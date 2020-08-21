Wonderline -- Readers ask about quorum, hearings, vendors

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Does someone sell washable, cloth masks in York?
A: A woman called in to say she makes them in four sizes. Call her at 402-362-6224.
Q: If the city council members are invited to the Yorkfest prayer breakfast and they all show up, would that count as a quorum and will they need an open meetings act posted?
A: If all the members of the city council attended the Yorkfest prayer breakfast, yes, that would be a quorum, which is not allowed unless a meeting notice is posted in advance.
The quorum rule is why board members in groups such as city councils and county commissioners typically check with one another to see who is going to be attending what so they do not accidentally create a quorum.
Q: Will there be any future hearings before the planning commission regarding the zoning situations for the halfway house application and the possible new locker at the interchange?
A: Both of these topics are likely going to be discussed during the planning commission meeting on Sept. 1, which starts at 5:15 p.m.
Q: Will there be food vendors at the state fair this year? If so, how many? And also, how many are there typically in a normal year, back when we had normal years?
A: Typically, there are approximately 90 food vendors at the state fair. This year, according to an article in the Grand Island Independent, there will be 10.
Q: Does anyone else think it is weird that there doesn’t seem to be any West Nile problems this year in Nebraska? Or is it just my perception?
A: It’s been noticed that there has been very little talk about West Nile this year.
State public health officials say it has yet to be detected in Nebraska this year, which is “very unusual” as we approach mid-August.
According to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, no West Nile cases have been found in humans, horses or at the 612 monitoring sites in 20 counties across the state.
Some have said to other media outlets that “this may be the quietest year for the illness since monitoring started in Nebraska, something public health officials are thankful for as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The reason for the quiet is not necessarily known – but the lack of West Nile is much appreciated, especially this year.
Q: How many people died from the H1N1 situation in 2009?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The (H1N1)pdm09 virus was very different from H1N1 viruses that were circulating at the time of the pandemic. Few young people had any existing immunity (as detected by antibody response) to the (H1N1)pdm09 virus, but nearly one-third of people over 60 years old had antibodies against this virus, likely from exposure to an older H1N1 virus earlier in their lives.
“Since the (H1N1)pdm09 virus was very different from circulating H1N1 viruses, vaccination with seasonal flu vaccines offered little cross-protection against (H1N1)pdm09 virus infection. While a monovalent (H1N1)pdm09 vaccine was produced, it was not available in large quantities until late November — after the peak of illness during the second wave had come and gone in the United States.
“From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, CDC estimated there were 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (range: 195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (range: 8868-18,306) in the United States due to the (H1N1)pdm09 virus.”
Q: How long is it going to take for the water main work to be finished downtown?
A: It should be done by Labor Day weekend, if the weather holds out and cooperates, according to the response provided for Wonderline last week by Brandon Osentowski, water foreman for the City of York.
Q: I read a story last week about the number of felony cases in York County last year and was shocked at how many we have here compared to other counties around us. Can you revisit that story and tell us those figures again?
A: Yes, we can.
York County District Judge James Stecker provided the statistics during a county commissioner meeting as they discussed the need for office space for probation.
The figures reflected the number of felony cases there were in 2019 in York, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders and Seward Counties. These are the counties in Judicial District 5.
The following were the number of felony cases in each, in 2019:
• York County: 208
• Boone: 15
• Butler: 46
• Colfax: 68
• Hamilton: 102
• Merrick: 111
• Nance: 27
• Platte: 231
• Polk: 19
• Saunders: 113
• Seward: 83