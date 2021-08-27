Wonderline -- Readers ask about population growth in rural York County, road work, COVID

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Has there been growth or decline in the number of people who live in the rural (unincorporated) area of York County, since 2010?
A: Taking into account the latest population figure from the U.S. Census Bureau for York County and the figures for the incorporated areas, we determined the population for the incorporated (rural) area of the county to be 3,463.
That figure, in 2010, was 3,431.
So the number of people living in the rural areas of the county has grown over the past 10 years.
The county’s total population is now 14,125, according to the 2020 Census figures.
The number of people living inside municipalities in the county is 10,662.
Q: Will Highway 34 be done by Labor Day?
A: That remains to be seen. While the county has nothing to do with this state highway project between York and the Henderson spur, the commissioners did briefly talk about the project this week as it impacts traffic counts on county roads. York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said work is currently being done on approaches and it was his understanding the contractor was going to be doing asphalt shoulder work next week.
“Will they be done by Labor Day? Well, no one really knows, but they will be probably really close,” Keim said.
Q: When asphalt work is being done this fall, in a variety of locations in the county, will those stretches of road be open or closed? Just curious, as it is going to be harvest time when this is happening.
A: This very subject was talked about this week before the county commissioners. Asphalt work will be done in several different locations, probably starting about Sept. 27. The plan is to always have all roads open, with at least one lane accessible and flagging taking place.
Q: I was in Greenwood Cemetery and noticed at least four Confederate flags on graves. This seems very disturbing considering everything going on in the world. I am wondering if others think this is unacceptable.
A: Readers can certainly send in letters to the editor about this topic, if they so choose, as well as any other topic. Just a reminder – those editorials must include the name and address for the person submitting it, as those have to be included in order to be published.
Q: York Public Schools have COVID protocols in place, based on the Four Corners risk dial. But there is no more risk dial. So without the risk dial, how are the protocols determined?
A: “During the 2020-21 school year, the Four Corners risk dial was one factor we considered as we implemented mitigation strategies,” explained York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “Our primary source was our own school numbers. This year, we will continue to evaluate our own numbers and make adjustments as needed.”
Q: With Lancaster County now having a mask mandate, I’m wondering if the City of York will be reinstating the mandate we had here last winter.
A: “We do not have any plans of reinstating the mandate at this time,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “That being said, conditions can change and a major factor the last time was the number of people being hospitalized. We will continue to work with Four Corners Health Department and our local health professionals on the best course of action in the future.”
Q: How many people live in Afghanistan?
A: The population of Afghanistan is around 37,466,414 as of the most recent count this year, which includes roughly three million Afghan citizens living as refugees in both Pakistan and Iran.
Q: The York News-Times reported on Aug. 24, 2021, that city officials have completed a final draft of a proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. In that article, it is mentioned that CARES Act money provided by the federal government was allocated in the proposal. Where specifically are those funds being proposed to be allocated?
A: Currently, the YNT is in the process of running a series of stories about the individual budgets for each department – if CARES Act money is being used for an expenditure, it is indicated in each of those stories, for each department (which will run through next week).
Q: How big of a country is Afghanistan?
A: Afghanistan is approximately 652,230 square miles. To put that into prospective, the United States is approximately 9,833,517 square miles.
Afghanistan is just a little bit smaller than the state of Texas.
Q: Last year, York celebrated its 150th anniversary. My question is how is a “start date” determined for a municipality? Was there a certain day that the pioneers declared “this is the first day of York?” Just curious.
A: The date is determined by the day a town was officially incorporated. York existed for a while (in small form) before it was officially incorporated.