Wonderline -- Readers ask about mill location, Road 13 and cemeteries

A: There is a shooting range in York. It is along North Division Avenue, at 3302 North Division Avenue.

Q: What does it cost the federal government, per shot, for the COVID vaccine?

A: According to numerous sources, including healthline.com, the cost of each dose (covered by the federal government) ranges between $3 and $37, depending on the type of vaccine. It appears the average cost to the federal government, per shot, is about $19.

Q: Out at the Kirkpatrick’s Wildlife Reserve Area, there is this little, random, weird, old wooden sign that says “End of York County.” But it’s not the boundary of York County at all. That made us wonder if maybe a long time ago the county line was there. Does anyone know?

A: If anyone has any information about that sign, its history and why the sign is there, please call the Wonderline and leave a message – and we will pass that information along. Right now, we don’t know for sure what the story is with this sign – but again, if someone does, please send that information along.

Q: What percentage of York County’s population has had COVID-19 so far?