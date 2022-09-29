Wonderline -- Readers ask about plea deals, Bigfoot, format

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: According to the News-Times reports, it seems that most, if not all criminal cases in York County are plea bargained and most of the original charges filed are dropped. Who's responsible for overseeing the county attorney’s office when it comes to determining whether all these plea bargains are proper?

A: The plea bargains are reached in negotiations with the county attorney’s office and the defense attorneys. They reach the agreements and then present them to the judge in open court.

Q: Where has Bigfoot been spotted the most? Where do Bigfoot enthusiasts want to visit the most, if they are out hunting for the thing? So, like for example, Bob Sautter is interested in Bigfoot. If he could go Bigfoot hunting anywhere in the world, where would it be?

A: According to Bigfoot Believers, “the elusive Bigfoot creature continues being spotted throughout diverse regions of the United States. According to data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the state of Washington ranks as the world’s most active Bigfoot region with 2,032 alleged Sasquatch sightings.”

Bob Sautter of York, a Bigfoot “enthusiast,” said, “The Pacific Northwest is a hotbed of sightings, but sightings have been reported in all 50 states, Canada and many foreign countries have their version of Bigfoot. If it were me, I would go to Colorado, since it’s close, and Oregon or Washington State. They could also go along the Platte or Republican Rivers in Nebraska. The Blue River has had some unconfirmed reports. Talk to some of the old-time farmers and ask them what they’ve heard or seen. Some of their grandparents referred to creatures the referred to as ‘giants.’

Sautter also offered the following advice: “To get the best, honest information on where to go is to contact Harriett McFeely at the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center, 1205 East 42nd Street in Hastings, NE, 402.705.0000. She still goes hunting and her business partner at the museum was a guide based out of all places, Estes Park, Colorado. Also ask her about the next Bigfoot Conference in April 2023 . . . she has some big personalities coming in!”

Q: How did the change of the format of the York News-Times happen?

A: Lee Enterprises owns the York News-Times and decisions on the corporate level were made to move the graphic design work to the company’s design center. Therefore, the design styles, fonts, structures, etc., are now mandated to a corporate standard. That’s why the YNT looks differently – the local content is still there, but it looks different because it is not being completely designed in-house any longer.

Q: I have noticed more vehicles than usual parked on the Epworth Village campus. Is there something new happening at Epworth?

A: Epworth Village is no longer Epworth Village. It has been purchased by a private owner who is using it for private business purposes.

Q: There is a place in York where the tree limbs hang down so low it is becoming a hazard. Does the city have an ordinance that says how low a tree branch/limb can go over public spaces like sidewalks and streets?

A: Yes, there is an ordinance addressing that.

There must be a clearance of eight feet over sidewalks and 13 ½ feet over the portion of public streets and alleys used for vehicular traffic.

Also, if there is a particular problem area the reader thinks city officials should look at, they can contact the city offices.

The city’s public works department has the legal ability to trim all trees that do not provide for that amount of clearance in public right-of-ways.

Q: Will there be an official coronation of King Charles III? Oh, and thanks for those fun answers to our royalty questions last week. It was interesting.

A: It is expected that Charles III’s coronation will take place sometime in 2023. During this ceremony, the new monarch will take the coronation oath, be anointed and blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

This will be the official coronation with pomp and circumstance. Charles already privately became king upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Q: We haven’t seen anything lately about local COVID transmission in York or even the health district. I know it was in the red category, indicating high level of transmission, for quite a while. Is it any better? It’s just that no one talks about it any longer.

A: The latest update on the COVID situation in the Four Corners Health District is a good one – it’s been downgraded from the red (high transmission) category all the way to yellow (moderate transmission). The latest case number was just 21 in the last seven days.

The trajectory of the Four Corners Health Department’s data shows an ongoing downward trend at this time.

Q: Another question about COVID. I was just curious as to how many people have been vaccinated in York County, if that information is available.

A: The latest data from the Four Corners Health Department shows that 56.01% of York County residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID. That compares to 51.87% in Butler County, 47.98% in Polk County and 54.03% in Seward County. Overall, for the entire health district, the vaccination rate is 53.48%.

Q: What is the intent of the Chamber’s Sip ‘N Stroll event? Is it to encourage drinking?

A: Madonna Mogul, director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “Over the years we would receive several event ideas from our membership and community members. Many times, some sort of tasting event was suggested. Several years ago, one of our staff members went to a conference where a presenter shared how they blended a tasting and a shopping event into one. So, we started to look to see how we could make this work in York.

“The main premise for the event is for ticket holders to casually stroll from business to business to see their products and get to know the personnel. Ticket holders indicate they do not feel pressure from businesses because the event environment is to casually move from place to place. Businesses have reported that this event has been a good one to roll out what is coming for the holiday season.

“In addition to products and services, participating locations have food and beverages available to ticket holders to sample. The beverage selections range from wine and beer to fruit punch and cider. Businesses make their choices as to what to offer. We do suggest to those offering hard beverages offer soft drinks as well. Each year, we have several participate in the stroll that come for the enjoyable atmosphere that is created by all of the participating Chamber businesses.”