Wonderline -- Readers ask about mill location, Road 13 and cemeteries

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Does anyone know the actual location of where the Red Lion Mill once existed?
A: A reader brought in a very, very old map which shows the location of the Red Lion Mill (see the accompanying scan of that map). It appears it was located right on the river east and slightly north of McCool Junction.
Some staff members at the York News-Times compared the old map with Google Earth and it almost appears that the Red Lion Mill was located in the area of where the old Rotary Camp was located. We can’t verify that – that’s just our observation from the York News-Times.
This old map indicates the Red Lion Mill was located about five miles east and a little over one mile north of McCool.
Q: Was there any conversation about the condition of and high use of Road 13, during the last county commissioner meeting? Did anyone from the public come in to talk about that situation?
A: Road 13 is the county road that is the one being very heavily used now that Highway 34 is closed for construction.
Only one person addressed the county board regarding Road 13, which was Willard Peterson of Bradshaw.
Peterson said he has talked with a number of people about that road, including that some say it is rough and people are allegedly speeding.
He noted that someone had mentioned maybe there should be stop signs placed along that stretch of Road 13 from York to Bradshaw, after the crops are tall.
That was the only mention of Road 13 during the most recent county commissioner meeting.
Q: Have any people been hired yet to take care of the abandoned cemeteries in the county?
A: Yes. The same people that did the work last year will be doing the work this year. Jen Higgenbotham will again be taking care of the Cashler Cemetery and Austin Johnson will be taking care of the Union Cemetery.
Q: When we had the Spectrum outage in mid-April, it affected a lot of people’s phones and internet services. Did it affect the 911 services in York?
A: During that outage, there was no interruption in service at the York County Emergency Communications Center, as reported by York County Commissioner Jack Sikes during the county board’s most recent meeting. HE said the center does not utilize services from Spectrum, so it did not affect their services.
Q: Where is the nearest shooting range and why doesn’t York have one?
A: There is a shooting range in York. It is along North Division Avenue, at 3302 North Division Avenue.
Q: What does it cost the federal government, per shot, for the COVID vaccine?
A: According to numerous sources, including healthline.com, the cost of each dose (covered by the federal government) ranges between $3 and $37, depending on the type of vaccine. It appears the average cost to the federal government, per shot, is about $19.
Q: Out at the Kirkpatrick’s Wildlife Reserve Area, there is this little, random, weird, old wooden sign that says “End of York County.” But it’s not the boundary of York County at all. That made us wonder if maybe a long time ago the county line was there. Does anyone know?
A: If anyone has any information about that sign, its history and why the sign is there, please call the Wonderline and leave a message – and we will pass that information along. Right now, we don’t know for sure what the story is with this sign – but again, if someone does, please send that information along.
Q: What percentage of York County’s population has had COVID-19 so far?
A: Based on the latest census figures and numbers of cases from the Four Corners Health Department, 12.6% of York County’s residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
It should be noted that these figures reflect people who were actually tested and confirmed positive – as there are likely more people who had COVID-19 but did not get tested.
Q: What was the deal with a Minden School Board member who refused to wear a mask to meetings? I heard a response from the governor’s office, regarding this, but I don’t know the details of the rest of the situation.
A: News outlets are reporting that a Minden woman was relieved of her school board duties over her refusal to wear a mask during board meetings. The Minden School Board voted unanimously to remove her at a special meeting held earlier this week.
Apparently, she was removed from an April 12 meeting because she refused to wear a mask, even though the school board had approved a policy requiring board members and the public to wear masks during school board meetings.
The newspaper in Minden reported that the school board member “refused a direct request from the school superintendent to wear a mask. Then the Minden police chief told her to wear a mask or leave the building or be arrested for trespassing. (Kate Sinsel, the school board member) continued to protest and was eventually removed from the building in handcuffs.