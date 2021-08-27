Wonderline -- Readers ask about population growth in rural York County, road work, COVID

“Will they be done by Labor Day? Well, no one really knows, but they will be probably really close,” Keim said.

Q: When asphalt work is being done this fall, in a variety of locations in the county, will those stretches of road be open or closed? Just curious, as it is going to be harvest time when this is happening.

A: This very subject was talked about this week before the county commissioners. Asphalt work will be done in several different locations, probably starting about Sept. 27. The plan is to always have all roads open, with at least one lane accessible and flagging taking place.

Q: I was in Greenwood Cemetery and noticed at least four Confederate flags on graves. This seems very disturbing considering everything going on in the world. I am wondering if others think this is unacceptable.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A: Readers can certainly send in letters to the editor about this topic, if they so choose, as well as any other topic. Just a reminder – those editorials must include the name and address for the person submitting it, as those have to be included in order to be published.