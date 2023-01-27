Wonderline -- Readers ask about trolley service, Swedehome, eggshells, mental illness

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I saw an old picture from the early days in York and the writing on the back said it was of the city’s horse drawn trolley service. Can you find out more information about the city’s trolley service in the old days?

A: We found a passage in a York County history book about York’s trolley service. There was also a picture of it and the caption indicated one of the drivers was Buell Charlton.

In a short story, written by Blaine Charlton 1988, it was said: “The trolley went from the Reece Hotel, just across the street south of the Burlington depot to the Blodgett House, where Super Value (Grand Central) is now. The North Western depot was across the street. It also delivered people to the Le Grande Hotel on the corner of Seventh and Lincoln, now the York State Bank. Buell Charlton would stop at every corner. The charge was 5 cents a ride.”

Q: I was recently in the little town northwest of Stromsburg, called Swedehome. It’s a little tiny place but so neat, with what I assume is a historical church and the cemetery across the road/street. What is the history of this little town?

A: We will provide you with all the information we could find about the town.

Swedehome is an unincorporated community in Polk County. A post office was established there in 1883 and remained in operation until it was discontinued in 1902. Swedehome was originally built chiefly by Swedes – hence the name.

History books say the Farmers Union Cooperative store was destroyed by fire in December of 1938 and the town mainly has consisted of the beautiful, historic Lutheran church, cemetery and several residences.

The Swede Home Cemetery, also referred to as the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, is located there. In the cemetery are the graves of Johan and Kajsa Hult, victims of the infamous 1878 prairie fire. Surviving members of the family became successful in lumbering in the Pacific Northwest. Apparently this prairie fire was in the fall of that year and it came close to destroying the little town – but fortunately missed it. Unfortunately, according to some historical accounts, the Hults were victims in the situation.

Regarding the church itself, in July, 1873, settlers founded the Swede Home Church, now identified as Calvary Lutheran Church of Swede Home. It is considered a mother congregation of Lutheran churches as some of its original members were leaders in establishing churches and institutions along the pioneer trails to Oregon. The congregation built its present red brick sanctuary with two silver steeples in 1914, replacing the original that was constructed in 1881-1883.

We also found an online entry written by a woman named Annie Brutus. In her writing, she said her great-great-grandparents were pioneers who made their home in Swedehome. She said those grandparents – Carl Gustaf Johnson and Charlotta Gustafson – were married in April of 1863 in Sweden and they were some of the founding members of the Swede Home church and the town. They immigrated to the United States and settled in Varna, Illinois. In 1878, they came by wagon to Swedehome. The farmed in the area and were active in community affairs. They raised 10 children and their graves are located in the Swedehome Cemetery.

Q: Why did my grandma put eggshells in her coffee grounds when she brewed her coffee? What was the purpose?

A: Adding eggshells to coffee grounds is said to take away some of the bitter taste that coffee can have. The eggshells were cleaned and allowed to dry – and then added to the coffee grounds when making coffee. It was a practice dating back to the early 1900s – some people still do it to this day. It adds a richness to the coffee and makes regular every day coffee taste like it was specially brewed.

Q: My family was involved in a situation in our neighborhood – I won’t elaborate on the circumstances – but the family of a person who had done some questionable things had an excuse for his behavior. They said he was “bipolar.” What exactly does it mean to be bipolar?

A: Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mental illness that brings severe highs and low moods and changes in sleep, energy, thinking and behavior, according to numerous sources. People who have bipolar disorder can have periods in which they feel overly happy and energized and other periods of feeling very sad, hopeless and sluggish. It is a disorder caused by structural and functional changes in the brain or changes in genes. Patients may feel normal, without any symptoms, in between episodes of mania and depression.