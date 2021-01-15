Wonderline -- Readers ask about parking, health department funding, religious saying

Q: Is there a conflict for the county commissioners to have taxpayers pay for the artwork that says “In God We Trust,” which now hangs in the county board’s meeting room? What if some taxpayers don’t believe in God?

A: The portion of the artwork that was recently installed in the commissioner chambers, which says “In God We Trust,” was not paid for with tax dollars. As was already reported, that portion was paid for with donated funds from private individuals. Inheritance tax funds were used to pay for the art work displaying the county’s historic seal.

Q: Is it legal to blow and/or push your snow, from your driveway and sidewalks, into the public street, in York?

A: It is not legal to blow and/or push your snow, from your property, into a public street in York.

Section 34-41 of the municipal code says, “It shall be unlawful for any person to deposit or pile any snow or ice removed from roofs, driveways, parking lots, service stations, streets or alleys upon any sidewalk, street or alley within the city.”