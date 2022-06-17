Wonderline -- Readers ask about survey, Fun City, train robbery and hail

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: In 2020, we were given the opportunity to fill out a survey regarding the Highway 81 bypass from Highway 34 to I-80. They also asked for our suggestions on improving the bypass (around York). What were the results of that survey?

A: We don’t know. We have looked and looked and haven’t found any summaries of the responses. We would assume that the information the NDOT gathered in July 2020 will be used for future projects should they come up.

Q: What is all in the new Fun City area at the community center?

A: The newly-developed play space, called “Fun City,” is in the community center now. This offers activities for children ages six months to upper elementary. Activities include a giant ball pit, sand table, music room, baby/toddler zone, art boards and a large area for imaginary play.

Q: Is it true that there was the “Great Train Robbery of 1900” in York County? Do you know anything about it?

A: Thanks to an old newsletter put out by the York County Historical Association, we have access to the story about what the title called “The Great Train Robbery of 1900.” The story in the July 4, 1900 “York Republican,” read as follows:

“A rather short, heavy set man strolled leisurely through the westbound No. 41 Burlington night flyer, on June 28, 1900. Using a big shining revolver, with a steady finger on the trigger, he persuaded two sleeping car conductors to walk ahead of him and wake passengers.

“After going through the sleepers and collecting about $180, the business-0like and courteous ‘operator’ pulled the air brake cord with all the grace of a real conductor and stepped off the train about one mile west of Bradshaw. Supposedly, the thief, not from York, boarded at York using a ticket to Aurora.

“A special train from Lincoln, containing Burlington detectives with blood hounds and Railroad Superintendent Bignell, rushed through York a few hours afterward, in hot pursuit of the robber. Detective Malone and his dogs followed the trail (quite fresh because of a recent rain) from Bradshaw through Henderson, where a safe in the village drug store had been “blown.” The thief and the companions who had been waiting for him, used some of the $12 stolen from Henderson to buy beer – leaving a trail of corks. The trail continued through Sutton, Grafton, Shickley, Belvidere and Hebron before crossing the Kansas state line. The trail was lost at Washington, Kan.

“Superintendent Bignell said this was the first robbery in his division and expressed determination that it would be the last. The passengers expressed relief that the ordeal was over, especially 16-year-old Billy Shiverick of Omaha, who had retired after dividing his $65 into two purses, one with $63 and the other with $2 change. When the revolver was pointed toward him, he quickly handed over the book containing the change – keeping the additional $63 hidden.”

Q: What is the monetary value of the damage done in the recent hail storm in York County?

A: That number is not yet known as insurance examiners/adjusters are still out surveying the damaged property – which includes pivots, crops, houses, cars, businesses, tractors, bins, outbuildings, etc. And there was a lot of damage as the storm made its way through this area.

Q: What is the new project happening with recent construction at the Kilgore Library?

A: The library has received a new roof.

Soon, the library will be getting a new heating and air conditioning system.

Q: On the FBI TV series, FBI agent OA now has a new female partner. What happened to longtime partner, Maggie?

A: The FBI season finale aired May 24. Maggie is played by Missy Peregrym, who is on maternity leave in real life.

So while Peregrym is gone, the character Maggie is “recovering from residual nerve damage after the sarin gas crisis in Episode 18.” So the character of Nina was created to step in as a temporary member of Jubal’s team – partnered first with OA.

Q: What causes hail to be formed?

A: Hail is a type of precipitation or water in the atmosphere. Hail is formed when drops of water freeze together in the cold upper regions of thunderstorm clouds, according to the National Geographic Society. These chunks are hailstones.

Cumulonimbus clouds are often present in summer storms. As these clouds rise high into the colder parts of the atmosphere, the water vapor inside them turns to ice crystals. As more droplets continue to freeze, these hailstones grow bigger and bigger until their weight causes them to fall to earth, creating hail.

Q: What is said to have been the worst hail storm in history? Is there even record of such a thing?

A: Sources say the worst hail storm in the world’s history is said to have occurred near Moradabad, India, on April 30, 1888. The hail event is said to have killed as many as 246 people with hailstones as large as oranges.

Q: Where was the biggest hail stone ever recorded in the United States?

A: Currently the largest hailstone on record in the United States fell in Vivian, South Dakota. It measured eight inches in diameter.