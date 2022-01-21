Wonderline -- Readers ask about storm shelter, bills, illness tracking, school bus stops

A: They haven’t yet.

They are still investigating different products and services.

At this time, it appears they might be interested in exploring the theory of purchasing stair chairs with York General Health Care Services which could maybe provide them with a lower cost because of bulk buying. This is a new idea that is being explored and the safety committee will report back the findings at the county board’s next meeting.

This piece of apparatus will likely cost in the average range of $4,000. There is also the possibility that the county can apply for a grant to pay for half the cost, if the grant was to be awarded in the future.

This piece of equipment would allow for two people to move a handicapped and/or injured and/or unconscious person from one floor to the other of the courthouse in the event of an emergency when the elevator cannot be used.

Q: I hear there are 60,000 illegal immigrants in Nebraska. How many are in York?