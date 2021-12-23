Wonderline -- Readers ask about Paynes' food/light challenge, candidate filings, Christmas

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: I applaud Bill and Christi Payne for their work each Christmas season. Not only do they provide the community with an amazing light show for the holidays, but they also do such good work collecting items for Blue Valley. And what a fun challenge, with their family members! Great job! That said, I’m curious as to how much they have taken in so far.
A: Keep on giving, as they are still collecting!
As of Tuesday, Christi Payne said they just took in a load to Blue Valley and said they were at about 695 pounds. They have a goal of 1,000 pounds – so keep on donating and they will keep on collecting!
And thank you to everyone who already has donated!
Plus, don’t forget to see their amazing Christmas display! Their home is located at 1221 Ohio Avenue. It’s a dazzling display of holiday cheer with figurines and thousands of flashing lights in sync with music.
There is a red drop box in the Paynes’ yard where items can be placed – including monetary donations for Blue Valley if someone is so inclined.
They are accepting canned goods, box meals, personal hygiene items, food staples (such as flour, sugar, etc.), canned tuna and meats, etc.
And remember, they are in a challenge with Bill’s sister-in-law, Lori Lovell in Wymore. The poundage from her collection hadn’t been disclosed when we last asked the Paynes. All that was known at that point was that Team York was ahead!
Q: What is the candidate filing schedule for the 2022 election year?
A: Candidate filings can begin Jan. 5.
Incumbents must file their candidacies (for races to be considered in the Primary Election) by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents for those races must file by March 1, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.
Filings for local offices can be done, after Jan. 5, at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse.
Q: It is my understanding there might be a large solar field established in southern York County and was wondering why there hasn’t been any information out there about this.
A: Actually, the first the YNT heard of any sort of such project was last week, during the York County Commissioners’ meeting when a York County rural resident asked the county board during the public forum portion of the meeting.
The resident said she was told this type of a project might happen in Hays Township.
The county board has not been approached by any companies or anyone seeking to do this type of a project.
However, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said it was his understanding there had been an informational meeting held somewhere on the topic and York County Commissioner Daniel Grotz said that meeting was mostly with landowners.
“I did tell them it would be good to come before us, to give us and the public some information about their proposed project,” Grotz added.
“We will see if we can get some information about this,” Obermier said. “It is my understanding they are acquiring land at this point. They haven’t been before us yet.”
Q: Years ago, when Lovina Eicher was still writing The Amish Cook column that runs in the paper, she had a recipe for a chocolate dip. I made it at that time, straight from her recipe in the newspaper, and it was so simple and so good. I don’t know why I haven’t made it in years, for Christmas – probably because I lost the recipe. Can you find it and run it again?
A: We found Lovina’s chocolate dip for Christmas.
It’s called Chocolate Delight Dip. In a bowl, just combine 12 ounces of evaporated milk, ½ cup of peanut butter and one small box of instant chocolate pudding mix. Stir until it’s creamy. This is good served with apples or vanilla wafers, Lovina added.
Q: I continue to be so happy to see those old school Christmas movies played on television – the ones we grew up with. They bring back so many memories. I’m just curious as to how old those movies are – the old “Claymation” movies, like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”
A: These classics were directed and produced by the same creative team. Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass first went into business shortly after World War II, just as television was becoming a mass medium, and their collaboration yielded many of America’s move beloved Christmas programming.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was created in 1964. In this one, actor and folk singer Burl Ives voiced Sam the Snowman as the narrator.
Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town was created in 1970. This one of course features Santa (Kris Kringle), the Winter Warlock and the Burgermeister Meisterburger. Featured are the voices of Mickey Rooney and Fred Astaire.
Q: What is the most popular appetizer/snack that people in the United States make for Christmas?
A: We looked at a lot of different sources and the top two seem to be pigs in a blanket and cheese balls.
Q: Last week’s weird weather was just crazy. Why on earth did we have weather like that – with basically every season in one day?
A: Matt Holiner, a meteorologist who works for our parent company, Lee Enterprises, said in a column earlier this week, “For severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to form, you need four ingredients: shear, lift, instability and moisture. Shear (winds changing direction and/or speed with height) and lift (from a cold front or low pressure system) occur throughout the year. In winter, instability, which is the difference in temperatures with height in the atmosphere, and moisture levels are typically suppressed. Over the last week though, surface temperatures and humidity levels were well above normal for many locations, giving us all four severe weather ingredients.”