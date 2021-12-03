Wonderline -- Readers ask about PPLP fundraising, assessor license, coach

Q: Can you give me a recipe for pumpkin soup?

A: It requires six cups of chicken stock, 1 ½ teaspoons of salt, four cups of pumpkin puree, one teaspoon of chopped fresh parsley, one cup chopped onion, ½ teaspoon of chopped fresh thyme, one clove of garlic, ½ cup heavy whipping cream.

Heat the stock, salt, pumpkin, onion, thyme, garlic. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, simmer for 30 minutes uncovered. Puree the soup in small batches using a food processer or blender. Return to pan and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat to low and simmer for another 30 minutes, uncovered. Stir in heavy cream. Pour into soup bowls. Enjoy.

Q: My card club friends and I are huge Elvis fans and we were arguing the other day about whether Elvis grew up in Mississippi or Tennessee. Can you clear that up?

A: You are all right. He grew up in both. He was born in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1935 and lived there for 13 years. Then in 1948, he and his family moved to Memphis, Tennessee.

Q: Who created the character of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

A: The character of Rudolph was created by Robert L. May in 1939, as an assignment for Chicago-based Montgomery Ward. The retailer had been buying and giving away coloring books each Christmas to bring children and then parents into their store. In 1939, the company decided to produce the books themselves in order to save on cost. Describing the campaign as “the perfect Christmas crowd-bringing,” the company gave away more than two million copies of the book in their first year, rising to 6 million copies by 1946. Rudolph appeared in the coloring book. And then later, he appeared in cartoons, songs, comics, animations and even a feature-length film. In 1964, a special was aired on television and still remains the longest-running televised Christmas special of all time. Eventually, Rudolph was no longer part of the Montgomery Ward marketing, but was elevated instead to a product in his own right and transcending into common Christmas folklore.