Wonderline -- Readers ask about Thayer, punch and garbage

It says you take six cans of frozen lemon juice and six cans of frozen orange juice and dissolve those in six quarts of water.

Aside, you stir 16 cups of sugar into 20 cups of water until the sugar is dissolved.

Then combine those two sets of ingredients.

When you are ready to serve, you stir in five quarts of ginger ale.

We aren’t sure if this is exactly the same recipe the reader remembers, but this is the one we could find. Also, it should be noted that in this particular cookbook, a reference shows they also had a group called The Christian Mothers in their parish.

Q: Is there a city ordinance that requires how often someone has to get rid of their garbage on their properties?

A: Section 16-22 of the City of York’s municipal code says: “Garbage, refuse, rubbish and/or solid waste accumulations shall be removed by householder or tenant at their own expense at least once each week during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October of each year and once every two weeks during the rest of the year; provided it shall be removed more often and at such other times as the city may direct.