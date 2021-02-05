Wonderline -- Readers ask about snow, fieldhouse and Anna Palmer’s will

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: When the city removes large amounts of snow as it did in the past few days, where is that snow deposited? How much of the city's snow removal budget was used during the period of January 25-29?
A: Brandon Osentowski, a manager with the public works department, said, “When the city has a large snow fall and the need to remove it from the downtown area occurs, we have several options available to us to deposit the snow. The first location that is utilized is the gravel parking lot at Harrison Park. If that location fills up, we then move to the old railroad right of way area between Eighth Street and 10th Street which is west of Division Ave. Additionally we use the location at 25th Street and Lincoln Ave. (between the road and MaKen Irrigation) and finally we also utilize space across from the City of York landfill, where recently the tree debris was located.”
As far as the status of the city’s snow removal budget, Osentowski said, “At this time, we are still collecting information concerning the cost associated with this snow storm.”
Q: I have noticed a number of tipped over curbside mailboxes in York since the big snow storm. It’s completely understandable how this would happen given the severity and depth of the snowfall. I cast no blame at all, the city crews did a remarkably good job. Still, I am curious whether it falls to the city to reset those boxes or is it the responsibility of the homeowner?
A: York City Administrator Joe Frei said, “Technically, the city does not replace any damaged mailboxes, sod or sprinkler lines in the city’s right-of-way, per city code. With this last snow storm, the snow was heavy with moisture and sometimes the force and the quantity of snow hitting the mailboxes caused the boxes to snap off the mounting pole and/or may have even broken the mailbox pole itself.”
Q: The Holthus Fieldhouse on 12th Street used to be open to the York community for walking indoors. With all the snow, ice and cold weather, it would be nice to have access to the facility again. When will that happen?
A: It is assumed that the fieldhouse has been closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions. We reached out to the college but haven’t heard a reaffirmation of that assumption.
Q: Is it legally required for the museum to be located at the community center? Is there a legally binding requirement that it has to be in that building, due to Mrs. Palmer’s donation years ago?
A: A legal review of that situation was done back in 2016 by the city attorney, whose opinion was, “based on my review of Mrs. Palmer’s will and associated documents and records, there is no restriction on the city to prevent the city from relocating the museum and the city is free to relocate the location of the museum to another property site” – should that decision ever come up.
That discussion has not been held and there haven’t been any formal requests to do so, as of now – it should be noted.
In his memorandum from December of 2016, York City Attorney Charles Campbell said he reviewed the Anna Bemis Palmer Estate file at the York County Court as well as records regarding the creation of the Palmer Museum and the bequest by Ms. Palmer of monies to the city which led to the creation of the museum.
In the memo, Campbell says, “Mrs. Palmer drafted her own will and the relevant provision of the will that deals with the museum is contained in paragraph VIII of the will which provides:
“After the above legacies are paid, I direct that what remains of my property, money, stocks, bonds, real estate, not above mentioned, be paid to the treasurer of David Bryant Chapter DAR to be used as a nucleus of a fund to be used to build a suitable housing for the DAR Museum, which I believe is a valuable educational force for children, which has been proved to me by the many hundred clubs, scouts, schools, etc., to whom I have talked while showing them the exhibits, stressing the work of the pioneers and Civil War veterans who largely settled Nebraska. I strongly believe that realization of what the pioneers accomplished after stopping on the bare prairie and building a house out of dirt or logs and proceed to build a town, county and help to build the state, will help boys and girls to grow up better citizens. Should it occur that the museum become non-existent before my death, I direct that the funds which would have gone to DAR be used as follows – five thousand dollars to the Methodist Church of York, five thousand dollars to the York Public Library, and the remainder to York College, a very great asset to the city. I beg that my home is not used as a museum building, it is not central enough. I suggest an educational building be erected in School Park owned by the city which should help support the museum as should York County.”
Campbell said, in reviewing that portion of Mrs. Palmer’s will, “The court appointed the First Trust Company of York to serve as a trustee under the will to carry out the provisions of paragraph VIII. Pursuant to this provision, funds from the estate were paid to the trustee for the benefit of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), David Bryan Chapter. The court authorized the use of the funds to be paid to the city for the creation of the museum.
“The last sentence in the paragraph addressed the location of the museum,” says Campbell’s memo. “In that sentence, Mrs. Palmer stated, ‘I suggest an educational building be erected in School Park owned by the city which should help support such a museum as should York County.’ This sentence did not require that the museum be constructed on the location of the School Park property, but ‘suggested’ this location. At the time of Mrs. Palmer’s death the property where the York Community Center is now located was used as a park and was owned by the York School District.
“I believe that the school district entered into an agreement with the city to lease this land to the city so that the city could construct a community center and to locate the museum in that building. In order to do this, it was necessary for the city to enter into an agreement with the school district to allow the city to construct this structure on the school district property. At that time, the city and the school district entered into an agreement that allowed the school district and its students to use city facilities at no charge.”
Campbell’s memo says he asked the city clerk to try to locate the original agreement between the city and the school district and she was not able to locate it.
“However, I know that it exists because I have previously reviewed it,” Campbell said further.
“At any rate, funds from Mrs. Palmer’s estate were contributed to the city and used along with the city funds to construct the museum and community center building,” Campbell continued. “I have reviewed all the related documents and records associated with this request that are maintained by the museum. Those records contain minutes of the meetings of the local chapter of the DAR and correspondence with chapter members, attorneys, community members, etc. However, I did not locate any documents that required that the city maintain the museum in the community center building or which restrict the right of the city to relocate the museum.”
Q: While shopping in a York business today (Feb. 2), I noticed that none of the employees were wearing masks. Isn’t the City of York under a mask mandate until the end of February?
A: Yes, the city’s mask mandate is in effect until the end of February.
There are a few exceptions as to wearing a mask for employees – including if they are working behind a plexiglass barrier between them and customers and if they are alone in the work space with proper social distance.
Otherwise, the mask mandate calls for everyone, in public places where social distancing cannot be maintained, to be wearing face coverings.
Q: It is now 11 days after York’s most recent snow event. I have noticed that many residents have not cleared their sidewalks. Is there a city ordinance pertaining to clearing sidewalks?
A: There is a section of municipal code dedicated to this topic.
Section 34-40 says: “Every owner or occupant of any house or other building, or the owner or proprietor, lessee, or person entitled to the possession of any vacant lot, and any person having charge of any church, jail or public hall, or public building in the city, shall, during the winter season, and during the time snow shall continue on the ground, clear the sidewalks in front of such lots, from snow and ice, and keep such sidewalks free from snow and ice during the day, or in case the snow and ice are so congealed that they cannot be removed without injury to the sidewalk, shall cause the said snow and ice to be strewn with ashes or sand, and shall also at all times, keep such sidewalks clear and free from all dirt or filth, or other obstructions or encroachments, so as to allow pedestrians to use the said sidewalks with safety. Failure on the part of any person upon whom a duty is placed by the provisions of this section to perform such duty shall be deemed a misdemeanor.”