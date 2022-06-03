Wonderline -- Readers ask about trees, COVID, York College and city regulations

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: During that big recent storm, there were so many rotten limbs that fell on power lines and ended up in the street. It looked like the rotten limbs came from rotten trees on homeowners’ properties. Who is responsible for cleaning that up?

A: The trees are the responsibility of the property owners – however, when large trees fall onto and block city streets (as was seen during that situation) the work crews from the city remove the debris in order to keep traffic flowing and for residents to have access to their properties.

Q: I’m hearing there are more COVID cases right now. Is that true? In our area of the state?

A: There has been slight uptick, according to a briefing that was held this week with Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department. She said there were 40 confirmed cases in the health district (which is made up of York, Polk, Seward and Butler Counties) in the last seven days. While that is higher than it has been (the numbers were about five cases every seven days), it is still a far cry from where the case numbers were earlier this year during the major case surge.

McDougall also noted these are lab confirmed cases and that cases confirmed by home testing are not reported to their offices – so the numbers could be higher.

She also said Four Corners has been notified about a recent COVID-related death in the health district. She said more information will be released soon from her office about that death. This would be the first one in a long time in the health department.

Q: When will York College officially become York University?

A: July 1, 2022.

Q: Now that John Lyons has been terminated as the York County Attorney, is he still the Clay County Attorney?

A: According to the list of officials in Clay County, Lyons is still the county attorney there.

Q: There was a dispute recently in my neighborhood in which people were arguing about other neighbors parking in front of their house. Is there a rule about who can park a vehicle on a street and where? I know it has to be moved every 24 hours, but can a vehicle be parked by a mailbox, as an example, or a certain distance from a driveway?

A: We’ve had this question asked before and asked York Police Chief Ed Tjaden. He said, “Residential parking restrictions are limited to 24 hours, but a homeowner does not own or have legal say over who parks directly in front of his/her home. And driveways cannot be blocked.”

Q: Who is responsible for the maintenance of the service roads at the interchange?

A: The city is responsible for the maintenance of the service roads at the interchange.

Q: Is it true that egg shells are good in the garden?

A: All sources we found say this is the case.

They also suggest microwaving the shells to kill bacteria and then crumble up the shells into a powder. Sprinkle this around the base of the plants, such as tomatoes, as they will appreciate the calcium.

Q: Are there city regulations about garbage in yards? If there is a property where it is piling up, is there a regulation to stop that?

A: Section 17-49 of the city’s municipal code addresses this type of issue. It is illegal to have “filthy, littered or trash-covered” yards, lots, houses and buildings.

The York Police Department routinely makes report of such properties and the owners/occupants are contacted about remediation.

If there is a problem property, contact the police department and/or the city offices.

Q: Are there fines for dog owners who have animals running loose in York? What about if they have too many dogs or don’t license a dog or have non-stop barking dogs?

A: Yes, York has an animal control officer who specifically deals with these types of calls during those hours of duty. In the off hours (evenings, middle of the night), police officers deal with those issues.

Yes, there are fines for owners who allow their dogs to run loose. The fine is $10 per animal, plus court costs. It should also be noted that if a dog is impounded, there could be additional fees tacked on to that.

The fine for having excessive dogs (more than two per household) is $25, plus court costs.

The fine for not licensing a dog is $25 per animal, plus court costs.

Fines for excessive noise created by barking dogs are $10, plus court costs.