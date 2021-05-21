Wonderline -- Readers ask about Thayer, punch and garbage

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: There is no railroad through Thayer, like there is and was in most of our little towns in this area. So I’m curious as to why Thayer grew up where it did and if there was a particular draw to that location to start a town.
A: The village of Thayer, according to York County history books, was built on the south side of Lincoln Creek in Thayer Township in 1887, the land being purchased from David Price.
The Thayer Flour Mill operated by water from an earthen dam on Lincoln Creek, before the town was there.
Also, a post office a mile north was later moved to the mill site and later uptown.
A concrete dam had to be put in and in the winter, blocks of ice were cut for summer use for the community and some was sent by rail as far as Fremont.
A man with the last name of Tharp and John Haines operated the mill for many years. The area was an ideal resort in the summer with shade trees on R.B. Price land for boating, fishing and picnics.
And yes, there used to be a railroad through Thayer – back in the town’s early days.
William Stine was depot agent for the Chicago N.W. Railroad in 1887 – he also had a light plant that gave electricity to the town in a small way.
Dray wagons hauling freight were run by W. Blackburn, and then later by Ed Mosley and Peter Kelch.
The first school building was used on Sunday for church.
Churches were later built, as were a hotel, a market, a lumber store, bank and more. There were two elevators – the Updike Company and Farmers Grain Association. There were two cream stations, barber shops and a restaurant.
At that time, 150 people lived in Thayer, the peak was 200 in the early 1920s.
During World War II, the railroad in Thayer stopped operation and the rails were taken up to help the war effort.
Q: When I was a kid, the mom group at our church, called The Christian Mothers, always made this yellow punch for our gatherings, potlucks, funerals, etc. It was so good. It’s just something I remember having as part of my childhood. Anyway, in all these years, I haven’t been able to replicate it and I don’t have a recipe. I’d like to have it for making in large batches too, but haven’t found it. I know you have had these types of questions before in the Wonderline and was hoping maybe you could see if you could find this recipe.
A: We accessed a very old cookbook from St. John’s Catholic Church in Antelope County and found their recipe for “Yellow Punch for 250 servings.”
It says you take six cans of frozen lemon juice and six cans of frozen orange juice and dissolve those in six quarts of water.
Aside, you stir 16 cups of sugar into 20 cups of water until the sugar is dissolved.
Then combine those two sets of ingredients.
When you are ready to serve, you stir in five quarts of ginger ale.
We aren’t sure if this is exactly the same recipe the reader remembers, but this is the one we could find. Also, it should be noted that in this particular cookbook, a reference shows they also had a group called The Christian Mothers in their parish.
Q: Is there a city ordinance that requires how often someone has to get rid of their garbage on their properties?
A: Section 16-22 of the City of York’s municipal code says: “Garbage, refuse, rubbish and/or solid waste accumulations shall be removed by householder or tenant at their own expense at least once each week during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October of each year and once every two weeks during the rest of the year; provided it shall be removed more often and at such other times as the city may direct.
“Any licensed collector shall collect garbage and refuse at least once a week during the months of May, June, July, August, September and October of each year, and at least once every two weeks during the rest of the year, at each place where garbage accumulates, and more often if the city shall deem it necessary.”
Q: Does the city of York have an ordinance that sets certain hours for selling alcohol?
A: No liquor can be sold in York between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to Section 5-5 of the city’s municipal code.
Q: Can a person vote, ever again, if they have been convicted of a felony? What if they were convicted a long time ago, like 15 years ago?
A: Individuals convicted of a felony are ineligible to vote while incarcerated or on parole or on probation. Voting rights are restored two years after the completion of all supervised release (except if convicted of treason). Ex-offenders have to re-register to vote.
Q: There was a program on NET that talked about diphtheria being the scourge of the pioneers. Back in the pioneer days, so many people died from diphtheria. Today, we don’t have that issue, thanks to vaccinations. My question is what exactly is diphtheria?
A: Diphtheria is a bacterial infection.
Signs and symptoms vary from mild to severe, usually starting with a sore throat and fever. And there are breathing issues with severe coughing. The neck may also swell due to enlarged lymph nodes.
Diphtheria is a contagious disease, passed by direct contact and/or through the air.