Wonderline -- Readers ask about PPLP fundraising, assessor license, coach

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: How much money has been raised by the effort for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground so far?
A: $1,029,126.23 has been raised so far for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. They are still in need of $110,898.92.
Q: For someone to serve as assessor, do they have to have some sort of license to do so?
A: For someone to serve as a county assessor, they must pass the Assessor Certification Exam administered by the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
Q: Has Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook ever served in the military?
A: No.
Q: With the temporary injunction granted that stopped the vaccine mandate for health workers who work for institutions utilizing Medicare funds, does that mean the mandate will never happen or that it is just on hold right now?
A: The temporary injunction stops it from being required right now, but after further judicial challenge it may or may not become a mandate once again in the future. The key word is “temporary” as a judicial challenge is likely.
Q: With this new project regarding a pipeline for carbon dioxide – coming off of years of people fighting against the movement of tar sands oil in the Keystone XL Pipeline – my question is if carbon dioxide is safe should a pipeline carrying it break.
A: Material from the Summit Carbon Solutions company, which is the company intending to build a carbon dioxide pipeline through Nebraska (with a leg through York County), says, “Safety is and always will be our top priority. Carbon capture technology is already in use at more than 40 ethanol plants in the United States. There are 5,000 miles of CO2 pipelines already in operation in the United States and pipelines are the safest way to transport this material. In the very unlikely event that a leak occurs in the pipeline, our alert system will immediately notify us and our engineering and safety teams will respond right away to address the issue. If released from the pipeline, carbon dioxide will become a gas and dissipate into the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide itself is a non-flammable, non-toxic gas that is present in low concentrations within the air we breathe.”
Q: Where did the tradition of putting ornaments on Christmas trees come from?
A: We call them Christmas trees, but the decorative evergreen long pre-dates the celebration of Christmas. Evidence suggests the practice of adorning the home with evergreen boughs during the winter solstice dates as far back as the ancient Egyptians. The comforting presence of evergreen life offered hope during winter’s cold days and long nights, serving a similar purpose in the various pagan winter solstice rituals of the Druids, Romans and Vikings.
The modern Christmas tree tradition is thought to have originated in 16th Century Germany, where small evergreen trees were decorated with items such as candles, apples, nuts and berries. Over time, Christians began to integrate these decorated trees into their homes during the Christmas season.
German immigrants brought the practice to America in the 18th and 19th centuries.
By the 1890s, Woolworth’s Department Store in the United States was selling $25 million in German-imported ornaments made of lead and hand-blown glass. It soon became an American product (and crafting item) and remains one today, as it is part of our Christmas traditions.
Q: I have a bunch of pumpkins left over after the Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays. They are still firm and not mushy. How can I cook them down so I can use them for pies and recipes?
A: Wash them just stick them directly in the oven at 350 degrees. Bake them until soft (takes between an hour and an hour and a half, depending on the size of the pumpkin). Let them cool, then cut them open. Remove the seeds and scrape the flesh away from the skins. Then simply blend the soft interior of the pumpkin and use that as pumpkin puree.
Note: It will be more of a yellow color compared to canned pumpkin puree, but it is still just as good. And it will have more water content than the canned product.
Q: Can you give me a recipe for pumpkin soup?
A: It requires six cups of chicken stock, 1 ½ teaspoons of salt, four cups of pumpkin puree, one teaspoon of chopped fresh parsley, one cup chopped onion, ½ teaspoon of chopped fresh thyme, one clove of garlic, ½ cup heavy whipping cream.
Heat the stock, salt, pumpkin, onion, thyme, garlic. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, simmer for 30 minutes uncovered. Puree the soup in small batches using a food processer or blender. Return to pan and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat to low and simmer for another 30 minutes, uncovered. Stir in heavy cream. Pour into soup bowls. Enjoy.
Q: My card club friends and I are huge Elvis fans and we were arguing the other day about whether Elvis grew up in Mississippi or Tennessee. Can you clear that up?
A: You are all right. He grew up in both. He was born in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1935 and lived there for 13 years. Then in 1948, he and his family moved to Memphis, Tennessee.
Q: Who created the character of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?
A: The character of Rudolph was created by Robert L. May in 1939, as an assignment for Chicago-based Montgomery Ward. The retailer had been buying and giving away coloring books each Christmas to bring children and then parents into their store. In 1939, the company decided to produce the books themselves in order to save on cost. Describing the campaign as “the perfect Christmas crowd-bringing,” the company gave away more than two million copies of the book in their first year, rising to 6 million copies by 1946. Rudolph appeared in the coloring book. And then later, he appeared in cartoons, songs, comics, animations and even a feature-length film. In 1964, a special was aired on television and still remains the longest-running televised Christmas special of all time. Eventually, Rudolph was no longer part of the Montgomery Ward marketing, but was elevated instead to a product in his own right and transcending into common Christmas folklore.