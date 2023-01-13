Wonderline -- Readers ask about quiet zone, Ricketts and auditorium

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: After all the expense and bother the city went through to have a quiet zone, why do we still hear train horns going through York? Is there someone to report that to?

A: The train horn sound has certainly diminished since the quiet zone was established but yes, every now and again we hear the sound of a train horn as they pass through York.

It might be because the train horn was blown right outside of city limits and the wind was just right to make it sound like it was inside city limits.

And there might be an issue where the person operating the train accidentally sounded the horn out of force of habit, or wasn’t aware of the existence of the quiet zone.

It could be assumed that if the occurrence of the train horn sounds excessively increased, a conversation would likely happen between city officials and the railroad.

Q: How will the Ricketts appointment to the U.S. Senate work, as far as how long he will serve and when will he have to run for office?

A: Governor Jim Pillen addressed that very topic this week when he named former Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts as the appointee. He said Nebraska voters will have a choice in deciding whether they approve of Ricketts as their new U.S. senator next year, when he needs to seek election to complete the final two years of Ben Sasse’s unexpired term. Ricketts would be on the ballot again in 2026 if he then seeks election to a full six-year term.

Q: This thing with unfortunately now-Congressman George Santos just boggles my mind. So he is a complete liar and has fabricated just about every detail about his life. While he was running for office, what did he all lie about?

A: Apparently, according to The New York Times and other media outlets, Congressman George Santos has lied about a lot of things.

He has lied about his family’s Jewish heritage including his grandparents’ survival during the Holocaust (ancestry data reveals both sets were born in South America and were Catholic); his academic career at Baruch College; his leadership of a charity called Friends of Pets United (which federal and state records indicate it doesn’t exist); and his employment at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. He also said he was a talented collegiate volleyball player. There are also questions about the financing of his campaign.

In recent days, the Times uncovered records in Brazil that show Santos was the subject of a criminal investigation there in 2008 over allegations that he used stolen checks to buy items at a clothing shop in the city of Niteroi.

Santos has said he will not resign from the House of Representatives and will not admit to lying but rather saying he “embellished” the truth.

Q: Is it true that there was the “Great Train Robbery of 1900” in York County? Do you know anything about it?

A: Thanks to an old newsletter put out by the York County Historical Association, we have access to the story about what the title called “The Great Train Robbery of 1900.” The story in the July 4, 1900 “York Republican,” read as follows:

“A rather short, heavy set man strolled leisurely through the westbound No. 41 Burlington night flyer, on June 28, 1900. Using a big shining revolver, with a steady finger on the trigger, he persuaded two sleeping car conductors to walk ahead of him and wake passengers.

“After going through the sleepers and collecting about $180, the business-0like and courteous ‘operator’ pulled the air brake cord with all the grace of a real conductor and stepped off the train about one mile west of Bradshaw. Supposedly, the thief, not from York, boarded at York using a ticket to Aurora.

“A special train from Lincoln, containing Burlington detectives with blood hounds and Railroad Superintendent Bignell, rushed through York a few hours afterward, in hot pursuit of the robber. Detective Malone and his dogs followed the trail (quite fresh because of a recent rain) from Bradshaw through Henderson, where a safe in the village drug store had been “blown.” The thief and the companions, who had been waiting for him, used some of the $12 stolen from Henderson to buy beer – leaving a trail of corks. The trail continued through Sutton, Grafton, Shickley, Belvidere and Hebron before crossing the Kansas state line. The trail was lost at Washington, Kan.

“Superintendent Bignell said this was the first robbery in his division and expressed determination that it would be the last. The passengers expressed relief that the ordeal was over, especially 16-year-old Billy Shiverick of Omaha, who had retired after dividing his $65 into two purses, one with $63 and the other with $2 change. When the revolver was pointed toward him, he quickly handed over the book containing the change – keeping the additional $63 hidden.”

Q: I recently was at the York City Auditorium for a work thing – I had never been in there before. Anyway, it is a really neat building. How old is that building? When was it built?

A: The actual construction on the city auditorium began on Aug. 21, 1940. When the United States entered the war, construction on the auditorium was not complete. Construction would continue through most of 1942 as it took longer than planned due to labor and material shortages.