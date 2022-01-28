Wonderline -- Readers ask about problem properties, bench warrants, candidate, solar field

Company materials say they have constructed and are operating 157 small or large projects in North America and they have 35 years of experience in renewable energy.

They also say since 2010, they have paid over $18 billion to vendors, including lease payments made to landowners.

They have also worked with many large companies achieve their sustainability goals, including Yahoo, Microsoft, Walmart, Hines, ESPN, Adobe, Cisco, Alliant Energy and MidAmerican Energy.

Q: Regarding this solar panel field by McCool, I’m just curious as to how this theory works.

A: As explained this week by representatives of EDF Renewables, “the sun bathes the earth with enough energy in one hour to satisfy the entire world’s energy needs for a year. Solar panels capture the sunlight and create Direct Current (DC) electricity. The AC power is directed from the inverter into the building’s electrical panel. The utility tracks the net energy produced with the utility electric meter. A solar inverter takes the DC electricity and converts it to Alternating Current (AC), which can be used to power a building.”

