Wonderline -- Readers ask about robbery, election groups, aquatic center

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Has a suspect been taken into custody for the bank robbery here last week?

A: The matter remains under investigation.

Q: How many school shootings have there been this year and how many kids have been killed?

A: According to edweek.org, which tracks these awful statistics, there have been 28 school shootings with injuries or deaths since the beginning of 2022. In those, 86 people have been killed or injured, the site says, but they also note the injury number does not include the latest from Texas.

Q: Several months ago, there was a story about a tank left on its trailer alongside the road because the semi broke down. I wondered how long it took for it to get where it was going.

A: We aren’t familiar with the story or even if it was local. So, sorry, we are unable to answer this question because we aren’t familiar with the situation.

Q: How much do the county commissioners get paid?

A: Right now, they are paid $24,000 a year. Next year, that amount will move to $25,000 and then a $500 annual increase is built in for the next three years after that.

Q: Every once in a while, it’s been reported in the last week that COVID cases are slightly increasing. Can you tell us the COVID rate here right now?

A: According to the latest numbers from the Four Corners Health Department, there were 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID in the health district, which includes York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.

Q: I received a post card (during the election cycle) from an organization called US Term Limits and I was asked to call a candidate to ask him to stop putting the swamp ahead of the people. My question is what is the swamp?

A: “The Swamp” and “Drain the Swamp” originally pertained to getting rid of the malaria-carrying mosquitoes by draining the swamp. Figuratively, “drain the swamp” means to “exterminate something that is harmful” or anything that people hate such as corruption or government waste. This term has been attractive for politicians during campaigns.

Q: Prior to the election, I saw a negative election ad regarding a gubernatorial candidate which said it was paid for by a group called Say No To RINOS. What does RINOs stand for?

A: RINO stands for Republican In Name Only. It has been used as a disparaging term toward a Republican candidate who others deemed to be insufficiently loyal to the party or aligned with the party’s ideology.

Q: Did Governor Pete Ricketts grow up in Nebraska?

A: He was born in Nebraska City and the family later moved to Omaha.

Q: I was so surprised when I saw in a story earlier this week that the swimming pool in York is 17 years old already! Can you tell us about the history of that facility and how it came to be, because I seem to remember it was a long but thorough process.

A: In mid-July 2000, the volunteer members of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board received a letter from a child that conveyed a very straightforward request that they apply for funds from the York Community Foundation for a new swimming pool. This child’s letter spurred their attention, as a new swimming pool had been on the city’s master plan for the past 20 years. The existing swimming pool (at that time) was constructed in 1938, and was nearing the end of its lifespan. The filtration system was outdated and chlorine gas was still being used. Furthermore, the water was not heated (it never had been).

The City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board had already gathered information about the process, costs, procedures and preferred methods — as well as received recommendations from a consultant. However, other city priorities had come into play — and the pool project was put on the back burner.

The volunteer board applied for funds from the York Community Foundation, which was asking for requests per a large $2 million endowment from the estate of one woman — Lucile Mincks.

Mincks, upon her death in November 1999, made $1.8 million available to various projects throughout the area with one stipulation — that the projects enhance the lives of the children living in York County. Volunteers operate the York Community Foundation, as well.

A $750,000 grant was approved by the Foundation for the construction of the new family aquatic center.

A nearly 20-member York Citizens Pool Committee was formed in mid-January, 2001. The committee chose Schemmer Associates as the architects and engineers and Brian Halsey (with Schemmer) was named project manager.

From the very beginning, then-Mayor Greg Adams called for the project to be that of the community — utilizing opinions and ideas from a wide range of residents, community leaders, senior citizens, young parents, business owners, teachers and others. Regular meetings of the York Citizens Pool Committee were held, as a number of different schemes and possible locations within the city were considered.

It was clear from the beginning of the project that the $750,000 gift from the Mincks estate, while extremely generous, would not be enough to cover the cost of the entire project, which was estimated to be around $3 million. Plans to launch a campaign for a bond issue began.

The goals of the group were established: “meet the city of York’s aquatic needs; adhere to cost control measures; interject an entertainment value for families; provide an aquatic facility that is handicapped accessible; provide aesthetic improvements to the pool environment with appropriate appurtenances and landscaping; and enhance the quality of life for the city of York with a facility that is attractive, exciting, safe and provides a quality leisure experience.”

The group also identified that the aquatic center would need to be recreational, therapeutic and conducive to competition.

The group went through the process of establishing “wants” and “needs” in regard to what would be necessary for the new facility. Brainstorming sessions were held to carve out priorities.

The Citizens Committee agreed that they wanted slides, zero-depth entry, shaded areas, interactive play features, full-service concessions, a bath house, pump house, green space and ample lighting. For future development, they also wanted to leave open the options of adding a handicapped slide, the installation of a Lazy River, misting facilities, a sand play area and more.

Hanna: Keelan and Associates were involved as city planners, to help in the selection of the site.

Planners, architects, city council members and administration, the mayor, Parks and Rec Committee and the York Citizens Pool Committee worked diligently to form a plan they could present to the voters in the city.

Students at the York Middle School were enlisted to create their own artistic renditions of what they felt a new aquatic center should look like — and were asked to list the amenities they felt were important for such a facility.

An online poll was established on the website of the York News-Times. A special section of the website was also dedicated to host photos of the existing swimming pool, as well as the proposed designs and sites. Similar maps and photographs were displayed in a variety of public places throughout the community, in order to garner comment from the citizenry. There was also a public forum held at the auditorium, in which the Citizens Committee explained the plans, which was chaired by Renee Kaliff, a local mother and volunteer.

A special election was held Aug. 14, 2001, regarding whether a $2.7 million bond issue was appropriate for the construction of the new pool. It was defeated upon the first attempt.

The Citizens Committee regrouped and began the campaign once again. The second time around, the group was nearly double in size from the first campaign. Yard signs, bumper stickers, pins and more paraphernalia were purchased (from private donations of supporters). Publicity was increased, through extensive news articles, website activity and advertising (again, purchased through private donations). The money left in the account after the election was put in a special fund to be used toward purchasing extra equipment, if needed, after the aquatic center was constructed.

On May 14, 2002, the matter again was put to a vote. This time, attendance at the polls was much higher — 28 percent of the city’s residents turned out. Nearly 2 to 1, the citizens said they wanted a new family aquatic center and approved the $2.7 million bond issue.

Upon the passage of the bond issue, the planning went to the next level — the committee continued to meet, and with the city council formulated the final plans. Construction began, with the intention for the facility to open in the summer of 2004. However, delays caused by weather and other factors stalled the opening of the pool until May of 2005.

A large acreage was purchased on the eastern edge of the city, near the elementary school and plans began for the creation of Mincks Park (which would surround the new aquatic center). A number of trees were planted by elementary students, which were donated by a locally owned landscaping company for Arbor Day. More landscaping was completed by the city. A long-term plan was formulated for the eventual expansion and completion of the park, spanning decades as the area evolves. Additional monies were received from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Nebraska Green Space Stewardship Initiative.

The York Family Aquatic Center opened May 28, 2005. Headlining the grand opening ceremonies were then-Congressman Tom Osborne and then-Mayor Greg Adams. The mayor christened the facility by riding down the slide with his granddaughter, while the Citizens Committee and other supporters anxiously waited to jump in the water for the first time.