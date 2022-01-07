Wonderline -- Readers ask about solar project, workman's comp, snow routes

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Why hasn’t the YNT reported any details about a proposed solar field project by McCool Junction?
A: The YNT hasn’t reported any information about this project because we know very little about it.
The first mention of it in public was several weeks ago when a rural York County resident asked the county board about it. At that time, York County Commissioner Daniel Grotz said he spoke with the developers of this project, encouraging them to come forward to the commissioners to talk about it in open forum to provide more public information.
It seems that as of now, the project is still in the land acquisition phase and no developers have come to the county commissioners with any requests for right-of-way easements, special exceptions, etc.
One rural York County resident did provide the YNT with some information that suggests the project may be called K-Junction Solar with the proposed location being west of McCool Junction. The land needed for the project would be 5,000 acres. The project’s annual energy production is listed on documents as being 677,000 MWh.
It was also noted by Jenny Rees, UNL Extension Educator, in an earlier YNT weekly column, that leasing land for solar development is a topic landowners in the McCool Junction and Lushton area are facing,” and she provided information about such types of leases written by John Hay, Nebraska Extension Energy Educator.
Other than these pieces of information, the YNT has not been told anything by the developer or been informed about any public meetings during which to gather information.
Q: Did the county commissioners recently discuss an old workman’s comp case that has been finally settled, during their last meeting? I was told there was some mention of it but I haven’t seen anything about it in the newspaper.
A: Yes, the York County Commissioners did talk about this briefly during their last meeting.
York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier told his fellow board members that statutorily they needed to acknowledge that a workman’s comp case from 2009 had been settled. This was in regards to an injury on the job and the settlement was in the ballpark of $236,000 – all of which was paid by the county’s insurance carrier, NIRMA. The claim was paid in full and the county and NIRMA are hereby released from any further action in this matter. No taxpayer dollars were involved in this situation – it was all covered by the insurance carrier.
Q: I’m new to York and after our first snow “storm” I was wondering what the city’s protocol is to cleaning off streets – such as which are done first, second, etc. And I want to add, I thought the street cleaning was done in a really timely way and the crews did a great job. I was just wondering about how that all works.
A: The priority routes in the City of York are as follows:
• All streets in the central business district designated as the area from First Street to Ninth Street and Platte Avenue to Nebraska Avenue;
• Washington Avenue from East 12th Street to East 17th Street;
• Twelfth Street from Delaware Avenue to Washington Street;
• Delaware Avenue from East 25th Street to East Nobes Road;
• Blackburn Avenue from East. 19th Street to East Nobes Road;
• Lincoln Avenue from Highway 81 to Highway 34;
• Grant Avenue from East 11th Street to East First Street;
• Division Avenue from West First Street to Highway 34;
• Kingsley Avenue from West Fourth Street to West Nobes Road;
• Nobes Road from Kingsley Avenue to South Delaware Avenue;
• Fourth Street from Highway 81 to Grant Avenue;
• Fourteenth Street from Lincoln Avenue to Delaware Avenue;
• Sixth Street from Lincoln Avenue to Delaware Avenue;
• Twenty-fifth Street from Highway 81 to Delaware Avenue;
• The off-ramp of North Lincoln Avenue to East 14th Street;
• The on-ramp of East 14th Street to North Lincoln Avenue.
Q: Why does the York News-Times continue to put crime stories on the front page?
A: Activity in our local courts, as well as situations being dealt with by local law enforcement, are important pieces of information. These are widely read and asked about; also it should be noted that reporting the realities of society – good and bad – is the responsibility of local journalism.
Q: How many guests of the Ed Sullivan Show are still alive?
A: We just can’t answer that accurately.
The Ed Sullivan Show ran from June 20, 1948 to March 28, 1971.
Virtually every type of entertainment appeared on the show: Classical musicians, opera singers pop recording artists, songwriters, comedians, ballet dancers, dramatic actors performing monologues from plays and circus acts.
And of course, there were the breakthrough performances of Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Supremes, The Dave Clark Five, The Animals, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beach Boys, The Jackson 5, Stevie Wonder, Janis Joplin, The Mamas and the Papas, The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Doors and Barbara Streisand.