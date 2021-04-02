Wonderline -- Readers ask about risk dial comparisons, vaccinations, spring game

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How does our risk dial setting compare to those of other health districts in the state?
A: Currently, our risk dial is set at 1.83.
We have been able to find risk dial ratings for several other health districts, for this week.
The Public Health Solutions District, which consists of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer Counties, is at 1.2.
The West Central Health District, which consists of Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Arthur Counties, is at 1.4.
The South Heartland Health District is at 1.7. This health district consists of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties.
The East Central Health District information is based on counties and whether it is low, moderate, elevated or severe. Boone County is now moderate, Colfax County is elevated, Nance County is low and Platte County is elevated.
The North Central Health District is in the green category at this time. The counties in this district are Cherry, Brown, Rock, Keya Paha, Boyd, Holt, Knox, Antelope and Pierce.
The risk dial is at 2.29 right now, in the Three Rivers Public Health District. The counties in this district are Dodge, Saunders and Washington.
The reading in the Panhandle Public Health District is now at 1.67. The counties in this health district are Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan and Sioux.
Q: As vaccinations continue – with kids at this time not being able to receive the shots – I’m wondering how much of our country’s population is made up of children. Also how are the children being chosen for the clinical trials on kids, which is currently underway?
A: Children make up roughly 20 percent of the United States population, according to government data.
As far as the clinical trials, the children are participating based on their parents’ interest, volunteer willingness and permission.
Q: For which of the Walmarts in the state can you register for an appointment to be vaccinated there?
A: Vaccinations, by appointment, are available at the following Walmarts in Nebraska: Blair, Chadron, Columbus, Crete, Fairbury, Fremont, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, Nebraska City, Norfolk, North Platte, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City and York.
To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
Q: I have heard people are coming to York to get their COVID-19 shots at Walmart – here -- because it’s difficult to get them in Lincoln. How does that work especially since people in the Four Corners Health District are still waiting to get one?
A: The Walmart vaccination offering is completely separate from the vaccination program overseen by the Four Corners Health District. The Walmart policy is an independent policy – again, separate from the Four Corners protocol and oversight.
The Four Corners Health District’s vaccination program, which is administered by local hospital and medical clinic workers, is a local effort. In York County, to be vaccinated in York County, a person in the current prioritized category must live in York County and/or receive their health care in York County – regarding the Four Corners/local hospitals and clinics program.
Q: Will there be an Easter Egg Roll at the White House this year? And how long has the tradition been taking place?
A: No, for the second straight year because of the pandemic, the Easter Egg Roll has been cancelled.
The Easter Egg Roll began in 1878.
Q: What will the occupancy be for the Husker Football spring game?
A: In conjunction with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department, the university will allow – for the May spring game, as of now – 50 percent capacity so roughly 45,000 fans. However, if the COVID situation continues to improve and restrictions are even further loosened, that could get to 75 percent.
Fans have not been in Memorial Stadium since November, 2019.
The plan, as of now, is for fans to be clustered in groups of six to eight and be placed six to eight feet apart.
Q: My friends’ group is starting to plan some outings with vaccination numbers growing and case numbers going down. My question is whether or not we can tour the governor’s mansion in Lincoln again.
A: Due to the pandemic, all tours scheduled at the governor’s residence have been cancelled for now.
Before the pandemic, tours could be arranged by appointment. That stopped last year because of COVID-19.
If the status of those tours was to change, it is expected that an announcement would likely be made.
Q: When will the construction work on Highway 34, west of York, begin?
A: The early stages are here right now.
April 5 marks the beginning of the project that has been postponed for a few years now.
The project will stretch 9.82 miles, from the Highway 81 bypass to the Henderson Spur.
The project will likely take several months to complete.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has outlined detour routes on the Henderson Spur and the Highway 81 bypass, in order to reroute motorists to Interstate 80 instead of Highway 34.
However, it is likely that many locals will be depending on county roads during closures on Highway 34, due to the construction. The department of transportation has been directing contacting residents along that stretch of highway, communicating how they will be able to access their properties.
Q: What is the route of the Oregon Trail through Nebraska?
A: Today, much of the Oregon Trail follows roughly along Interstate 80 from Wyoming to Grand Island. From there, U.S. Highway 30, which follows the Platte River, is a better approximate path for those traveling the north side of the Platte.
Q: I always see in the school lunch menus that run every Saturday that a lot of the schools have a menu item called a “crispito.” What is that?