Wonderline -- Readers ask about storm shelter, bills, illness tracking, school bus stops

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: During that tornado warning day in December, the auditorium was locked and not available as a storm shelter. Years ago, it was designated as a storm shelter in town for people who needed one. Is it still considered a storm shelter for residents in York?
A: Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation, said, “The York City Auditorium is no longer considered a community storm shelter. Years ago the City Auditorium was taken off the community storm shelter list because it could not be left unlocked without supervision due to security breaches. City and county officials are currently discussing ideas for addressing the need for a storm shelter in the downtown area that can be reliably available.”
Q: Due to some commissioners’ comments during county board meetings about their concerns regarding high bills, I have started to take more of an interest in the county’s claims every two weeks. And I agree, there have been some really large claims for court-appointed counsel through the past year. In particular, there was one for $27,000 to a single attorney in their last set of claims. How was that claim explained?
A: Yes, there was a single claim for $27,000 for court-appointed attorney fees in the last set of claims before the county commissioners.
Commissioner Daniel Grotz also asked about this claim.
It was the understanding of the commissioners that this claim was for work the attorney performed over the course of multiple months.
Q: Does the Four Corners Health Department keep track of the number of active cases of other types of illnesses going around right now, besides COVID? Because there are a lot of people sick right now who do not have COVID – so do local health officials keep track of all those other cases?
A: No. Four Corners keeps track of COVID cases that are confirmed by lab tests and not of the other random illnesses that are going around right now.
Q: How long do you have to stay stopped behind a school bus when it is stopped?
A: As long as the stop arm is extended from a school bus, drivers cannot proceed forward.
Q: What is the smallest town in Nebraska?
A: The town with the smallest population in the state is Monowi which has one resident.
Monowi is located in Boyd County.
Q: Did the county board end up approving the purchase of an evacuation stair chair for handicapped and/or unconscious people in the event of an emergency?
A: They haven’t yet.
They are still investigating different products and services.
At this time, it appears they might be interested in exploring the theory of purchasing stair chairs with York General Health Care Services which could maybe provide them with a lower cost because of bulk buying. This is a new idea that is being explored and the safety committee will report back the findings at the county board’s next meeting.
This piece of apparatus will likely cost in the average range of $4,000. There is also the possibility that the county can apply for a grant to pay for half the cost, if the grant was to be awarded in the future.
This piece of equipment would allow for two people to move a handicapped and/or injured and/or unconscious person from one floor to the other of the courthouse in the event of an emergency when the elevator cannot be used.
Q: I hear there are 60,000 illegal immigrants in Nebraska. How many are in York?
A: That’s something we can’t answer. If it were known they are here illegally, they would likely be picked up and turned over to immigration agents. So if they are here and illegal, it’s likely no one knows about it as they are concealing their illegal status.
Q: What does it mean when people are cited for assault by mutual consent?
A: Assault by mutual consent means a person assaulted another person who also assaulted the first person back. In other words – two people physically fighting with the end result being both being cited with a misdemeanor charge of assault by mutual consent.
Q: Does anyone in the York area sell Shaklee products?
A: We aren’t sure. The reader could go online and see if the product they are interested in purchasing is being offered on Shaklee’s website. Meanwhile, if someone does sell this product line in the York area, they can contact the Wonderline and we will pass that information along.
Q: There are quite a few people leaving office at the end of this year, regarding state lawmakers and top office holders like the governor and our state senator for District 24, Mark Kolterman. My question is how long has Nebraska had term limits for state officials? And when that took place, was it a law made by state lawmakers themselves or by a vote of the people?
A: Nebraska’s term limit for state officials was a decision by the people.