Wonderline -- Readers ask about storm sirens, city positions, parked vehicles

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Where are the tornado sirens in York located? Can they be heard all over York?
A: They are at the following locations: Near Wendy’s (at the interchange), in the Elms Trailer Park, at the York Country Club, in Miller Park, in the manufacturing area near Kroy, in the area of 12th Street and Maine Avenue, and in the area of Naber’s Truck Center.
Q: Someone said two new people have been hired for key positions at the city. Can you tell us who they are and for what positions?
A: Denise Pfeifer was hired as the new human resources director and Dan Aude was hired on as the new asset manager.
Q: Is it legal to park vehicles and trailers in your front yard?
A: As explained in an earlier story, York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “Yards are private property; vehicles and trailers can be legally parked on lawns or other portions of a private lot as long as they are not parked on areas of city right-of-way.”
Q: Is there a limit to how many vehicles someone can own in York? Is there a limit to how many vehicles one household can park on the street? My neighbor has so many vehicles parked on the street that some elderly neighbors have to walk nearly a block just to get to their houses because they can’t get parking spots outside their homes.
A: There is no limit as to how many vehicles a York resident can own. However, there is a municipal regulation that vehicles must not just be parked on the street and remain dormant for long periods of time. Vehicles are required to be moved at least once every 24 hours.
If this is a serious matter, the reader can call the York Police Department and report the matter, or at least just ask questions.
Q: Do you have any information about the first school in the Bradshaw area?
A: Yes, we do.
In a local history book, it says “the first public school in the western half of York County was in a dugout on Lincoln Creek in 1872. District #15 was 8x12 miles in extent and its first teacher was Mrs. A. Linsley. The school was later moved to an old frame store building of the Owens Brothers just north of town. In 1881, the first school house was built in Bradshaw. Several additions were made but it also was destroyed in the 1890 tornado. Through donations from the cyclone fund, York County school funds and the York County Board, it was rebuilt. The high school graduated its first class (10th graders) in 1898. The first 12-year class graduated in 1920. A new three-store brick building was erected in 1922.”
Q: This week, in a story in the York News-Times, it talked about the high sales tax receipts coming in and the numbers since the sales tax was created. Can you tell us when was it that the city sales tax was created and became the main source of income for the city’s operations?
A: That began in the fiscal year of 2001-2002.
Q: In the recent past, the county commissioners have had discussions about people dumping garbage and even big items out in the country. My question is about what to do if you see someone doing this. If I see someone doing it, what should I do?
A: If you see someone dumping furniture (or appliances, tires, garbage, etc.) on the side of the road in the rural area of the county, you should call the sheriff’s department at 362-4927 about the incident, as this littering is against the law.
Not only is it against the law, it is also time consuming and expensive to the county to have to remove it from the ditches and ultimately get rid of it.
Q: Why do bees love marigolds so much? I have a lot of marigolds in my back yard and there are always so many bees on them all through the summer.
A: Marigolds have great ability to attract and feed pollinating insects right up to and through the early frosts, say experts from many sources. They say that marigolds continue to provide heavy blooms offering pollen and nectar as well or better than just about any garden flower all growing season long – well into the fall.
Q: On a liberal news show, they were debating the evils of fracking and I was wondering if you could explain what fracking actually is.