Wonderline -- Readers ask about right-of-way, gold and rain

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Along Highway 81 between York and Benedict there are parts of a pivot that has been laying in the right-of-way for months. This looks like it could be dangerous if there was an accident in the area. Who has authority over that area of right-of-way?

A: If it is in the Highway 81 right-of-way, that means the state has the authority there as it owns that particular right-of-way.

Q: On TV channels like QVC and HSN, they talk about gold and then Italian gold. What is the difference?

A: Italian gold jewelry is created with the highest purity gold available.

Italian gold is 14K and 18K, which has a higher percentage of gold than other gold pieces that are 10K.

Therefore, Italian gold is more valuable.

Q: How much rain has York received in 2022 so far?

A: According to the University of Nebraska Extension, the rain measurement at the York airport, for this year, has come to 22.9 inches so far.

Q: This summer’s hail storm really did a number on the Christmas lights that were strung to outline the tops of the downtown buildings. Will those be up and running for this year’s holiday season? And who had to fix (pay) for all of those?

A: Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “Yes, there was quite a bit of damage to the lights. The Chamber has been working with our insurance company through the claims process. A little bit of other information on the lights: the ridgeline lighting has not been on since 2018 or 2019. This is when the Downtown Revitalization projects were in full swing and so many of the properties had to remove the lights to complete their projects. It was decided to leave them all off so we wouldn’t have gaps in the lighting. In March of 2020, we met with some downtown property owners to discuss how to proceed with the ridgeline lighting after all of the DTR phases are completed (approximately the end of 2024). There were a few ideas that were presented and as we move through this next year and beyond, we hope to have a plan on how to move forward with future lighting plans.”

Q: I was at a York City Council meeting a few weeks back and there were a bunch of high school students there getting credit for class. Anyway, the mayor mentioned that one or two of them were part of the city’s kids’ council or something. What is that? And who are the kids that are on that council, if there is one?

A: The city’s Youth Advisory Council is to encourage the involvement of young people. Teens can apply for seats on that council. Current Youth Advisory Council members are Sophia Becker, Skylar Huber, Lily Kowalski, Lily Nuss and Austin Phinney.

As a little nugget of information, a story about this group will be published soon, in the upcoming days, in the York News-Times.

Q: What happened to the traffic lights at the intersection of South Lincoln Avenue and David Drive? They took out the big lights and now there are just these weird little lights that just aren’t high enough. Why was that changed?

A: The lights at this intersection are being reconstructed at this time, in order to replace the lights hanging on wires with a stronger, more substantial structure. When the work is done, the traffic lights will be newer and better than ever.

Q: How did York County residents vote when it came to the constitutional amendment regarding airports and the two initiatives – one regarding voter identification and raising minimum wages?

A: In York County, 3,450 voters supported amending the state constitution to authorize any city, county, or other political subdivision that operates an airport to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel at the local airport. Voting against the amendment were 957 York County residents.

Regarding Initiative Measure 432, 3,729 York County voters were in favor of the Voter ID Act. Voting against, locally, were 1,163.

When it came to Initiative Measure 433, 2,191 York County voters were in favor of increasing the minimum wage. In York County, 2,677 people were against it.

Q: It seems so weird that we will soon have a new governor. I was at the beauty shop and we got to talking about Nebraska governors and I was just wondering how many governors our state has had over the course of Nebraska’s history.

A: Nebraska has had 40 governors so far.

They have been: David Butler, Robert Wilkinson Furnas, Silas Garber, Albinus Nance, James Dawes, John Milton Thayer, James Boyd, Lorenzo Crounse, Silas Holcomb, William Poynter, Charles Dietrich, Ezra Savage, John Mickey, George Sheldon, Ashton Shallenberger, Chester Aldrich, John H. Morehead, Keith Neville, Samuel McKelvie, Charles Bryan, Adam McMullen, Arthur Weaver, Charles Bryan, Robert Leroy Cochran, Dwight Griswold, Val Peterson, Robert Crosby, Victor Anderson, Ralph Brooks, Dwight Burney, Frank Morrison, Norbert Tiemann, J. James Exon, Charles Thone, J. Robert Kerrey, Kay Orr, Ben Nelson, Mike Johanns, Dave Heineman and Pete Ricketts.

Q: I’m not sure if the Nebraska governorship has always been set to term limits or not. Who has been in the state’s longest serving governor?

A: Nebraska’s longest serving governor is Dave Heineman. When Mike Johanns resigned the governorship to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Heineman was appointed to serve the remaining two years of Johanns’ term. Then he was elected to two subsequent four-year terms as governor. So he served 10 years as governor of Nebraska.

Q: Why does Santa wear a red and white suit?

A: The original St. Nicholas, who was the Bishop of Myra in the Fourth Century, wore traditional robes of red and white.

The red and white tradition also began in the 1870s when American cartoonist Thomas Nast introduced him in the red suit and cap with white fur lining and buckled black belt.

Then, Santa in America took on the color red because he was the marketing figure for the Coca Cola company and the persona figured in perfectly with the company’s color scheme.