Wonderline -- Readers ask about strange event at fairgrounds, grader purchase, artifact show

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Is there any sort of idea yet regarding what happened at the York County Fairgrounds last Saturday, with those people getting suddenly sick in the 4-H food building?

A: As of now, the answer is no. Law enforcement tested everything for a wide variety of narcotics (all of the results came back as negative) and the sheriff’s department said this week they’ve had no indication from medical professionals as to what caused the situation. Sheriff Paul Vrbka said his department has received multiple calls from different people who were at the fairgrounds last Saturday who exhibited strange symptoms as well – beyond the three who were initially stricken.

For those who may not know the situation being referenced, police and first responders were dispatched to the fairgrounds on the report of a possible electrocution which then was changed to a report of narcotic exposure. The strange situation evolved after a man entered the building, made a cash transaction and handed over a charger he said he had found outside. Shortly after he left, the worker he interacted with became suddenly affected, as were two others in the building.

It should be noted the man – who has never been identified – is not being sought as being the cause of the reactions. Law enforcement officials have said they would like to speak with him to see if there is any information he may have that would be valuable in unraveling this mystery. There is no evidence that the man did anything wrong or caused this immediate reaction in those who had contact with him.

The sheriff’s department has been receiving calls from individuals – besides those initial three – who said they experienced strange symptoms of passing out, have strange rashes and very odd symptoms after being at the fairgrounds on Saturday. The sheriff said he knows at least one other person – beyond the initial three – was also hospitalized in Seward County.

At this time, there are simply no answers as to what caused these people’s medical reactions.

Q: The county was supposed to take bids this week for a motorgrader. Did they decide to purchase one? The reason I’m asking is because with all this talk about county employees needing raises and fuel prices being so high and all this other stuff going on in our economy right now, I was curious as to whether they wanted to wait it out or move forward. I also realize they have to rotate the fleet because machines get old and repairs get expensive.

A: This week, the York County Commissioners took bids for a new motorgrader to replace a 2006 machine.

The bids came in from Nebraska Machinery (end price of $343,680 after trade-in) and Murphy (end price of $313,490 after trade-in).

Both of them met the specs, said York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim, and the Murphy machine will likely be here in time for fall work. Keim recommended the low bid from Murphy.

“With the elevated prices and such that we are seeing now, with everything, does it make sense to maybe hold back this purchase for a year?” asked Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “I thought I should just ask, for the purpose of discussion. I understand we need to upgrade the fleet, I just felt I should bring it up.”

“I think we need to stay on schedule,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “I’m not sure we will see any prices come down. I also think it would be a good idea to take the funds from the inheritance tax fund.”

The inheritance tax fund is an unrestricted fund, so the purchase does not affect the lid requirements when it comes to the budget for the fiscal year.

“I get those concerns too,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “But with supply chain problems, we don’t know when we will be able to get a machine.”

All the commissioners, with the exception of Bill Bamesberger, voted in favor of the purchase.

Q: I was at Greenwood Cemetery in York not too long ago and was intrigued by the many very old gravestones. I was wondering how long has this cemetery existed?

A: Greenwood Cemetery in York has been an active cemetery since 1882. Among the over 10,700 gravesites are numerous burial sites of veterans from all of America's conflicts including the Civil War, World Wars One and Two, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War.

Q: Do you have any information regarding an artifact show that is coming up in Seward? I’ve been to one of these before and being a history buff, I heard from a friend who said there may be one coming to Seward soon. So if there is any information about this, could you publish it?

A: Yes, the Nebraska Archaeological Society will be sponsoring an artifact show in Seward on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Seward County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

As explained by organizers, “For thousands of years after the great inland sea that covered what is now Nebraska drained away and the last Ice Age had retreated, humans began to populate this new land. Throughout time as our first visitors migrated across the plains and waterways of the Platte, Loup, Republican and Blue River systems, they left behind some of their tools, weapons and other possessions as they were hunting, foraging and farming.

“Some of these artifacts were broken, some were lost, buried, stored in cashes or just left behind. Occasionally, we discover some of these artifacts that have survived throughout time because of their construction of stone, bone, shell, tooth or tusk or other material. Over the ensuing years people began to collect these items and to study and record these items for future information.”

They say collectors will be displaying these items during this show, which will include “some world class displays of prehistoric stone artifacts, fossils and other artifacts from the Great Plains Region. If someone has an artifact or an entire collection and would like them identified, they can bring them to the show.”

They will also be having a “flint knapping display” and a raffle for a microscope.

They also add, “This is an exhibition of authentic Native American artifacts and related items and no selling or buying of antiquities is permitted.”

If someone wants more information, they can call 402-993-6055.