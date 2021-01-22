Wonderline -- Readers ask about mask fines and playground namesakes

Peyton was born May 20, 1998, and Parker was born Aug. 6, 1999. Their parents are Julie and Chad Hoffman of York. The brothers were born with a rare genetic disorder that affects the central nervous system. Neither boy was able to hold up his head or sit up or walk or talk or eat on his own. They were incredibly smart and fully aware of their surroundings, and did their best to interact with those around them. They laughed and smiled and could reach out to touch computer screens to say yes or no or maybe, to answer questions and make decisions – that’s how they were able to learn in a school setting (as was written in a narrative included with information about the playground). The boys spent their time in the classroom with the other kids – accommodations and therapists came to them in that regular classroom setting – and the boys made many friends, they were happy. They joined Cub Scouts and participated in activities.