Wonderline -- Readers ask about store, recyclables, vaccinations, risk dial

At that time, it was found that state law supersedes any local law and any further restrictions through a local ordinance would be invalid.

The city currently follows the state law which says registered convicted sex offenders must live at least 500 feet from a school or daycare center.

As far as notifications for residents, the state’s sex offender registry is available to the public and is constantly updated. Registered sex offenders must consistently register their places of residency with local law enforcement and local law enforcement agencies check on registered sex offenders to make sure the information is kept up to date.

The sex offender registry may be accessed at https://sor.nebraska.gov/.

This information can be searched by region (offender locations in a county, city or zip code) and within a 1-3-mile radius around a specific location.

Right now, there are 51 registered sex offenders living in York, according to the sex offender registry.