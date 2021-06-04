Wonderline -- Readers ask about Palmer will, green bridge, Garth Brooks

“After the above legacies are paid, I direct that what remains of my property, money, stocks, bonds, real estate, not above mentioned, be paid to the treasurer of David Bryant Chapter DAR to be used as a nucleus of a fund to be used to build a suitable housing for the DAR Museum, which I believe is a valuable educational force for children, which has been proved to me by the many hundred clubs, scouts, schools, etc., to whom I have talked while showing them the exhibits, stressing the work of the pioneers and Civil War veterans who largely settled Nebraska. I strongly believe that realization of what the pioneers accomplished after stopping on the bare prairie and building a house out of dirt or logs and proceed to build a town, county and help to build the state, will help boys and girls to grow up better citizens. Should it occur that the museum become non-existent before my death, I direct that the funds which would have gone to DAR be used as follows – five thousand dollars to the Methodist Church of York, five thousand dollars to the York Public Library, and the remainder to York College, a very great asset to the city. I beg that my home is not used as a museum building, it is not central enough. I suggest an educational building be erected in School Park owned by the city which should help support the museum as should York County.”