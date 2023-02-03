The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What is the City of York’s ordinance regarding the removal of snow from residential sidewalks?

A: Section 34-40 of the municipal code says, “Every owner or occupant of any house or other building, or the owner or proprietor, lessee, or person entitled to the possession of any vacant lot, and any person having charge of any church, jail or public hall, or public building in the city, shall, during the winter season, and during the time snow shall continue on the ground, clear the sidewalks in front of such lots, from snow and ice, and keep such sidewalks free from snow and ice during the day, or in case the snow and ice are so congealed that they cannot be removed without injury to the sidewalk, shall cause the said snow and ice to be strewn with ashes or sand, and shall also at all times, keep such sidewalks clear and free from all dirt or filth, or other obstructions or encroachments, so as to allow pedestrians to use the said sidewalks with safety. Failure on the part of any person upon whom a duty is placed by the provisions of this section to perform such duty shall be deemed a misdemeanor.”

Section 34-41 of the code says further, “It shall be unlawful for any person to deposit or pile any snow or ice removed from roofs, driveways, parking lots, service stations, streets or alleys upon any sidewalk, street or alley within the city.”

In case of noncompliance with the provisions of this division, the director of public works may have the sidewalks cleaned and report the cost thereof to the city council, says Section 34-42. If that would occur, the cost of that clean-up work would be assessed against the property owner who is in non-compliance.

Q: I saw there were advertisements asking for people to send in nominations for the York County Development Corporation’s annual Impact Awards. Can we still do that or is it too late?

A: The deadline has already arrived and the winners will be announced in March during the YCDC’s annual meeting.

But readers should feel free to watch for the submissions invitation next year and nominate whomever they feel is deserving.

Q: Who provides the noon meals for the senior center in York?

A: The noon meals served at the York Senior Center are provided by the York County Aging Services office. They also provide noon meals at the Leisure Home in York as well as at the McCool City Hall.

Q: Recently, the annual March For Life was held in front of the state capitol in Lincoln – as it was in many locations on that day throughout the nation. I was curious if you know how many people were in attendance at this year’s march – I just wondered if the attendance had gone down because of the overturn of Roe vs. Wade.

A: News outlets in Lincoln have reported that “hundreds were in attendance” for this year’s March for Life in Lincoln, with many saying it was comparative to other years in the past.

Q: How does York rank in population size among cities in Nebraska?

A: York ranks 20th.

The following is a rundown of the top 30:

1. Omaha

2. Lincoln

3. Bellevue

4. Grand Island

5. Kearney

6. Fremont

7. Hastings

8. Norfolk

9. Columbus

10. Papillion

11. North Platte

12. LaVista

13. Scottsbluff

14. South Sioux City

15. Beatrice

16. Chalco

17. Lexington

18. Gering

19. Alliance

20. York

21. Blair

22. Seward

23. McCook

24. Crete

25. Nebraska City

26. Plattsmouth

27. Schuyler

28. Sidney

29. Ralston

30. Wayne

Editor’s note: For those who may not know, Number 16 Chalco is a “census-designated place in northern Sarpy County and an adjacent suburb of Omaha.”

Q: Who designed and built our current courthouse in York County?

A: The architect was Wilson and Company and the contractor was Central Construction Corporation.

Q: How long has the York County Development Corporation existed?

A: The organization will celebrate its 27th anniversary in March.

Q: How old is Patrick Mahomes?

A: The NFL quarterback is 27.