Wonderline -- Readers ask about mask fines and playground namesakes

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: Have there been any fines given, due to the mask mandate in York?
A: This question was asked of York Police Chief Ed Tjaden at the recent mask mandate meeting and he said no, there have been no fines given regarding violation of the city’s mask mandate.
Q: I was happy to see the organizers behind the Peyton Parker Lane Playground were recognized this week by the York Chamber of Commerce for their efforts in getting that amazing all-inclusive playground project off the ground. It’s really neat.
Could you guys, by chance, tell the readers (who don’t know) who the playground is being named after? Some people might not know who Peyton, Parker and Lane were.
A: The Peyton Parker Lane Playground is being named after Peyton and Parker Hoffman and Lane McDaniel.
Peyton was born May 20, 1998, and Parker was born Aug. 6, 1999. Their parents are Julie and Chad Hoffman of York. The brothers were born with a rare genetic disorder that affects the central nervous system. Neither boy was able to hold up his head or sit up or walk or talk or eat on his own. They were incredibly smart and fully aware of their surroundings, and did their best to interact with those around them. They laughed and smiled and could reach out to touch computer screens to say yes or no or maybe, to answer questions and make decisions – that’s how they were able to learn in a school setting (as was written in a narrative included with information about the playground). The boys spent their time in the classroom with the other kids – accommodations and therapists came to them in that regular classroom setting – and the boys made many friends, they were happy. They joined Cub Scouts and participated in activities.
Peyton unexpectedly passed away on March 19, 2010, at the age of 11, in the spring of his sixth grade year. At that point, the Peyton Hoffman Memorial Scholarship Fund was created.
Parker continued to go to school and was in band, with friends helping him play the drums hand over hand. He was in the Yorkfest and Homecoming Parades. Parker graduated in 2018. Parker passed away on March 16, 2019, at the age of 19.
Lane was born July 9, 2005, to Brian and April McDaniel. He was premature, weighing three pounds. He came home from the St. Elizabeth Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at 28 days and weighed just four pounds. He was doing all things on his own and went home on no monitors. But just shy of two days after being home, Lane became lethargic and his health declined quickly. Back at St. Elizabeth’s, doctors determined he had contracted late onset Group Beta Strep likely from a bad blood stick while in the NICU. He was on all means of life support. THE GBS caused meningitis and lifelong injury to his brain. He was not able to walk, talk or complete daily living activities independently. He rose above all challenges presented to him, always greeting each with a smile and a giggle. Supported by McCool Public School and St. Joseph Catholic School, he was included in all things in the classroom and with the other kids. His family made sure that he was included in everything they did on a daily basis.
On March 15, 2014, Lane unexpectedly passed away in his sleep. His parents later established Living In The Right Lane, an organization which helps families with children with special needs.
Q: There is a house in York where it appears and smells like people are just throwing their garbage. The house is vacant but I think the owner is bringing his garbage over there and throwing it inside. Isn’t that against the law?
A: Section 16-2 of the municipal code for the City of York says: “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep in, on, or about any dwelling house, building or premises in the city, any decayed vegetable or animal substance, garbage or refuse matter or any substance that may be injurious to the public health or offensive to the residents or inhabitants of the vicinity unless the same is kept in receptacles provided therefore.”
Q: I recently ran across a really interesting article on the YNT website about how and why Nebraska towns were named. I was going to share it with someone – but when I went back to grab it, it must have already “flushed out” and I couldn’t find it.
Could you find that article and re-run some of the information? It was really neat.
A: We found the article. It was shared online, on the YNT website -- it was written by Jim McKee from the Lincoln Journal Star.
Here it is:
As the Nebraska Territory formed in 1854 and settlers began filling in the vast unoccupied area, communities began to form and concurrently post offices opened.
This brought a previously unanticipated need — names. Names came from the earlier homes of the settlers, Lancaster the county and village from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for example. Famous people, as Washington County was named for George Washington. People’s initials even created Asp in Sioux County for postmaster A. S. Powell.
