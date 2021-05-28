Wonderline -- Readers ask about parking lot, bridge, grocery store, burning

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: When is someone going to do something with the Walmart parking lot? When is the city going to fix that mess?
A: That is privately owned property and the city has nothing to do with the condition of the parking lot at York’s Walmart. No city tax dollars go toward the paving in the Walmart parking lot.
The condition of that parking lot is the business of Walmart. So it is entirely up to Walmart officials as to what that parking lot looks like, its condition, etc.
Q: Has the “green bridge” always been green? What’s the history of the bridge?
A: We assume the reader is asking about the green pedestrian bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad area, by Miller Park.
We could not find any information as to when that bridge was built or if it was always green.
If anyone has information about that bridge, they are welcome to leave a message with the Wonderline, email the Wonderline or stop in at the News-Times office.
Q: When is the new grocery store coming to town/opening?
A: That question was asked in March when YNT’s Steve Moseley did a story on the new store. Janelle Grunwald of the Hy-Vee corporate media relations office said, at that time, “Construction is in progress at our York location, but we do not have a specific timeline for opening the store just yet.”
Q: The other night, my neighbor was burning garbage in his back yard and the flames were shooting into the air. Isn’t it illegal for York residents to burn garbage in their back yards, in city limits?
A: Yes, it is illegal.
According to Section 16-7 of the municipal code, it is “unlawful for any person to burn garbage or refuse within the corporate limits of the city.”
Q: Is it true that the old McCloud Hotel was built by the city itself, as a municipality, as a way to attract visitors to town?
A: The city, as a municipality, did not build the McCloud Hotel.
Rather, it was a cumulative effort of local, private business owners.
The McCloud Hotel (which still stands at the corner of Fifth and Grant Avenue) was built in 1915.
According to local history books, it was built “through the promotional efforts of York businessmen led by Charles McCloud who subscribed $20,000 and Dennis Meehan, Sr., who were the presidents of the York Commercial Club. They called the first meeting in the old city hall, for its construction. More than $50,000 was solicited from York businessmen who felt the need for a community center and the 70-room hotel, constructed of reinforced concrete and fireproof, was completed in 1918.”
Q: There has been all this talk about the emergence of the cicadas and how all these insects are hatching/coming out of the ground, etc.
So that reminded me of a story I read, which was really entertaining, a long time ago in the newspaper about a time when there were so many grasshoppers in York County, they had to catch them and bring them to town to burn them. Can you go find that story and run it in the Wonderline? It’s so gross but it was so interesting.
A: Yes, we sure can.
The story is in the publication called “Old Settlers History of York County.”
The old, historical book says that “in the latter part of July, 1873, the early settlers were visited by a new and unlooked for calamity of grasshoppers. In the afternoon of a hot day, July 20, a mysterious cloud appeared in the northern horizon and all were wondering what it was. Until suddenly the awful cloud of grasshoppers covered the country, so thick at times that the sun was darkened, and all gardens and green vegetation was soon devoured. Much of the small grain was in the shock and mostly saved, to the great comfort of the pioneer settlers.
“The grain that was standing was soon ruined. The grasshoppers would bite the straw off just below the head; after they had done all the damage they could, they tilled the ground with eggs and left. The next spring the eggs began hatching and the settlers were filled with alarm for the coming crops, and every device imaginable was made for catching young grasshoppers. A petition was filed with the County Board of Supervisors, asking them to take measures to exterminate the young grasshoppers.
“The county board met in special session on April 25, 1877, and Book No. 1, page 470, detailed the proceedings.
“After deliberating upon the subject, a resolution was adopted. All persons in the county were called up on to turn out and kill and destroy grasshoppers. All grasshoppers caught and killed within the limits of the several road districts in the county were to be delivered to the respective road supervisors. The supervisors each gave out receipts, stating the amount of grasshoppers, when and by whom they were delivered. The supervisors received grasshoppers every Friday afternoon.
“The Village of York was at that time liberal, patriotic and interested in the prosperity of the county as a whole, and procured devices for catching grasshoppers and used them in the town and county, catching great quantities of grasshoppers and piling them upon the courthouse square in great piles and burning them free of charge. Mr. H.C. Kleinschmidt tells us he has seen grasshopper piles on the public square nearly four feet high when they were small, and that a bushel of young grasshoppers would make more than a hundred bushels of grown grasshoppers, that one grasshopper egg would have hatched out five or six young grasshoppers,” the history book reads.
There was also a passage in the historical account that suggested the county paid so much per bushel of grasshoppers – but the account was a bit confusing so we couldn’t really tell just how much they went for.