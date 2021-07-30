Wonderline -- Readers ask about proposed health standards, street sweeper and online access to meetings

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What are the local school districts saying about the proposed new health standards from the state department of education?
A: This question was submitted to the Wonderline before the Nebraska Department of Education revised its proposed health education standards – in doing so, they stripped out many of the sex-education references that provoked a groundswell of opposition to its first draft.
Local school districts will now have an opportunity to review the new proposal, the new draft – and school boards will have those conversations.
On Wednesday of this week, July 28, Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he hopes the changes are enough to move the standards forward.
This second draft of the standards is posted to the website of the Nebraska Department of Education and is open to public comment.
Absent in this version are many of the words, phrases and concepts that stirred criticism of the first draft, released in March.
As reported by the Omaha World Herald, Blomstedt said he expects that some people still won’t be satisfied — whether they are critics still upset by what’s included or others upset by what’s been cut.
He said he hopes that, moving forward, both sides can find common ground.
“Let’s agree to the parts we can agree on,” he said.
He said references to gender identity were “largely stricken.”
“Things around sexual identity ... are removed from this draft,” he said.
Some people, however, have told the department it needs to take on those issues, Blomstedt said.
He said he expects to hear criticism from advocates of LGBTQ students, who want to see themselves represented in the standards.
Some sex-ed topics were difficult to remove, he said. For instance, puberty is a topic schools are expected to teach about, he said.
“We tried to make sure that things that were widely accepted as part of the normal school expectations in health were still included,” he said.
State law does not mandate that the department write health standards, as it does with math and language arts, for instance. Nor is there any requirement that schools adopt them. The standards would be akin to the state’s standards for fine arts, which is not a core academic area.
Blomstedt said he did not run the revisions past Gov. Pete Ricketts, who sharply criticized the first draft, but he said the two have talked about the governor’s concerns.
Ricketts has been touring the state calling for scrapping the sex-education topics from the standards, saying they were not age-appropriate and that they were developed with input from activists.
Supporters of the first draft said the original wording would save lives. They had said the language recognizing diverse family structures, gender identities and sexual orientations would make those children and families feel welcome instead of leaving them ostracized and vulnerable to depression and suicide.
The new draft makes scant reference to gender identity, though it’s not completely gone.
While the drafters purged several detailed references to types of gender identity, the new draft calls for teaching seventh graders to recognize that “biological sex and gender identity may or may not differ.”
In addition, the new draft mentions gender identity in a glossary, defining it as “Internal deeply held thoughts and feelings about gender.”
The glossary also defines gender roles as “attitudes and behaviors that a society considers ‘appropriate’ for males and females.”
The draft contains no references to homophobia or transphobia, which had appeared in the first draft.
Under the new draft, sixth graders wouldn’t be taught the difference between cisgender, transgender, non-binary gender, expansive gender and gender identity. Nor would they learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation including heterosexism, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual.
Kindergartners would not be taught about different family structures including co-habitation and same-gender families.
Fourth graders would not learn to differentiate between sex assigned at birth and gender identity.
Fifth graders would not be taught that gender expression and identity exist along a spectrum.
The new draft mentions gender and sexual orientation as examples within a harassment definition.
The draft includes a statement that the standards recognize “the rights, duties and responsibilities of parents, guardians and families as primary educators.”
Q: Inquiring minds want to know: Where does the street sweeper guy dispose of what must, over time, add up to tons of curbside debris?
A: Brandon Osentowski, who has been overseeing the public works department, said, “the debris that is collected by the street sweeper is hauled to the landfill and is used for daily cover of the garbage in the landfill.”
Q: How long will the current street repair projects in the city take to be completed?
A: “The current concrete replacement project, which is being completed by Wy-Ad Utility, is scheduled to be completed before the end of the year,” says Brandon Osentowski from the city’s public works department. “As for the city crews that are repairing streets, we will continue on these street projects as long as the weather permits.”
Q: I have a 2010 car I bought in 2017. It is a Flex Fuel car – yellow cap, sticker on hatch says Flex Fuel. I am clueless and no mechanic. I have always used regular unleaded. I am in no position to replace this car but since E85 is $2.53 and regular unleaded is about $3, I’m wondering if I could use the E85. My car has 118,400 original miles on it and I don’t want to damage it in any way.
A: We aren’t mechanics either – so we suggest the driver personally contact a local mechanic and get their direct opinion.
Q: Is it illegal to park your car facing the wrong direction on a residential street in York?
A: Yes.
Q: Are York residents allowed to permanently park their vehicles on their front lawns?
A: There are rules regarding permanent parking in the city – vehicles are required to move every 24 hours and all vehicles must be licensed. There are also regulations within the city about junk vehicles. Plus, vehicles cannot be permanently parked in the city right-of-way (over sidewalks and in that area between the curb and the sidewalk).
Q: Does anyone know why York does not provide a live broadcast of the city council meetings to the taxpayers? It would be a great benefit to the York community to broadcast the city council meetings live via a streaming service like YouTube, Facebook, Zoom, or some other media. It was done during the time of the pandemic. It would be a great way to involve those who cannot physically attend meetings and would encourage more of our community to take part in our city government. It should be an option for all open meetings that follow the Sunshine Laws. I know they are currently looking at updating the city’s website. Now would be a wonderful time to include a link to real time meetings with an option to go back and watch them on the site. This should not be the responsibility of the York News-Times or the York radio station. Many communities currently offer this service to their taxpayers, and I believe York should follow their examples. For instance, Columbus City Council meetings may be viewed live on the city meetings page of their website. Seward offers them live and keeps them on their website clear back to 2015. Aurora’s are carried on their community television station, KACT-TV cable channel 8 and the meeting repeats several times throughout the week. It would be a welcome service to our community.