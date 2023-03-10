The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: A few weeks ago, there was a huge number of law enforcement personnel and vehicles on a service road by McDonald’s, with all the focus on one car. We never heard what that was all about. Do you know?

A: We went to that scene on Tuesday, Feb. 28, on the report of a large law enforcement presence, and took the photo that you see accompanying the Wonderline this week.

We reached out to Cody Thomas, public relations officer for the Nebraska State Patrol, for information. The state patrol was the lead on this situation, as indicated by the police officers and deputies on the scene.

Thomas said this was “essentially a traffic stop where the driver and passenger refused to cooperate, so several units showed up as support. Both were eventually taken into custody without incident.”

No further information has been provided – but it was inferred that it looked a lot more significant than it was.

Q: Earlier this week, Jane Kleeb was in York talking about the lack of safety regarding carbon pipelines. What kind of safety hazards are there, according to her and the Bold Alliance?

A: The Bold Alliance, according to literature they provided at the York County Commissioners’ meeting, said, “In the event of a carbon pipeline rupture or leak, an explosive plume of CO2 gas can emerge, odorless and colorless, an asphyxiant that can suffocate all living beings, and prevent combustion vehicles like cars from starting to enable an escape to safety.

“At concentrations between 2-10%, CO2 can cause nausea, dizziness, headache, mental confusion, increased blood pressure and respiratory rate. Above 8%, nausea and vomiting appear. Above 10%, suffocation and death can occur within minutes. Contact with the cold gas can cause freezing or exposed tissue. Moisture in the air can lead to formation of carbonic acid that can irritate the eyes. CO2 is heavier than air and will accumulate in low lying areas.”

Q: I always enjoy reading the Permanent Property transfers that you put in the paper. I haven't seen them for weeks. Could you again print all of them or where can we go to look at them? Thank you.

A: They last ran on Feb. 11 and only run once a month when the title company provides them to the York News-Times.

And they are also in this publication as the latest were received this week.

Q: My grandma used to talk about this place called Moomey’s Market in York. She had fond memories of what she said was a very special place that sold all kinds of neat items. Can you find out where it was located and who owned it?

A: Moomey’s Market was one of the featured businesses in the YNT’s “Snapshot In Time” book produced a couple of years ago.

Moomey’s Market was established by W.W. Wes Moomey when he came to York in 1914 and the business was in his family until 1955. The company’s time in York spanned pre-World War I to a decade after World War II. It was located at 628 Lincoln Avenue.

The market opened when the 7 a.m. whistle blew, according to accounts in local history books, and closed soon after the 6 p.m. whistle on weekdays and 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Stories are that through the years, there were a lot of changes in the market. In the early days, pickles came by the barrel, to be dipped out with clean tongs. Salt herring came by the barrel. So did pickled pigs feet. Dry cod arrived packed in salt, in small wooden boxes. Crackers and cookies came in bulk in cardboard boxes; the tops were removed and frames with glass lids fitted on, for the countertop. A bid red coffee grinder with a silver hopper was at the counter’s end. Moomey made sauerkraut in 50-gallon vinegar barrels. And during the holiday season, “Pearl made excellent mincemeat” as the stories were told.

In the spring, the floor was lined with wooden flats of transplants – tomatoes, petunias, cabbage, etc. Bananas were not sprayed then, so one had to be alert for tarantulas. And they kept a cat, to watch for mice, in the back room.

Deliveries were made in the earliest days with their horse, named Pet, and a small wagon – later it was done by automobile. Deliveries basically stopped during World War II, although Moomey had a gas ration card which allowed some.

Q: I heard the coolest thing about an asteroid being named after a Catholic pope. Could you find that story and print the information? I just thought it was really neat.

A: Pope Gregory XIII, the 16th century pontiff responsible for what is today known as the Gregorian calendar, now has another, celestial claim to fame.

A working group of the International Astronomical Union has named an asteroid after him, the Vatican Observatory said Tuesday.

The “560974 Ugoboncompagni” — Gregory’s birth name was Ugo Boncompagni — was announced along with 72 other named asteroids in the Feb. 27 update of the union’s Working Group for Small Bodies Nomenclature.

Also included in the new group are three Jesuits affiliated with the Vatican Observatory, bringing to more than 30 the number of Jesuit-named asteroids, the Observatory said in a statement.

Gregory, who lived from 1502-1585, along with an Italian astronomer and a Jesuit mathematician corrected the Julian calendar and introduced a new method of calculating leap years that resulted in what is now known as the Gregorian calendar.

The Vatican Observatory traces its 1582 origins to Gregory’s pontificate and the Gregorian calendar reform. Located at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo in the hills south of Rome, the Observatory today houses a dozen priests and brothers who study the universe. It is headed by Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno.

According to a statement from the Observatory, the process to name an asteroid — a relatively small space body in orbit round the sun — involves a provisional designation based on its date of discovery, followed by a permanent number.

“At this point its discoverer is invited to suggest a name for it,” the Observatory said, adding that pet names and commercial names are prohibited, and that 100 years must pass before naming an asteroid after an individual or certain events.

The nomenclature working group, made up of 15 astronomers, then judges the proposed names.

This information was provided by the Associated Press.