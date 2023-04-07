The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: It looks like beavers have killed quite a few trees along Beaver Creek Trail. If beavers are causing this damage, does the city have any plans to trap or kill the beavers? I'd hate to see more trees killed.

A: James Paul, the city’s public works director, said, “The Parks and Recreation Department has received approval from the Nebraska Game and Parks to hire a wildlife management specialist to help find preventative measures to limit the damage done to the trees.”

Q: A couple of weeks ago, there was a question in the Wonderline about what courthouse is the oldest in Nebraska, as the reader was curious after seeing the Fillmore County Courthouse. So that got me to wondering – can you tell us the ages of all the courthouses in Nebraska? I’m mostly curious to see which counties have kept up their old historical beauties and how many of us ruined our treasures.

A: Here is the list of the courthouses and the years they were built:

• Adams County Courthouse, 1962

• Antelope County Courthouse, 1894

• Arthur County Courthouse, 1961

• Banner County Courthouse, 1957

• Blaine County Courthouse, 1908

• Boone County Courthouse, 1976

• Box Butte County Courthouse, 1913

• Boyd County Courthouse, 1966

• Brown County Courthouse, 1959

• Buffalo County Courthouse, 1974

• Burt County Courthouse, 1916

• Butler County Courthouse, 1962

• Cass County Courthouse, 1892

• Cedar County Courthouse, 1891

• Chase County Courthouse, 1912

• Cherry County Courthouse, 1901

• Cheyenne County Courthouse, 1966

• Clay County Courthouse, 1918

• Colfax County Courthouse, 1921

• Cuming County Courthouse, 1954

• Custer County Courthouse, 1911

• Dakota County Courthouse, 1940

• Dawes County Courthouse, 1935

• Dawson County Courthouse, 1913

• Deuel County Courthouse, 1915

• Dixon County Courthouse, 1884 (one portion) and 1940 (another portion)

