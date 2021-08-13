Wonderline -- Readers ask about pools, parking and county attorney

A: York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said, “Yes, you are correct. Residential parking restrictions are limited to 24 hours, but a homeowner does not own or have legal say over who parks directly in front of his/her home. You are also correct that driveways cannot be blocked.”

Q: With the county attorney taking on the Clay County Attorney position, what happens if he is needed in York County for calls that need immediate attention and he is in Clay County?

A: York County Attorney John Lyons said, “The county attorney in York County employs two deputy county attorneys to assist in prosecuting cases in York County —one full-time and one part-time. Deputy county attorneys have the same authority as the county attorney under Nebraska law. York County cases are divided among the attorneys and scheduled well in advance to eliminate conflicts, and the county attorney prosecutes and appears for his own cases. If a situation ever arises where the county attorney is needed elsewhere, such as in the event of an unattended death, or where the county attorney must attend meetings of the board of commissioners, or attend any other duty of the office, the deputies are empowered by statute to fill in. That is essentially the duty and responsibility of the deputies.

