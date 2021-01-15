Wonderline -- Readers ask about parking, health department funding, religious saying

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What is the policy of allowing courthouse employees to park in the spaces around the courthouse?
A: Courthouse employees are encouraged to park in the city-owned parking lots in the downtown area, unless they need to part right outside the courthouse due to disability or time constraints or work-related situations that require close proximity.
Q: How are the Four Corners Health Department and other such health districts in the state funded?
A: When the Nebraska Health Care Funding Act was passed in May, 2001, 16 new multi-county health departments were created. The Act was passed by the Nebraska Legislature and it provides state funding to local public health department. The Office of Community Health provides technical assistance to all local public health departments and monitors the funds that are distributed under the Act.
Q: How many people are employed by the Four Corners Health Department?
A: There are 11 staff members at the Four Corners Health Department. The staff positions include those of executive director, public health nurse manager, emergency response coordinator, public health nurse/disease surveillance, public health nurse, public health nurse/immunization coordinator; administration and strategic planning manager, financial operations, office manager/community health workers, and two office assistants.
Q: Is there a conflict for the county commissioners to have taxpayers pay for the artwork that says “In God We Trust,” which now hangs in the county board’s meeting room? What if some taxpayers don’t believe in God?
A: The portion of the artwork that was recently installed in the commissioner chambers, which says “In God We Trust,” was not paid for with tax dollars. As was already reported, that portion was paid for with donated funds from private individuals. Inheritance tax funds were used to pay for the art work displaying the county’s historic seal.
Q: Is it legal to blow and/or push your snow, from your driveway and sidewalks, into the public street, in York?
A: It is not legal to blow and/or push your snow, from your property, into a public street in York.
Section 34-41 of the municipal code says, “It shall be unlawful for any person to deposit or pile any snow or ice removed from roofs, driveways, parking lots, service stations, streets or alleys upon any sidewalk, street or alley within the city.”
Q: Who were the five people who died during last week’s riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.? The television news outlets keep saying five people died but they don’t talk about all of them and don’t say what happened to them.
A: One of the individuals who died was Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was beaten and later died at a hospital.
Another was Ashli Babbitt, 35. She attempted to climb through a broken window of a door inside the Capitol when police shot her. She was from Huntington, Md.
The other three people died of “medical emergencies.” They were Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Ga.; Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala.; and Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, Penn.
Q: Will there be an inaugural parade like there typically has been in the past?
A: No, there will not be a traditional inaugural parade this year, down Pennsylvania Avenue, after the oath of office is administered for the incoming president. It has been reported that instead, the incoming president and the new First Lady will receive a “presidential escort” from 15th Street to the White House after the swearing in ceremonies. No large crowds are going to be permitted.
News outlets are also reporting that there will be a “virtual parade” televised, which will include performances in communities across the country.
Q: What is Nebraska’s death toll related to COVID-19?
A: As of Thursday, the cumulative number of COVID-related deaths in Nebraska reached 1,858.
Q: How many people have been vaccinated in the Four Corners Health District so far?
A: As of Thursday, 2,200 people had been vaccinated in the health district, according to Four Corners officials.
Q: How old is Governor Pete Ricketts?
A: The governor is 56 years old.
Q: Does Seward have a mask mandate and if they do, how long does it last?
A: Yes, the City of Seward does have a mask mandate.
In early January, the Seward City Council (in a split vote) agreed to extend the mask mandate to Wednesday, March 3.
It had been scheduled to sunset on Jan. 5, but in a vote of 5-3 the council voted to extend it further.
Q: Why has the “Ellen Show” been all re-runs recently? They just got back to the studio.
A: They are filming now, according to entertainment news outlets.
They switched to running reruns in December after the host was confirmed to have COVID. They were going to go back into production later, but the rising cases of the virus and other issues regarding the virus in Southern California postponed that production date.