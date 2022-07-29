Wonderline -- Readers ask about noise, ESI camp and brush at schools

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Is there a noise ordinance in the city of York? We have a neighbor who has loud parties in their covered patio that go until 1:30 a.m. With our windows closed and air conditioning on, they can be heard very plainly. Is it OK to call the police?

A: There is a noise ordinance in York that prohibits loud disruptions and noises at that hour.

Yes, it is OK to call the police and report the disturbance.

Q: I loved the article about the ESI Camp. My granddaughter would love to do this next year. But there was no information about how to get involved in this program. Who should we contact to join?

A: Emily Perry, development coordinator for the York County Development Corporation, said, “Thank you for reaching out about our ESI Camp! We currently are not taking enrollments, since this is an event that happens over the span of two weeks once a year. Once the time comes to get involved, flyers and applications will be sent home with students from school, it will be posted on social media, and each school should have information on how to contact the YCDC should someone have questions. And to the reader – we would love to have your granddaughter involved if she is still interested when that time comes!”

Q: Why is the school district allowing employees and teachers to dump pickup and trailer loads of trees and brush from their personal properties, onto school grounds north of the York High School? Who is going to clean these large piles up? Who will pay for it?

A: York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “The pile of trees and brush are from all three YPS buildings. We plan to rent a chipper in the future to clean the area up.”

Q: What are the latest COVID figures for our health district?

A: The latest 7-day figure for new COVID cases in the Four Corners Health District is 71. These are lab-confirmed cases and the total does not account for those who have taken home tests, so the actual number could be higher.

Q: A few months ago, someone asked about what it means when the hospital is put on “modified diversion.” Can you repeat that answer?

A: Jenny Obermier, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at York General Hospital explained, “In York and surrounding communities, when an ambulance picks up a patient, they ask the patient if they have a preference where they would like to go or do they have a doctor of choice that they would like to see. For example: if the ambulance is transporting a patient, they ask and the patient says, ‘Please take me to York General,’ they may pass by another hospital on their way to York General because of patient request. During a modified diversion, we ask that regardless of patient choice or severity of illness, they proceed to their nearest hospital.”

Q: There is a vacant house in my neighborhood. No one lives there. But I see the owner go over there pretty much once a week and it looks like he is throwing his garbage in that house rather than having it taken away by our local garbage collectors. This summer, when it got pretty hot out, the smell coming from the house made it more obvious that he is probably collecting garbage in there. Isn’t that against the law?

A: Section 16-2 of the municipal code for the City of York says: “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep in, on, or about any dwelling house, building or premises in the city, any decayed vegetable or animal substance, garbage or refuse matter or any substance that may be injurious to the public health or offensive to the residents or inhabitants of the vicinity unless the same is kept in receptacles provided therefore.”

Q: Is there anyone in the York area who does sewing, mending and alterations?

A: We have had these questions asked and answered in the past – but pretty far in the past so we don’t know if those people still do that type of work. If someone does, they can contact the Wonderline and we will pass that information along.