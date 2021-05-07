Wonderline -- Readers ask about stop signs, taxes, grass and Road 13

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: In my neighborhood, there is an intersection that has no stop signs on any of the intersecting streets. Because of the volume of traffic and the speeds going through there, there really needs to be at least two stop signs there. What is the process is getting that to happen?
A: If someone has an unsafe intersection in mind, they should contact city hall. If the request is warranted, a traffic/speed study would be required, the results of which would be presented to the city council. Any new regulatory signage must be authorized by the city council.
Q: I recently moved to York and through this process, I found out that the property tax here in town is relatively low because the city’s sales tax influx is so high that it can be used for paying for regular city operations. I think that’s amazing! How long has it been that way?
A: The local city sales tax was instituted in the fiscal year of 2001-2002 and it has been paying the bulk of the city’s general operations ever since.
Q: We are back in the warm weather season again and my neighbor across the alley has not been mowing his lawn again. The grass/weeds are again starting to get high, like they were last year. What can be done about this? We already went through this issue last summer and apparently he doesn’t intend to improve at keeping up his lawn mowing again this year. It becomes not only an eyesore but also a haven for God knows what living in all those weeds and debris.
A: We asked this question last summer of York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.
He explained, “The police department steps in when we are made aware of the issue. Tall grass/weed complaints generally do not take as long as other property complaints; what will eventually happen is that contact will be made, a summons will be issued, and at some point, the city will be tasked with mowing the property at the owner’s expense. This timeline is much like that of any law enforcement project; based upon the totality of the circumstances (number of repeated violations, previous timelines, owner’s plan of action, etc.). City ordinance dictates that grass/weeds cannot be taller than 12 inches.”
Q: How many dogs can a resident have per household? Some people just moved into our neighborhood and they appear to have a lot of dogs.
A: York’s city ordinances dictate that no more than two dogs can be “owned, kept, harbored or maintained” on a single property inside the city limits unless that property is utilized as an animal shelter or rescue operation, or is located within an industrial zone, and a special use permit has been obtained. If dogs are not registered, the owner can also be cited and fined.”
Q: Was there any talk this week, during the county commissioners’ meeting, regarding the state of Road 13 in York County?
A: There was. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka addressed the county commissioners, saying his department has received a lot of calls and concerns about the heavy traffic on that stretch of road now that Highway 34 is closed to through-traffic from the bypass to the Henderson spur.
“We’ve been going out there, we’ve been patrolling out there,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “My concern is that there is a lot of semi traffic. Harvey (Keim, county highway superintendent) and guys from his department have been out there too. With the rain and semis out there on that county road – well, it’s going to be a long summer out there. That’s just an update, we are out there patrolling.”
“We appreciate you out there, watching the speeds and such. I’m not sure what we can do about the usage of that road,” said Commissioner Randy Obermier.
Commissioner Bill Bamesberger asked the sheriff if most of the traffic out there is that of local residents.
Sheriff Vrbka said he saw a number of vehicles on the road, the times he was out there personally patrolling, which were from other counties.
Construction on Highway 34 has prompted the closure of that stretch and the Nebraska Department of Transportation has indicated the detour is supposed to be Interstate 80 with only local residents living along Highway 34 using whatever open lane there might be on the highway. However, since the construction began, the traffic on the west/east Road 13 has been very heavy.