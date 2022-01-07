Wonderline -- Readers ask about solar project, workman's comp, snow routes

Other than these pieces of information, the YNT has not been told anything by the developer or been informed about any public meetings during which to gather information.

Q: Did the county commissioners recently discuss an old workman’s comp case that has been finally settled, during their last meeting? I was told there was some mention of it but I haven’t seen anything about it in the newspaper.

A: Yes, the York County Commissioners did talk about this briefly during their last meeting.

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow board members that statutorily they needed to acknowledge that a workman’s comp case from 2009 had been settled. This was in regards to an injury on the job and the settlement was in the ballpark of $236,000 – all of which was paid by the county’s insurance carrier, NIRMA. The claim was paid in full and the county and NIRMA are hereby released from any further action in this matter. No taxpayer dollars were involved in this situation – it was all covered by the insurance carrier.