Wonderline -- Readers ask about proposed health standards, street sweeper and online access to meetings

Q: I have a 2010 car I bought in 2017. It is a Flex Fuel car – yellow cap, sticker on hatch says Flex Fuel. I am clueless and no mechanic. I have always used regular unleaded. I am in no position to replace this car but since E85 is $2.53 and regular unleaded is about $3, I’m wondering if I could use the E85. My car has 118,400 original miles on it and I don’t want to damage it in any way.

Q: Does anyone know why York does not provide a live broadcast of the city council meetings to the taxpayers? It would be a great benefit to the York community to broadcast the city council meetings live via a streaming service like YouTube, Facebook, Zoom, or some other media. It was done during the time of the pandemic. It would be a great way to involve those who cannot physically attend meetings and would encourage more of our community to take part in our city government. It should be an option for all open meetings that follow the Sunshine Laws. I know they are currently looking at updating the city’s website. Now would be a wonderful time to include a link to real time meetings with an option to go back and watch them on the site. This should not be the responsibility of the York News-Times or the York radio station. Many communities currently offer this service to their taxpayers, and I believe York should follow their examples. For instance, Columbus City Council meetings may be viewed live on the city meetings page of their website. Seward offers them live and keeps them on their website clear back to 2015. Aurora’s are carried on their community television station, KACT-TV cable channel 8 and the meeting repeats several times throughout the week. It would be a welcome service to our community.