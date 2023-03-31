The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What is going on down on Platte Avenue by Chances R and the PLAY area and the city parking lots, in the area of Fifth Street?

A: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is in the process of its next important step in cleaning up the contamination plume issue in downtown York.

York was put on the National Priorities List a number of years ago, which prioritizes the remediation efforts at locations of known releases of contamination and/or pollutants in the United States.

The EPA has been working in York for a very long time – working to completely clean up the PCE Southeast Contamination site which was created by dry cleaning compounds decades ago. There were once eight drycleaners in York and the solutions they used infiltrated the soil.

The PCE Southeast Contamination site was discovered back in 2010 – during private well sampling associated with the PCE/TCE Northeast Contamination site. Yes, York has two sites on the National Priorities List.

Studies were conducted and in 2015, the EPA began collecting vapor intrusion samples in the downtown area and doing remediation work where necessary.

Now, new remediation efforts will soon get underway in the areas of Fifth and Seventh Streets.

This next phase of the EPA’s extensive clean-up work will be solely funded with federal dollars (as the state’s share was waived and this project was given approval for full federal funding). The main goal is to prevent the continued leaching potential of contaminants in soil migrating into groundwater.

Two “operable units” will be utilized, using what the EPA calls “In-Situ Thermal Remediation.” Translation — the installation of equipment such as electrodes, vapor extraction points and temperature monitoring to heat the subsurface to enhance the vaporization of the contaminants in soil for removal and treatment above ground. The EPA explains that thermal treatment is described as “in-situ” because the heat is applied underground directly to the contaminated area. The high heat vaporizes (evaporates) the contaminants, changing them into gases. These gases, also referred to as “vapors,” can move more easily through soil for vapor extraction and treatment above ground. The method, the EPA says, is “particularly useful for chemicals that do not dissolve readily in groundwater – examples include solvents and petroleum.”

The EPA says these methods “do not pose a threat to site workers or the community when properly operated.”

For the Fifth Street location along Platte Avenue, drilling will take place between March and June; operations will be from June to December; restoration will be done between January and March.

The schedule for the Seventh Street location will be drilling from July to September; operations from September through February; and restoration from March to May. The public can expect the same sights and sounds at the Seventh Street location as witnessed at the Fifth Street operable unit.

The timeframes for operation are estimated – EPA says it might take a few months or more, which depends on several factors that vary from site to site. In-situ thermal treatment will take longer where contaminant concentrations are high, the contaminated area is large or deep, or the soil has a lot of organic matter.

Right now, the time frames set for the York clean-up areas are based on the EPA’s findings. The entire scope of work for the project will take more than a year to complete.

Q: The other night, there was an accident on the bypass, in the middle of the night. Why wasn’t there anything in the newspaper about it?

A: Because it was in the middle of the night, it is assumed the couple of people who work at the YNT were likely home and asleep and unaware it happened. And we haven't received any information regarding details of any accidents on the bypass this week from local law enforcement.

Q: We love our walks on the Beaver Creek Trails but keep seeing more and more dog poop all the time. Who is responsible for cleaning that up?

A: The dog owners, while they are walking their dogs, are expected to be responsible for cleaning up what their pets leave behind.

Q: What is the old Mahoney House used for now?

A: After it closed, the property was purchased by York University for housing purposes.

Q: I was on my way to Lincoln and we saw by the Goehner exit there are some very large, new buildings there. What is that site being used for?

A: That is the Beck’s Hybrids site, which is intended to be a sales and distribution hub as well as having acres dedicated to agricultural research.

Q: Have the city officials decided on the shape, design and location of the new fire station?

A: No, all those things still have to be determined. This process will be ongoing for some time, as this will be a major investment in the future of the city.

Q: Thankfully, everyone has finally lightened up on the lectures regarding the COVID vaccine and we can get on with our lives. I’m just curious to see if there is a way to find out just how many people in York County have gotten the COVID vaccine.

A: On the Four Corners Health Department’s website, there are figures regarding the vaccination figures.

The latest figures are provided for each of the counties in the health district as well as for the district as a whole, regarding the percentage of people who are considered fully vaccinated:

• York County: 55.95%

• Butler County: 52.45%

• Polk County: 48.86%

• Seward County: 54.91%

• Four Corners overall: 54.01%

Q: How did the old Lushton Cemetery come to be?

A: Jacob Pursel, a native of Hunterdone County, New York, came to York County from Marshall County, Illinois, in 1872. Pursel donated the corner acre of his land in the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 9, Range 4 West, as a community burial ground. The first burial took place in 1872 and the cemetery was incorporated in 1926 and given the name Lushton Cemetery Association.

Q: I have a digital, E-Edition subscription which I very much appreciate and enjoy. Photos are more dazzling, copy size is easily enlarged and you read the paper in full pages laid out exactly like those in the printed version. My question is: What about all those puzzles? Is there a way to complete them electronically or must digital subscribers load and print every page individually?

A: Because these puzzles are presented from PDF documents, it would be assumed readers would have to do the latter.

However, we will contact the powers that be and see if there are alternative tactics.