Wonderline -- Readers ask about parking lot, bridge, grocery store, burning

Q: There has been all this talk about the emergence of the cicadas and how all these insects are hatching/coming out of the ground, etc.

So that reminded me of a story I read, which was really entertaining, a long time ago in the newspaper about a time when there were so many grasshoppers in York County, they had to catch them and bring them to town to burn them. Can you go find that story and run it in the Wonderline? It’s so gross but it was so interesting.

A: Yes, we sure can.

The story is in the publication called “Old Settlers History of York County.”

The old, historical book says that “in the latter part of July, 1873, the early settlers were visited by a new and unlooked for calamity of grasshoppers. In the afternoon of a hot day, July 20, a mysterious cloud appeared in the northern horizon and all were wondering what it was. Until suddenly the awful cloud of grasshoppers covered the country, so thick at times that the sun was darkened, and all gardens and green vegetation was soon devoured. Much of the small grain was in the shock and mostly saved, to the great comfort of the pioneer settlers.