Wonderline -- Readers ask about open containers, circus and boards

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: If I have a designated driver, can I drink in the car or can I get arrested for having an open container?
A: Captain Josh Gillespie from the York County Sheriff’s Department provided Nebraska State Statute 60-6211.08 which says, “It is illegal to possess an open alcohol container in all passenger vehicles, in the passenger area, except in limousines or buses being used in a charter or special party service.”
He said the rules for buses and limousines are defined by the regulations adopted and promulgated by the Public Service Commission.
An open alcohol container is a container that has a broken seal or the contents of which are partially removed.
The law does however allow for the transport of open containers outside of the passenger area. The passenger area is defined as "the area designed to seat the driver and passengers while the motor vehicle is in operation and any area that is readily accessible to the driver or a passenger while in their seating positions, including any compartments in such area. Passenger area does not include the area behind the last upright seat of such motor vehicle if the area is not normally occupied by the driver or a passenger and the motor vehicle is not equipped with a trunk."
Except as provided in state statute 53-186 or the exceptions for limousines or buses being used in a charter, it is unlawful for any person to consume an alcoholic beverage in a public parking area or on any highway in this state or inside a motor vehicle while in a public parking area or on any highway in this state.
The fine for possession of an open alcohol container is $50 plus court costs.
Q: A reader called in with great memories of the day, many years ago, when the Ringling Brothers, Barnam and Bailey Circus arrived in York via the train. He said it was sometime in the 1950s. He said there was a very large crowd on hand all day for the festivities and the circus performance. Does anyone have any memories of this event or more details, including why it was decided to have that big circus come here?
Q: Are the York General Health Care Board of Directors paid and if so, how much?
A: Jim Ulrich, CEO of York General Health Care Services, said, “York General Health Care Services Board members are not paid. They volunteer their time serving on the board.”
Q: What is the history of the building known as “The Warehouse” at Third and Division in York?
Q: Thank you for the detailed breakdown of the city’s budget last week. I appreciate that. I have one question – what are the main things the city spends money on? What are the main expenses that have to be paid for?
A: Forty percent of the expenses of the city is attributed to personnel. Twenty-three percent is for capital purchases and leases. Utilities and services account for 12% of the city’s spending. Sixteen percent is for miscellaneous. Two percent is for debt payments. Two percent is for building and equipment maintenance. Four percent is for supplies. One percent is for the city/county emergency communications center/operations.
Q: How many full-time equivalents/employees does the city have?
A: The City of York has 103.03 full-time equivalents (employees).
Q: How much is it going to cost to add a cell for the landfill?
A: Phases 6, 7 and 8 of the landfill project will result in decades of available space at the landfill. The engineering for phases 6-8 will cost a projected $325,000. The cost of constructing phase 6 is projected at $3.7 million.