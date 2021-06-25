Wonderline -- Readers ask about storm sirens, city positions, parked vehicles

A: That began in the fiscal year of 2001-2002.

Q: In the recent past, the county commissioners have had discussions about people dumping garbage and even big items out in the country. My question is about what to do if you see someone doing this. If I see someone doing it, what should I do?

A: If you see someone dumping furniture (or appliances, tires, garbage, etc.) on the side of the road in the rural area of the county, you should call the sheriff’s department at 362-4927 about the incident, as this littering is against the law.

Not only is it against the law, it is also time consuming and expensive to the county to have to remove it from the ditches and ultimately get rid of it.

Q: Why do bees love marigolds so much? I have a lot of marigolds in my back yard and there are always so many bees on them all through the summer.

A: Marigolds have great ability to attract and feed pollinating insects right up to and through the early frosts, say experts from many sources. They say that marigolds continue to provide heavy blooms offering pollen and nectar as well or better than just about any garden flower all growing season long – well into the fall.