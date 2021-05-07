Wonderline -- Readers ask about stop signs, taxes, grass and Road 13

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: In my neighborhood, there is an intersection that has no stop signs on any of the intersecting streets. Because of the volume of traffic and the speeds going through there, there really needs to be at least two stop signs there. What is the process is getting that to happen?

A: If someone has an unsafe intersection in mind, they should contact city hall. If the request is warranted, a traffic/speed study would be required, the results of which would be presented to the city council. Any new regulatory signage must be authorized by the city council.

Q: I recently moved to York and through this process, I found out that the property tax here in town is relatively low because the city’s sales tax influx is so high that it can be used for paying for regular city operations. I think that’s amazing! How long has it been that way?

A: The local city sales tax was instituted in the fiscal year of 2001-2002 and it has been paying the bulk of the city’s general operations ever since.