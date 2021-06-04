Wonderline -- Readers ask about Palmer will, green bridge, Garth Brooks

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: With all the talk this week about maybe moving the museum or maybe not moving the museum, I’ve seen some things being said on social media that I don’t think is necessarily true, as far as the city being legally required to keep that museum in the community building no matter what. I know I’ve read stories and even Wonderline answers in the York News-Times saying the opposite. Can you revisit the matter and tell us – again – about the findings of the legal review the situation received a few years ago? Thank you.
A: A legal review of that situation was done back in 2016 by the city attorney, whose opinion was, “based on my review of Mrs. Palmer’s will and associated documents and records, there is no restriction on the city to prevent the city from relocating the museum and the city is free to relocate the location of the museum to another property site.”
In his memorandum from December of 2016, York City Attorney Charles Campbell said he reviewed the Anna Bemis Palmer Estate file at the York County Court as well as records regarding the creation of the Palmer Museum and the bequest by Ms. Palmer of monies to the city which led to the creation of the museum.
In the memo, Campbell says, “Mrs. Palmer drafted her own will and the relevant provision of the will that deals with the museum is contained in paragraph VIII of the will which provides:
“After the above legacies are paid, I direct that what remains of my property, money, stocks, bonds, real estate, not above mentioned, be paid to the treasurer of David Bryant Chapter DAR to be used as a nucleus of a fund to be used to build a suitable housing for the DAR Museum, which I believe is a valuable educational force for children, which has been proved to me by the many hundred clubs, scouts, schools, etc., to whom I have talked while showing them the exhibits, stressing the work of the pioneers and Civil War veterans who largely settled Nebraska. I strongly believe that realization of what the pioneers accomplished after stopping on the bare prairie and building a house out of dirt or logs and proceed to build a town, county and help to build the state, will help boys and girls to grow up better citizens. Should it occur that the museum become non-existent before my death, I direct that the funds which would have gone to DAR be used as follows – five thousand dollars to the Methodist Church of York, five thousand dollars to the York Public Library, and the remainder to York College, a very great asset to the city. I beg that my home is not used as a museum building, it is not central enough. I suggest an educational building be erected in School Park owned by the city which should help support the museum as should York County.”
Campbell said, in reviewing that portion of Mrs. Palmer’s will, “The court appointed the First Trust Company of York to serve as a trustee under the will to carry out the provisions of paragraph VIII. Pursuant to this provision, funds from the estate were paid to the trustee for the benefit of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), David Bryan Chapter. The court authorized the use of the funds to be paid to the city for the creation of the museum.
“The last sentence in the paragraph addressed the location of the museum,” says Campbell’s memo. “In that sentence, Mrs. Palmer stated, ‘I suggest an educational building be erected in School Park owned by the city which should help support such a museum as should York County.’ This sentence did not require that the museum be constructed on the location of the School Park property, but ‘suggested’ this location. At the time of Mrs. Palmer’s death the property where the York Community Center is now located was used as a park and was owned by the York School District.
“I believe that the school district entered into an agreement with the city to lease this land to the city so that the city could construct a community center and to locate the museum in that building. In order to do this, it was necessary for the city to enter into an agreement with the school district to allow the city to construct this structure on the school district property. At that time, the city and the school district entered into an agreement that allowed the school district and its students to use city facilities at no charge.”
Campbell’s memo says he asked the city clerk to try to locate the original agreement between the city and the school district and she was not able to locate it.
“However, I know that it exists because I have previously reviewed it,” Campbell said further.
“At any rate, funds from Mrs. Palmer’s estate were contributed to the city and used along with the city funds to construct the museum and community center building,” Campbell continued. “I have reviewed all the related documents and records associated with this request that are maintained by the museum. Those records contain minutes of the meetings of the local chapter of the DAR and correspondence with chapter members, attorneys, community members, etc. However, I did not locate any documents that required that the city maintain the museum in the community center building or which restrict the right of the city to relocate the museum.”
Q: Does anyone know how long the green bridge has been over by Miller Park?
A: This question was asked recently in the Wonderline and we didn’t know the answer.
But a reader called in with some information.
She said there had been a very old, old bridge in that area and it was taken out in the early 1960s after a youngster was hit by a train there.
Then the green bridge was built (over the train tracks) and it has been there ever since, the reader said, since the early 1960s.
Q: Has the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium been sold out? And will they allow alcohol to be sold at the stadium for that event?
A: The Garth Brooks tickets sold out in a matter of 90 minutes, when they went on sale in May. More than 83,000 tickets were sold for the show, which will be largest attended concert in Nebraska history. About 67,000 people attended Farm Aid 3 in 1987, the only other concert to take place in Memorial Stadium.
The university has said it’s in the process of getting the paperwork in order to sell alcohol in the stadium for this event and it will consider more events like this if all goes well in August.
Q: My neighbor is consistently making noise, mowing his lawn and doing all sorts of loud things in his yard late at night and then sometimes really early in the morning. Aren’t there hours that are mandated by city code in York, saying when these things can and can’t be done?
A: Section 23-2 of York’s municipal code says it is unlawful for any person to “operate a motor-drive or operated lawn mower, or to engage in any construction or demolition work within the city between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.”
Q: Can you explain what the “Truth In Taxation” legislation, which recently passed in Nebraska, is about?
A: Simply put, the new legislation set a requirement for local governments to notify taxpayers whenever their property tax asking is scheduled to increase by more than 2%.
Q: Someone at work said they heard something on the radio about it being the anniversary of the death of Muhammad Ali. How long ago did he pass away?
A: Muhammad Ali died June 3, 2016, at the age of 74. So five years ago.
Q: My grandma, when we were kids, would make us homemade playdough. It was kind of crazy how she took what looked like normal stuff from the kitchen and then suddenly we would have playdough to make things out of, without ever having to go to town, to the store, to buy playdough.
Can you find that recipe for homemade playdough? It would be fun to make with my grandkids.
A: We have someone here in the YNT office whose mother not only made homemade playdough, her recipe is in several old church recipe books because it was in hot demand back in the day.
So we give you Cheri Mueller’s playdough recipe:
Combine two cups of flour, one cup of salt, ½ cup of cornstarch, one tablespoon of salad oil, one tablespoon of powdered alum and two cups of water in a saucepan.
Stir constantly over low heat until the mixture thickens into a dough consistency.
Remove from heat and let it cool until it can be handled.
Place on foil or waxed paper and knead like bread until it is a very smooth consistency. If color is desired, food coloring can be added while mixing (which is the easier way) or added later after dividing the dough.
Store it in an airtight container. If it does get rather hard after a month or so, just add a tablespoon or so of water – let is set a bit and then knead.
This playdough will last for months.
Q: Why aren’t golf cart rides being provided for older people and handicapped individuals at the ballfield complex any longer? And why can’t other gates be opened so the walks are shorter for older people who want to watch their grandkids play?
A: Cheri Folts, director of the city’s parks and recreation department responded: “Golf cart rides for patrons were available during the first year the complex was open. Due to safety reasons for staff and riders along with staff shortages and golf cart accessibility golf cart rides were eliminated. The Ballpark Complex has a main gate that everyone enters for facility safety reasons, flow into the facility and admission collection.”