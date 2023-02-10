The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: According to the News-Times reports, it seems that most, if not all criminal cases in York County are plea bargained and most of the original charges filed are dropped. Who’s responsible for overseeing the county attorney’s office when it comes to determining whether all these plea bargains are proper?

A: The plea bargains are reached in negotiations with the county attorney’s office and the defense attorneys. They reach the agreements and then present them to the judge in open court.

Q: A while back, there was a Wonderline question about Bigfoot and it was so entertaining. I think you interviewed Bob Sautter for the answer, as well. Can you find that and run it again?

A: We did. The reader asked where has Bigfoot been spotted the most? Where do Bigfoot enthusiasts want to visit the most, if they are out hunting for the thing? So, like for example, Bob Sautter is interested in Bigfoot. If he could go Bigfoot hunting anywhere in the world, where would it be? So according to Bigfoot Believers, “the elusive Bigfoot creature continues being spotted throughout diverse regions of the United States. According to data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, the state of Washington ranks as the world’s most active Bigfoot region with 2,032 alleged Sasquatch sightings.”

Bob Sautter of York, a Bigfoot “enthusiast,” said, “The Pacific Northwest is a hotbed of sightings, but sightings have been reported in all 50 states, Canada and many foreign countries have their version of Bigfoot. If it were me, I would go to Colorado, since it’s close, and Oregon or Washington State. They could also go along the Platte or Republican Rivers in Nebraska. The Blue River has had some unconfirmed reports. Talk to some of the old-time farmers and ask them what they’ve heard or seen. Some of their grandparents referred to creatures the referred to as ‘giants.’

Sautter also offered the following advice: “To get the best, honest information on where to go is to contact Harriett McFeely at the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center, 1205 East 42nd Street in Hastings, NE, 402 705-0000. She still goes hunting and her business partner at the museum was a guide based out of all places, Estes Park, Colorado. Also ask her about the next Bigfoot Conference in April 2023 . . . she has some big personalities coming in!”

Q: There is a place in York where some tree limbs really need to be trimmed. It’s also becoming sort of dangerous. Does the city have an ordinance that says how low a tree branch/limb can go over public spaces like sidewalks and streets?

A: Yes, there is an ordinance addressing that.

There must be a clearance of eight feet over sidewalks and 13 ½ feet over the portion of public streets and alleys used for vehicular traffic.

Also, if there is a particular problem area the reader thinks city officials should look at, they can contact the city offices.

The city’s public works department has the legal ability to trim all trees that do not provide for that amount of clearance in public right-of-ways.

Q: How long do you have to stay stopped behind a school bus when it is stopped?

A: As long as the stop arm is extended from a school bus, drivers cannot proceed forward.

Q: I was out walking with my kids and noticed there are some areas in town where the sidewalks are really bad. My question is if a public sidewalk in front of a residence supposed to be maintained by the homeowner or by the city? If a sidewalk is uneven, if someone trips and falls due to that issue, who is liable?

A: Sidewalks in front of residences are the responsibility of that property owner. Whoever owns the residential property is responsible for the upkeep of the sidewalk. If a sidewalk is on public property, it is the responsibility of the government entity that owns it.

And the liability lies with the responsible party.