Wonderline -- Readers ask about pink postcard costs, construction work

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Has anyone ever said how much it cost for those pink postcards to be sent out, regarding the hearings for the York Public Schools and Heartland Public Schools budgets? There had to be quite a cost associated with those.

A: Starting this year, due to a state legislative change, all taxing entities having a more than 2% increase in tax asking were required to hold public hearings to discuss their budgets and special postcards had to be sent to all property owners telling them of the increase, the time and place of the hearing.

There was a joint hearing held in the York County Courthouse, for the Heartland and York School Districts. They were the only taxing entities that were required to do so this year.

According to figures from the county, the postcard bill came in at $4,300 and the county will recoup those funds from the affected taxing entities which would be the two school districts.

Q: The continuation of the Highland Cattle Show in York, carried on in the memory of Dr. Dave Demuth, is just wonderful. It is wonderful that his family has continued this tradition and that people continue to come from all over the nation to show their amazing Highland Cattle. I saw the coverage this week and started to wonder, how long has Dr. Dave been gone? When did he pass away? He was my doctor for many years and he was a fantastic man. I just can’t remember how long it’s been since the York community lost him.

A: Dr. Dave passed away in October of 2007.

Q: What kind of construction work is going on at the interchange in York?

A: The construction is to install the new poles and traffic lights that have been planned for quite some time.

Q: I saw where about 700 people have already voted in York County. When are those ballots counted?

A: The early ballots are counted on the night of the election, after the polls are closed, which would be Nov. 8.

Q: How long has the water tower by the York interchange been designed as a hot air balloon and who came up with the idea?

A: This project was remembered by Kerry Hoffschneider, who wrote on the topic for the York News-Times back in 2011. She explained:

It’s hard to imagine when the tower was a stark white, upside down droplet, set atop a tall, cylindrical pedestal. Even today, it's hard to imagine that this ‘water balloon,’ disguised as a hot air balloon, can hold up to 750,000 gallons of our most precious natural resource inside.

The project began in February of 1998 with a suggestion in the York News Times, "Comment Line" by Lynn Christiansen, who saw more than a bleached blob against the Nebraska sky when he drove out to the Interstate.

His comment read, ‘I think the new water tower should be painted like a colorful hot air balloon. It would be distinctive and attractive, and everyone on the interstate would notice and remember it.’

In reference to those who would have preferred keeping the tower a blank, faceless water holder among thousands of other water holders he wrote, ‘Nobody remembers a town because of the traditional, plain water tower with a name on it. Does anyone else agree?’

It turned out many agreed, including a man named Marty Rousseau and the York Visitors Committee. Several others jumped on this high flying water/air balloon adventure and together raised $17,000 for the project.

In 1999, the City of York was even designated Balloon City by the Nebraska Legislature. Once this occurred, there was nowhere the balloon couldn't be spotted. Newspapers across the state and nation picked up the story. Soon the uniquely painted water source, seemingly floating above a field of green corn, could be seen on advertising, t-shirts, lapel pins, coffee cups, stationery . . . the list goes on.

Q: As we get closer to winter, I was wondering who makes the decision to close the interstate when there is bad weather? Is it decided by local officials or state officials?

A: That decision is made on the state level.

Q: I was on a road trip through the state recently and marveled at how many old barns I saw along the way. I also noted how many old barns are red and I just wondered why? Why are so many old barns painted red?

A: According to the Farmers’ Almanac, “red was a popular color for barns, not due to its color shade but rather for its usefulness.

“Many years ago, choices for paints, sealers and other building materials did not exist. Farmers had to be resourceful in finding or making a paint that would protect and seal the wood on their barns. More than 100 years ago, many farmers would seal their barns with linseed oil, which is an orange-colored oil derived from the seeds of the flax plant.

“To this oil, they would add a variety of things, most often milk and lime, but also ferrous oxide, or rust. Rust was plentiful on farms and because it killed fungi and mosses that might grow on barns, it was very effective as a sealant. It turned the mixture red in color.

“When paint became more available, many people chose red paint for their barns in honor of the tradition.”