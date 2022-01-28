Wonderline -- Readers ask about problem properties, bench warrants, candidate, solar field

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What is the law regarding properties in disarray in York, where there is garbage and appliances and with all sorts of problems because it is not being maintained?
A: Municipal code calls for properties to be maintained, for health hazards to be eliminated, for garbage to be taken away from properties, for junk vehicles to not be on residential lawns, etc.
The city does issue warnings to residents, giving them an opportunity to clean up their properties and if the property owners do not respond, sometimes citations are issued. There have also been properties that eventually were taken to court over matters and some properties have been cleaned up by the city with liens placed on the properties for that purpose.
If there is a big problem that needs to be addressed, residents can contact the city offices or the city police department. Officials will then begin the process of working with the property owner/tenant/resident to address the problems.
Q: In local stories, I sometimes read that the judge “issued a bench warrant because of failure to appear.” What does that mean?
A: If a defendant does not appear for a crucial court hearing, such as an arraignment, change of plea or sentencing, they are in non-compliance with the court and the presiding judge has the option of revoking their bond and issuing a warrant for their arrest, from the bench.
Q: Charles Herbster, in one of his campaign ads, sported a cap with the official UNL Husker “N.” Does wearing that mean he has the endorsement of the University of Nebraska?
A: One would assume Herbster happened to be wearing a piece of clothing bearing the UNL insignia, as many Nebraskans do on a regular basis, without any formal endorsement connected to it.
Q: I read with great interest the story about the proposed solar field project by McCool Junction. Can you tell us anything more about the company that wants to do that?
A: EDF Renewables designs and builds solar projects “both on large and small scale,” according to materials from the company. They said, “We develop assets contracted as long-term offtake agreements or via turnkey solutions for customers that desire to own the facilities. Our tailor-made solutions meet the growing energy needs and demands of utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, government entities, universities and corporations.”
Company materials say they have constructed and are operating 157 small or large projects in North America and they have 35 years of experience in renewable energy.
They also say since 2010, they have paid over $18 billion to vendors, including lease payments made to landowners.
They have also worked with many large companies achieve their sustainability goals, including Yahoo, Microsoft, Walmart, Hines, ESPN, Adobe, Cisco, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy.
Q: Regarding this solar panel field by McCool, I’m just curious as to how this theory works.
A: As explained this week by representatives of EDF Renewables, “the sun bathes the earth with enough energy in one hour to satisfy the entire world’s energy needs for a year. Solar panels capture the sunlight and create Direct Current (DC) electricity. The AC power is directed from the inverter into the building’s electrical panel. The utility tracks the net energy produced with the utility electric meter. A solar inverter takes the DC electricity and converts it to Alternating Current (AC), which can be used to power a building.”
Q: With Omaha’s mask mandate, what are the rules?
A: As it stands right now, the Omaha mask rule requires everyone who is five years old and older to wear face coverings in most public venues, unless they can maintain at least six feet of social distance from others. The mandate applies to schools, but doesn’t include church services or eating at a restaurant while seated. The mask order will be reviewed every few weeks, health officials have said, and it will be lifted “if virus case counts and hospital capacity improve significantly."
Q: Why do some people sick with COVID-19 need a ventilator?
A: According to yalemedicine.org, “a ventilator pumps air – usually with extra oxygen – into patients’ airways when they are unable to breathe adequately on their own. If lung function has been severely impaired – due to injury or an illness such as COVID-19 – patients may need a ventilator.”