 percent of the people who have been tested for COVID-19 in York County have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.