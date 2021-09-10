Wonderline -- Readers ask about open containers, circus and boards

Q: What is the history of the building known as “The Warehouse” at Third and Division in York?

A: If anyone would like to provide that information, we’d love to publish it. Just send that information to melanie.wilkinson@yorknewstimes.com or leave a message on the Wonderline.

Q: Thank you for the detailed breakdown of the city’s budget last week. I appreciate that. I have one question – what are the main things the city spends money on? What are the main expenses that have to be paid for?

A: Forty percent of the expenses of the city is attributed to personnel. Twenty-three percent is for capital purchases and leases. Utilities and services account for 12% of the city’s spending. Sixteen percent is for miscellaneous. Two percent is for debt payments. Two percent is for building and equipment maintenance. Four percent is for supplies. One percent is for the city/county emergency communications center/operations.

Q: How many full-time equivalents/employees does the city have?

A: The City of York has 103.03 full-time equivalents (employees).

Q: How much is it going to cost to add a cell for the landfill?