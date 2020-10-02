Wonderline -- Readers ask about snow, Dukes and Republicans

Q: With all the historical stuff being talked about, regarding York and York County, due to the 150th anniversary of both, I was wondering where the name of York Dukes came from. How and when was it decided that we’d be the York Dukes?

“In 1927, a sports writer for the Lincoln Star called the superintendent and suggested York High athletic teams should have a name, not just York High School. A contest was suggested. All high school students were eligible to submit names. A great number were suggested. A committee was formed to select the best name. They cut the number down to two: York Dukes by Lee Knowles and Blue Demons by Harris Kuntzelman. There were four committee members and they voted two and two. Both names were submitted to the school superintendent and he decided that Blue Demons was a bit harsh and selected the York Dukes. The fact that the two names selected by the committee were both worthy, they were each given a free yearbook for their efforts.”