Waterways named towns like Battle Creek. American Indians lent their names to Osceola, Pawnee City, etc. The origins are endless. With the railroads, more names were needed, quickly exhausting railroad employees' names leading to alphabetical listings such as Crete, Dorchester, Exeter, Fairmont, Grafton, Harvard, Inland, Juniata, Kenesaw, Lowell.
Duplicate use of names quickly surfaced, creating a problem for the U.S. Post Office, which insisted that to avoid confusion, no two offices could have the same name. When an application was submitted, if the name already existed or it was felt it could easily be confused, the request was denied.
Sometimes a variant was suggested by the Post Office Department. Still multiple names survived. Nebraska has had, at one point in time, seven communities each named Highland, Midway and Summit; eight named Fairview; six called Athens and Franklin; five named Clyde; four called Buffalo; etc.
Because early applications for post office names were all written in longhand, many were obviously misinterpreted, which led, in a few cases, where the post office carried a misspelling, the railroad used another variation and, in at least one location, the bank carried a third iteration. Nebraska examples where the post office triumphed, albeit incorrectly, include Hickman, Hallam, Barneston and Norfolk.
Barneston, in Gage County, was first named Oto Agency in 1867 but renamed Barneston in honor of Francis M. Barnes in 1880, however the U. S. Official Postal Guide spells it Barnston.
Hallam, in Lancaster County, was incorporated by the Kansas Town & Land Co. in 1892 with a post office request for Hallau obviously misinterpreted from the longhand request. One can easily see how “au” could be misread as “am.”
Madison County was created in 1867 and the following year the settlers on the north fork of the Elkhorn River had sufficient numbers to request a post office, which, of course, required a name.
For over a century it was accepted that they joined the words north and fork, yielding Nor’fork which was submitted. The U. S. Post Office which, either by misreading the handwriting or assuming the submission had misspelled the intended common name Norfolk, granted the application spelled Norfolk.
At the turn of the present century however a search, which ended at the National Archives, uncovered a document which proposed the city originally be named Fork City, which was lined out and Norfolk substituted. Because the discovered form has a portion torn off and there is a question to whether it is even a legitimate post office form, the question persists. It does, however, seem clear that the intended request was not for Norfolk, as it is still spelled today. It used to be said that if you pronounced the R as in Norfork, you were a local but as time passed more and more dropped the R in pronouncing the city.
Closer to Lincoln, the city of Hickman suffered a similar fate. Conrad Heckman immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1848 and, in 1867, acquired a half section of land in what had been old Clay County but was by then in Lancaster County.
After buying an additional, adjacent, quarter section, he deeded 40 acres to the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad on which they agreed to build a siding to be named Heckman in his honor. A depot and store were built in 1872 and the village of Heckman was officially platted. A problem ensued either when the railroad, which filed the plat for Conrad Heckman and Samuel Egger or when the post office application was submitted. At any rate, the 1869 Southe Pass post office closed and “changed to Hickman, Dec. 4, 1872.” The U. S. Post Office almost never “corrects” a post office spelling and although the Heckman family still lives in the area, the city and post office remain Hickman.
Although not a large number some American Indian names have been employed, meaning they were spelled as they were understood or heard leading to attempted corrections. Although it is frequently pointed out that the final E in the word Otoe is not only incorrect but serves no purpose, still it has become universal and persists in city, county, post office, creek and precinct names.
Now spelled Ogallala, the city more correctly should be Oglala. Fontanelle, Nebraska, is the U. S. Post Office’s misspelling of Logan Fontenelle’s name. Omaha itself uses a corruption of a name “given to the people prior to 1541 ... frequently referred to as the Mahas.” Macy is a coined name originating from the Omaha Agency post office in Thurston County which became confused with Omaha City. “Ma” from Omaha was therefore simply coupled with “cy” in Agency as Macy.