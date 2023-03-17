The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: We are wondering what the York Police Department and York County Sheriff's Department's positions are on LB77.

A: The latest effort to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit cleared a major hurdle in early March when it passed the first round of debate in the Legislature.

Lawmakers passed Legislative Bill 77 in a 36-12 vote after eight hours of grueling debate that spanned the course of three days. LB 77, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, would allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Measures like LB 77 are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

The bill has to pass two more rounds of debate before it goes to Gov. Jim Pillen’s desk to be signed into law. Passing the first round doesn’t necessarily mean the bill is in the clear. Brewer’s previous attempt to pass similar legislation last year was killed in the second round of debate after an amendment to gain the support of local law enforcement fell through.

LB 77 was the subject of an hours-long public hearing in January before it went to the floor. Many of the same arguments presented during the hearing also popped up on both sides of the Legislature’s debate, and persisted through all three days.

Supporters argued the bill would protect Nebraskans’ Second Amendment rights and help law-abiding citizens defend themselves. Opponents, largely led by Sen. Jane Raybould of Lincoln, countered that the bill would make Nebraska more dangerous, and that training is a necessary step to responsible gun ownership.

Much of the debate also focused on an amendment Brewer introduced that he said swayed the opinion of several law enforcement organizations. He said the amendment gained the support of the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Officers’ Association of Nebraska, and changed the Omaha police union’s position to neutral on the bill.

Brewer said passage of the amendment in the first round of debate was important for ensuring success in the remaining rounds of debate. He said a vote on the amendment to last year’s bill being pushed to the second round ultimately contributed to its failure.

Under the amendment, an individual would receive an added misdemeanor charge if they carry a firearm while committing certain “dangerous misdemeanors,” including domestic assault, shoplifting or stalking. It would also be a felony upon the third offense of an individual failing to notify a law enforcement official that they are carrying a weapon.

Regarding how local law enforcement officials stand on the matter, we asked for the opinions of York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and York Police Chief Ed Tjaden.

Chief Tjaden said, “The York Police Department strives to offer fair and objective services to our community, and this means we, as a department, do not actively take sides in political debates/positions. The expectation of officers of the York Police Department is that their personal political beliefs should not be a factor in their work.

“Speaking only for myself, I see both sides of the issue and am currently contemplating my position. I appreciate the bill in its current form because it carries added penalties for those who would use firearms to commit crime, but I am also a staunch supporter of training for those who choose to carry concealed firearms (as required in our current concealed carry law),” Chief Tjaden said. “I encourage everyone to get involved: educate themselves, contact their legislators, and vote.”

Sheriff Vrbka said on the matter, “I support the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association position on LB77, as the president of the southeast district of that association.” He added, “Personally, I’d recommend handgun education for safety training and liability information for those who are novices with no backgrounds in handling guns and for people in general who are getting a gun for the first time.”

Q: Why did the city cut down all the large oak trees on Blackburn?

A: York Public Works Director James Paul explained, “The City of York has several road reconstruction projects under contract to be completed in 2023. A tree(s) or shrubs located in the city’s right of way adjoining a property must be removed to make way for some road/street improvements.

“Every effort is being made to improve the function and aesthetics of the residential neighborhoods during reconstruction. Alterations may be required on the right-of-way adjoining a property to allow for utility pole relocations and to maintain the integrity of the new pavement. Tree removals are occurring in some areas that contain a tree(s) that are located within the city’s right of way that conflicts with the roadway construction. Notifications were made to adjoining property owners that are affected with the appropriate removals. If necessary, the tree(s)/shrubs and stumps will be properly removed.

“In accordance with City of York Code of Ordinances Section 34-62 -- trees and shrubs. Trees and shrubs growing in such a way as to interfere with the making of any public improvement or in such a way as to interfere with any sewer or drain shall be deemed an obstruction and may be removed as provided by this article.”

Q: Oh, Nebraska springs. They are so unpredictable. I was curious as to what is the latest measurable snow in our area, in history?

A: Nebraska Extension has a list of the last measurable snows in this area of the state. We found the latest measurable snow was on May 5, 1944. Before that, some other notable dates were April 30, 1994; May 3, 1967; and May 3, 1907.

Q: I was watching the Oscars last Sunday night and noticed there were some celebrities wearing small blue ribbons. What was the meaning behind the ribbons?

A: The blue ribbons signified their support “for refugees.”

The Associated Press said a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said the message it was intended to relay was “everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever they are.”

Q: I have been a fan of Jamie Lee Curtis for many years. Was this year the first time she’s won an Oscar in her career?

A: Yes, this was Jamie Lee Curtis’ first Oscar.

Q: Which states in the nation raise the most cattle?

A: The top five states, in order, for raising cattle are Texas, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and California.