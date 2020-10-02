Wonderline -- Readers ask about snow, Dukes and Republicans

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Who makes the decision to close the interstate when there is bad winter weather – is it decided by local officials or state officials?
A: That decision is made on the state level.
Q: With all the historical stuff being talked about, regarding York and York County, due to the 150th anniversary of both, I was wondering where the name of York Dukes came from. How and when was it decided that we’d be the York Dukes?
A: According to “Yesterday and Today,” a history book for York County, the name came about in the year of 1927.
“In 1927, a sports writer for the Lincoln Star called the superintendent and suggested York High athletic teams should have a name, not just York High School. A contest was suggested. All high school students were eligible to submit names. A great number were suggested. A committee was formed to select the best name. They cut the number down to two: York Dukes by Lee Knowles and Blue Demons by Harris Kuntzelman. There were four committee members and they voted two and two. Both names were submitted to the school superintendent and he decided that Blue Demons was a bit harsh and selected the York Dukes. The fact that the two names selected by the committee were both worthy, they were each given a free yearbook for their efforts.”
Q: How many registered voters are there in York County? How many are Republicans?
A: According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, as of right now, there are 9,904 registered voters in York County. Of those, 6,546 are Republicans; 1,645 are Democrats; 100 are Libertarian; 1,613 are non-partisan.
Q: Why is it that old barns were always painted red?
A: According to the Farmers’ Almanac, “red was a popular color for barns, not due to its color shade but rather for its usefulness.
“Many years ago, choices for paints, sealers and other building materials did not exist. Farmers had to be resourceful in finding or making a paint that would protect and seal the wood on their barns. More than 100 years ago, many farmers would seal their barns with linseed oil, which is an orange-colored oil derived from the seeds of the flax plant.
“To this oil, they would add a variety of things, most often milk and lime, but also ferrous oxide, or rust. Rust was plentiful on farms and because it killed fungi and mosses that might grow on barns, it was very effective as a sealant. It turned the mixture red in color.
“When paint became more available, many people chose red paint for their barns in honor of the tradition.”
Q: If there is a vacancy in an elected county position, the county board members appoint a new official. If a vacancy is created on the board of county commissioners, who then appoints a new person to fill that position?
A: Section 32-567 of state statutes says that if there is a vacancy on a county board, the appointment (to fill the position) is made by the county clerk, county attorney and county treasurer.
Q: Can you find any information about School District #59 that used to be in York County?
A: We looked up this district in history books and found an article about the district, which was also known as The Taylor School, which was written by Ethel G. Schuknecht.
The article said: “At one time, York County was divided into as many as 103 rural school districts. District #59, known as The Taylor School, was located 1 ¼ miles east of Benedict. The Taylors lived across the road to the north. This was very important as the Taylor pump was the source of water supply for the school. It was a special honor and joy to be selected as one of the two to go for a bucket of water on a given day.
“Some time during the school term 1907-1908, someone took a picture of the students and their teacher, Edith Fairman. Miss Fairman lived in Benedict. She later married Emery Habert, a bank clerk in Benedict’s First National Bank. They had one son, Bern.”
Schuknecht wrote that some of the students who attended that school included Hattie Conrad; William, Blanche, Eddie and Leslie Logan; Walter, William, Arnold and Edward Junge; Evan and Roy Miller; Earl Robert, and Ethel Allen; Elmer and Ruina Heiden; and Mary Lewis.
