Wonderline -- Readers ask about vaccinations and commissioner appointments

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Is there any kind of timetable to know when the COVID vaccine will be available? I know that healthcare workers and nursing home residents are the first and second groups. I’m over 65, retired and in good health. Where would I fall in the order, and is there any kind of general timeline? Will local health care providers notify us when and where we can get vaccinated for COVID?
A: This past week, Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference in which he talked about this very topic, along with Angie Ling from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The governor said, “Vaccinations have been proceeding expeditiously here in Nebraska. National data shows that Nebraska has been in the top third in the nation in terms of how quickly we are getting vaccine to people as we receive it. Over the weekend, we launched a new vaccination dashboard, so you can track how our work is proceeding across the state.”
Ling said, “Shipments of vaccine product continue to go to Phase 1A providers to include hospitals, community healthcare providers, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies, and local health departments. The prioritized tiers for phase 1A and phase 1B are located on the DHHS website under vaccine information.
“As we prepare for Phase 1B, we will be working with the local health departments and community partners to help with vaccinations. Citizens aged 75 and older will be the priority for Phase 1B,” Ling said. “Vaccinations will be accomplished through multiple methods such as community vaccine clinics with the health departments, healthcare providers, and pharmacy partners. We are still finalizing these details and will get the information out as soon as possible. In most areas, this phase will not start for another 2-3 weeks so we ask for patience as we finalize these details.
“We will be introducing a website in the coming weeks for citizens to register for vaccinations so they will be told when their priority group is ready to be vaccinated and also assist with scheduling and follow-up reminders,” Ling continued. “The state will be moving through the phases asynchronously. This means that while we are still focusing on healthcare in one area, another area may be starting on phase 1B populations.”
Q: Have there been other seats vacated on the county board in the recent past, in which a replacement had to be chosen by the county attorney, the county treasurer and the county clerk?
A: In recent history, the county commissioner seats of Dale Euchner and Roger Heers were vacated early and appointments needed to be made by the county attorney, county treasurer and county clerk. Commissioner Euchner resigned from his position because he was moving out of the county and Commissioner Heers passed away during his term.
Q: Why wasn’t the county commissioners’ meeting available for viewing online, on Dec. 29?
A: The commissioners’ meeting was not available for viewing online, via Zoom, on Dec. 29 because there was an internet outage in the courthouse that morning.
Q: How long will the newly appointed commissioner, for District 1, serve?
A: The newly-appointed commissioner for District 1 will serve out the remaining two years of the four-term that was vacated. At the completion of that term, the commissioner can file candidacy to run for election, if the commissioner so chooses.
Q: How many people have actually been tested and confirmed positive for COVID-19 in York County compared to how many tests have been administered in York County?
A: We did this calculation based on figures a couple of days ago. At that point, there had been 5,632 tests administered in York County. There had been 1,407 confirmed cases of COVID-19. So 24.98 percent of the people who have been tested for COVID-19 in York County have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.
Q: Every day, about the same time of day, there is a flock of chickens walking down my street in York. Not kidding. They walk down the street, turn the corner and then I don’t know where they go after that. The next day, they walk down the street, turn the corner and then I don’t know where after that. My question is what are chickens doing in town in the first place? Don’t we have rules about chickens in town, in York?
A: There are regulations regarding chickens in York.
The city’s municipal code says in Section 7-2:
“No person in charge, custody or control thereof, shall permit any horse, mule, cow, sheep, or any other animal to go loose or run at large in any of the public ways, or upon the property of another, in city, or to be tethered or staked out in such a manner as to allow said animal to reach to or pass into any public way, or upon the property of another; and the running at large within the corporate limits of city, except in enclosed places on private property, of poultry, chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese or other like fowl, is hereby declared to be a common nuisance and the same is hereby prohibited.”
Section 7-3 says: “No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any horse, mule, sheep, goat, or rabbit within one hundred (100) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence or place of dwelling or place of business; provided, no swine or bovine shall be kept or maintained within the corporate limits of the city.
“No person, whether as owner, bailee, keeper or custodian shall keep or maintain any chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, or any similar fowl within fifty (50) feet of any part of any building used by another as a residence, a place of dwelling or a place of business.”