Wonderline -- Readers ask about positions, tomatoes and dogs

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: How will that work when Assessor Ann Charlton retires at the end of the year and York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin takes that position? How will Bulgrin’s seat be filled?

A: Bulgrin was the lone candidate for the position of York County Assessor in this election cycle as Charlton earlier announced she would be retiring. So Bulgrin will take the position in January.

That will leave a vacancy on the county board with the new commissioner being chosen by a special panel consisting of the county attorney, treasurer and clerk.

Q: I’m looking for an old fashioned recipe my grandmother used to make which was called rhubarb bread. I haven’t been able to find this recipe anywhere. Since I froze a bunch of rhubarb before it was all ruined by hail, I’d love to make some – if you or someone else could find the recipe.

A: We aren’t sure if this is the one you are looking for, but this is the recipe that was used many decades ago by Melanie Wilkinson’s Grandma Onie. It should be noted it was also part of the St. John’s Catholic Church cookbook published in the 1970s as one of Grandma Mueller’s “famous recipes.”

It should also be noted that the page on which it’s found in the cookbook is extremely stained and ragged, indicating it was apparently very used – so that must mean it was accessed many times over the years.

Here is the recipe:

Combine 1 ½ cups of brown sugar, 2/3 cup of oil, one egg, one cup of sour milk, one teaspoon of salt, one teaspoon of baking powder, one teaspoon of vanilla flavoring and 2 ½ cups of flour. Mix well. Stir in 1 ½ cups of diced rhubarb. Pour into two greased loaf pans. Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes or until the bread tests done.

Q: Are there more females or males in the city of York?

A: There are more females. The latest figures show there are 4,122 in York’s female population and 3,740 in the male population.

Q: How many dogs can a resident have per household in York? What happens when a residence has more than the allowed amount? What happens if dogs are not registered?

A: York’s city ordinances dictate that no more than two dogs can be “owned, kept, harbored or maintained” on a single property inside the city limits unless that property is utilized as an animal shelter or rescue operation, or is located within an industrial zone, and a special use permit has been obtained. If dogs are not registered, the owner can be cited and fined.

Q: If I want to speak about a topic before the York County Commissioners, how do I go about it?

A: If it is a topic in which someone is requesting action, they can go to the county clerk’s office and ask that it be placed on the agenda.

There is also a portion of each county commissioner meeting which is called the “public forum.” During that time, members of public can bring forward their thoughts on topics that are not agenda items.

Q: I had to replant my tomatoes after they were destroyed by hail. How late in the summer is it going to be before I get ripe tomatoes?

A: There’s about 40-50 days after putting tomato plants in your garden before you start getting tomatoes.

Q: Does anyone in the York area fix bicycles?

A: If someone does, they can contact the Wonderline and we will pass the information along.

Q: Years ago, there was a nursing home in the York area where they collected used greeting cards and then used them to make new greeting cards. My question is if there are any groups or institutions in the area that still do that? Is there anyone who needs used greeting cards?

A: If someone does this type of activity, they are asked to contact the Wonderline and we will pass that information along.

Q: At the end of so many death notices now, I see a “tree has been planted in their name.” Where are these trees being planted?

A: We went on the YNT website to look more closely at the format in which the obituaries now run (as the website has changed in past months). Below each obituary is a link to a company’s webpage – for The Sympathy Store – where a person can click and receive information about how to send money for a tree to be planted in someone’s memory.

In taking a closer look into the matter, it appears the trees are planted in national forests as a preservation project. The people who run the program say “trees are planted in a forest with the greatest need, at the best suitable time (typically spring or fall), by a team of certified arborists. It says when a tree is paid for, a digital certificate, customized with a message, is provided for giving to the deceased’s family. And it is included “in a listing in a memorial tree registry.”

The program information says this “assists in reforestation, improving forest health and area watersheds and providing a critical habitat for threatened and endangered wildlife.”

This is not a program run by the York News-Times.