• Dodge County Courthouse, 1917

• Douglas County Courthouse, 1912

• Dundy County Courthouse, 1921

• Fillmore County Courthouse, 1892

• Franklin County Courthouse, 1925

• Frontier County Courthouse, 1889

• Furnas County Courthouse, 1949

• Gage County Courthouse, 1890

• Garden County Courthouse, 1921

• Garfield County Courthouse, 1962

• Gosper County Courthouse, 1939

• Grant County Courthouse, 1957

• Greeley County Courthouse, 1914

• Hall County Courthouse, 1901

• Hamilton County Courthouse, 1894

• Harlan County Courthouse, 1964

• Hayes County Courthouse, 1954

• Hitchcock County Courthouse, 1969

• Holt County Courthouse, 1936

• Hooker County Courthouse, 1912

• Howard County Courthouse, 1912

• Jefferson County Courthouse, 1891

• Johnson County Courthouse, 1889

• Kearney County Courthouse, 1906

• Keith County Courthouse, 1888

• Keya Paha County Courthouse, 1914

• Kimball County Courthouse, 1928

• Knox County Courthouse, 1934

• Lancaster County Courthouse, 1967

• Lincoln County Courthouse, 1922

• Logan County Courthouse, 1963

• Loup County Courthouse, 1957

• Madison County Courthouse, 1976

• McPherson County Courthouse, 1894

• Merrick County Courthouse, 1913

• Morrill County Courthouse, 1909

• Nance County Courthouse, 1974

• Nemaha County Courthouse, 1900

• Nuckolls County Courthouse, 1890

• Otoe County Courthouse, 1865

• Pawnee County Courthouse, 1911

• Perkins County Courthouse, 1927

• Phelps County Courthouse, 1910

• Pierce County Courthouse, 1978

• Platte County Courthouse, 1920

• Polk County Courthouse, 1921

• Red Willow County Courthouse, 1926

• Richardson County Courthouse, 1924

• Rock County Courthouse, 1939

• Saline County Courthouse, 1928

• Sarpy County Courthouse, 1974

• Saunders County Courthouse, 1904

• Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, 1920

• Seward County Courthouse, 1907

• Sheridan County Courthouse, 1904

• Sherman County Courthouse, 1920

• Sioux County Courthouse, 1930

• Stanton County Courthouse, 1976

• Thayer County Courthouse, 1901

• Thomas County Courthouse, 1922

• Thurston County Courthouse, 1895 for one portion and 1927 for another

• Valley County Courthouse, 1921

• Washington County Courthouse, 1891

• Wayne County Courthouse, 1899

• Webster County Courthouse, 1883

• Wheeler County Courthouse, 1982

• York County Courthouse, 1980

Q: Why does it take so long for the honor rolls to be published in the YNT? Sometimes it seems like the next semester is nearly over by the time the last honor roll was published.

A: The honor rolls are provided by each of the 12 schools in our footprint, so it is contingent upon when they are all received.

Q: Has the York News-Times published an article about ALLO’s activities around town? I would like to see information about their plans here in York and what they are doing and when.

A: Last May, the YNT published a story about the ALLO project as the company and local officials held a celebratory “groundbreaking” for the project. The event marked the start of construction of ALLO’s 100% fiber-optic network in York.

Throughout the various stages of construction, residents and businesses will receive advance notice by mail of necessary work that will take place in yards and easements. The ALLO team might knock on doors to explain the process and answer questions as well.

Since that time, ALLO has also established a storefront presence in downtown York. It is located at 611 North Lincoln Avenue. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There are also several phone numbers provided for that office: for residential questions, call 402-908-6055; for business questions, call 402-908-6010.

More information can also be found at www.allocommunications.com/locations/york/

Q: Why is the delivery of the Lincoln Journal or Omaha World Herald so unreliable?

A: The YNT has no information regarding these institutions’ delivery services. We found some service numbers this person might want to call, in order to inquire: for the Lincoln Journal Star, 402-475-4200; for the Omaha World Herald, 402-444-1531.

Q: What was the significance of Chimney Rock to the pioneers? I recently saw it for the first time, in my whole life, and was just so blown away by that beautiful treasure in our state and what it meant for so many people as they made their way west.

A: Towering 480 feet above the North Platte River Valley, Chimney Rock dates back millions of years to the Oligocene Age, according to Nebraska Game and Parks. This massive natural landmark served as a guide to countless pioneers as they blazed the western trails of migration.

Chimney Rock became one of the most famous landmarks in the American West, largely due to its stop along the Oregon Trail. The unique formation came to symbolize “the greatest voluntary migration in the history of mankind,” Game and Parks information says.

According to the National Parks Service, the first recorded mention of Chimney Rock was in 1827 by Joshua Pilcher. He journeyed up the Platte River Valley to the Salt Lake rendezvous of the Rocky Mountain fur trappers. The first non-natives to see the rock were probably the Astorians of Robert Stuart (fur traders) in their eastern journey from the Pacific Ocean in 1913.

During the 1800s, Chimney Rock served as the most noted landmark along the Oregon, California and Mormon Trails. As the emigrants passed by the rock, most of them noted in their diaries or journals that they were “glad to see they were going in the right direction and it spired to the heavens.” After examining over 300 journal accounts of settlers moving west along the Platte River Road, historian Merrill Mattes concluded Chimney Rock was by far the most mentioned landmark.

Q: One of my favorite television shows, growing up, was “Happy Days.” Can you tell us what years that show was on? I know it depicted the 1950s, but it was created and on television in the 1970s, correct? Or did we watch it as re-runs in the 1970s?

A: “Happy Days” aired on the ABC network for 11 seasons from 1974 to 1984.

Set in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, during the 1950s and 1960s, “Happy Days” presented an idealized view of post-World War II middle-class America, seen largely through the perspective of high school student Ritchie Cunningham and his friends.