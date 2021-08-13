Wonderline -- Readers ask about pools, parking and county attorney

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Since York’s outdoor swimming pool is about ready to close, when will the indoor pool be ready to be open to the public again?
A: That remains to be seen as the extensive work at the community center continues. As earlier reported, more extensive work was required than previously thought and that project’s completion has been extended well into the future.
Q: When is the Soggy Doggy Day going to be held at the York Aquatic Center? My dog loves it every year and I neglected to find out when it is. I hope it isn’t already over.
A: The Soggy Doggy event is set for Sunday, Aug. 29, from 4:30-6 p.m. Dogs will get a chance to swim in the pool before it is drained for the season. This is open to all dogs that can swim and are compatible with other dogs. Dogs must be leashed when not in the water and all dogs must be current on their vaccinations. People are not allowed to swim; they can be in the water only to attend to their dogs. There will be a fee of $5 per dog.
Q: I recently had a neighbor confront me about parking a car on the street in front of their house. I’ve also recently seen a few disputes on Facebook between neighbors for the same situation. Can you please tell us the final answer on who can park a vehicle on a street and where? I know it must be moved every 24 hours but I don’t believe a homeowner can control who parks in front of a specific home if there are no posted ‘no parking’ signs in that area. I also believe you must part at least 15 feet from a mailbox and cannot block a driveway.
A: York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “Yes, you are correct. Residential parking restrictions are limited to 24 hours, but a homeowner does not own or have legal say over who parks directly in front of his/her home. You are also correct that driveways cannot be blocked.”
Q: With the county attorney taking on the Clay County Attorney position, what happens if he is needed in York County for calls that need immediate attention and he is in Clay County?
A: York County Attorney John Lyons said, “The county attorney in York County employs two deputy county attorneys to assist in prosecuting cases in York County —one full-time and one part-time. Deputy county attorneys have the same authority as the county attorney under Nebraska law. York County cases are divided among the attorneys and scheduled well in advance to eliminate conflicts, and the county attorney prosecutes and appears for his own cases. If a situation ever arises where the county attorney is needed elsewhere, such as in the event of an unattended death, or where the county attorney must attend meetings of the board of commissioners, or attend any other duty of the office, the deputies are empowered by statute to fill in. That is essentially the duty and responsibility of the deputies.
“Historically, the only time that the county attorney’s presence has been requested and he was unavailable was with regard to coroner duties in cases of unattended deaths. There have been instances when a person has died while unattended, and neither the county attorney nor a deputy county attorney was available -- whether due to vacation, training at conferences, or when the County attorney and deputy have both left the jurisdiction over a weekend period. In these rare cases, the county attorney is authorized under Nebraska law to appoint the sheriff the duties of the coroner in the county attorney’s absence, and that is the course that was taken. The county attorney has worked with Sheriff (Paul) Vrbka to make sure that at least two high ranking deputies, Captain (Josh) Gillespie and Investigator Sergeant (Alex) Hildebrand, have both completed the same coroner training that the county attorney and the deputy county attorneys have completed. That training took place this past spring,” Lyons said.
“Otherwise, the county attorney prosecutes cases in day-to-day practice as has been done since his taking office January 2020,” he said.
Q: Does anyone in the area do mending/alterations/sewing?
A: Crystal Cox of York said she does that type of work and left a message to say so. However, the message cut off before we could hear her phone number. If you know her, contact her – or Ms. Cox can also call Wonderline back and leave her message again!
Q: Is anyone in the area a stamp collector? I have some interesting stamps I’d like to show them.
A: If anyone does this type of collecting, contact the Wonderline and we will publish your contact information.
Q: We have had dozens of COVID-related deaths in our health district since this situation started. My question is how does that compare to an average year, regarding deaths in the health district, due to the flu?
A: We earlier asked Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, this very question. Her response was, “In the 2019-2020 flu season, we were notified of one influenza-related death. I have worked at Four Corners since 2003. In looking back, I cannot remember a year when there were more than 2-3 influenza-related deaths in our district, even when there were outbreaks in the long-term care facilities.”
Q: I want to know why Governor Pete Ricketts won’t mandate vaccinations in Nebraska.
A: Governor Pete Ricketts said in his editorial, “Nebraska Powered Through Together,” (published statewide and in the York News-Times the week of June 28, 2021): “While I oppose vaccine mandates, I firmly believe that vaccines work and people should get vaccinated. Coronavirus is here to stay forever and the vaccines can help keep people healthy. There are a couple of reasons why I oppose vaccine mandates. Right now, the vaccines are still under emergency use authorizations. And regardless of whenever it may receive full authorization, there will always be some people who cannot take the vaccine for personal health reasons. I continue to encourage Nebraskans to take responsibility for their own health and to visit with their doctor about the vaccine to learn more about it and what is right for their health.”