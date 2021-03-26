Wonderline -- Readers ask about store, recyclables, vaccinations, risk dial

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What year did Walmart originally come to York (to the Lichti's location)? How long has the current Walmart been open?
A: In looking through past newspaper accounts, it appears the first Wal-Mart appeared in York in 1982 and the current Wal-Mart store in York was built in 2007.
Q: Is there any place in York that takes recyclables?
A: No, there aren’t any such places at this time.
Q: Will the number of residents being vaccinated be used now when calculating our risk dial?
A: Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department says, “Up to this point, we have not included any vaccination metrics when setting our risk dial. We do, however, have a plan to start incorporating a metric or measure in the next few weeks that reflects the progress made with vaccinating the communities --that will impact the overall setting of the risk dial.”
Q: When a jury trial is cancelled the day it was scheduled, because a plea was entered, does the county still have to pay for the expenses, the jurors’ time, etc.?
A: Yes. The expenses incurred, including for the jurors’ time and mileage, still are paid for by the county.
Q: Is it true that Prince Harry and Meaghan were already married when the big televised wedding was held?
A: No, they were not legally married until that moment everyone watched on television.
Yes, Meaghan said in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that she and Harry were married a few days earlier in a private ceremony. But, that has since been clarified. They exchanged private vows a few days earlier but were not technically married per the legal protocol in England.
Q: This week, there was another case in District Court regarding a sex offender who didn’t update his information as required, with the sheriff’s department. I appreciate that local law enforcement has made a concentrated effort to make sure all the sex offenders in our area are proactively checking on all of them. My question is whether there are any restrictions on where registered sex offenders may reside in York and are neighbors notified?
A: This matter was addressed before the council back in 2012, when it was proposed by a resident that tighter restrictions be placed on where registered sex offenders can live in York.
At that time, it was found that state law supersedes any local law and any further restrictions through a local ordinance would be invalid.
The city currently follows the state law which says registered convicted sex offenders must live at least 500 feet from a school or daycare center.
As far as notifications for residents, the state’s sex offender registry is available to the public and is constantly updated. Registered sex offenders must consistently register their places of residency with local law enforcement and local law enforcement agencies check on registered sex offenders to make sure the information is kept up to date.
The sex offender registry may be accessed at https://sor.nebraska.gov/.
This information can be searched by region (offender locations in a county, city or zip code) and within a 1-3-mile radius around a specific location.
Right now, there are 51 registered sex offenders living in York, according to the sex offender registry.
Each is listed with full name, a photo, date of birth, duration of their registry requirements, physical descriptions, addresses, any schools they may be attending, descriptions of vehicles that are currently registered to them and primary parking locations. There is also an option that if someone wants to be notified about a specific registered sex offender moving to a new residential location, they can be automatically notified by email (if they sign up for such, via the registry website).
Q: I am so excited people will get to be in the stands at Husker football games again. Maybe we will get back to normal again!
My question goes back into the past – before the pandemic situation, was there ever a time that Husker football games were cancelled?
A: 2018 marked the first time a Husker game was cancelled due to weather. There were severe storms moving through Nebraska that afternoon/evening and that game was cancelled – that was the first game in 75 years that had been cancelled.
The Nov. 13, 1943, game against Pittsburgh, scheduled to be played in Lincoln, was canceled because of World War II travel restrictions.
In 1918, the Huskers canceled games against Iowa State, Missouri, Syracuse and Virginia because of World War I travel restrictions.
According to the Nebraska football media guide, the only other Husker games to be canceled were an Oct. 29, 1898, game against Grinnell and a Nov. 19, 1897, game against the KC Medics. No reason was given for those cancellations.
In 1963, after much debate, Nebraska played at Oklahoma the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The Huskers beat the Sooners 29-20.
The only other Nebraska game to be moved came in 2001. The Huskers were scheduled to play Rice on Sept. 15 that year. Because of the 9/11 attacks, the game was moved to Sept. 20.
Q: Wednesday morning, the tornado sirens were tested throughout York. My co-workers and I were trying to figure out where all the sirens are located. Can you tell us?
A: We asked Tony Bestwick from the fire department last spring when the sirens were tested. He said they are at the following locations:
• Near Wendy’s
• In the Elms Trailer Park
• At the York Country Club
• In Miller Park
• In the manufacturing area near Kroy
• In the area of 12th Street and Maine Avenue
• In the area of Naber’s Truck Center