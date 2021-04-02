Wonderline -- Readers ask about risk dial comparisons, vaccinations, spring game

Q: What will the occupancy be for the Husker Football spring game?

A: In conjunction with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department, the university will allow – for the May spring game, as of now – 50 percent capacity so roughly 45,000 fans. However, if the COVID situation continues to improve and restrictions are even further loosened, that could get to 75 percent.

Fans have not been in Memorial Stadium since November, 2019.

The plan, as of now, is for fans to be clustered in groups of six to eight and be placed six to eight feet apart.

Q: My friends’ group is starting to plan some outings with vaccination numbers growing and case numbers going down. My question is whether or not we can tour the governor’s mansion in Lincoln again.

A: Due to the pandemic, all tours scheduled at the governor’s residence have been cancelled for now.

Before the pandemic, tours could be arranged by appointment. That stopped last year because of COVID-19.

If the status of those tours was to change, it is expected that an announcement would likely be made.