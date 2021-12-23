Wonderline -- Readers ask about Paynes' food/light challenge, candidate filings, Christmas

The county board has not been approached by any companies or anyone seeking to do this type of a project.

However, York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said it was his understanding there had been an informational meeting held somewhere on the topic and York County Commissioner Daniel Grotz said that meeting was mostly with landowners.

“I did tell them it would be good to come before us, to give us and the public some information about their proposed project,” Grotz added.

“We will see if we can get some information about this,” Obermier said. “It is my understanding they are acquiring land at this point. They haven’t been before us yet.”

Q: Years ago, when Lovina Eicher was still writing The Amish Cook column that runs in the paper, she had a recipe for a chocolate dip. I made it at that time, straight from her recipe in the newspaper, and it was so simple and so good. I don’t know why I haven’t made it in years, for Christmas – probably because I lost the recipe. Can you find it and run it again?

A: We found Lovina’s chocolate dip for Christmas.