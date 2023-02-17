The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: How many inmates can be housed, at one time, at the York County Jail?

A: It’s maximum capacity is 37.

Q: How many private in-ground swimming pools are there in York?

A: The city doesn’t have a pool registration data base to track that information.

Q: There is a single wind turbine west of Seward. Is that privately or publicly owned?

A: The 1.7 MW GE wind turbine was a project facilitated by the City of Seward and Bluestem Energy Solutions, a company with distributed power generation expertise based in Omaha. The turbine interconnects directly into the City of Seward’s power distribution network with all the generated electricity being used locally.

Q: How many calls go into the local emergency communications center in a month?

A: We received this same question a few months ago. At that time, Lela Luft, director of the emergency communications center, said they receive about 450 911 emergency calls a month, as well as 3,500 non-emergent calls in that same timeframe.

Q: When the Blackburn Bridge is under construction, will we still be able to park vehicles in that area on the east end of the Beaver Creek Trails?

A: No. While the bridge is being reconstructed, that parking area for the trails will be closed. It will be reopened after the bridge work is finished.

Q: What is considered to be a deadly weapon in the state of Nebraska as it pertains to concealed deadly weapons?

A: A concealed weapon under Nebraska law includes guns but also certain knives, brass or iron knuckles “or any other deadly weapon.” According to state statute, a knife is considered a deadly weapon if the blade is over 3.5 inches long, capable of cutting, tearing or stabbing, and could lead to death or serious bodily injury.

Q: Who can get a concealed handgun permit in Nebraska?

A: To be eligible, the applicant must be 21 years old or older; not have a felony conviction; not have any convictions of domestic violence; not have been discharged dishonorably from the Armed Forces; not be a fugitive, on parole, on probation, under house arrest, or under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment longer than a year; meet additional provisions to demonstrate physical, mental and moral requirements.

Q: How much are the county commissioners paid each year?

A: The pay for county commissioners is currently $25,000 a year.

Q: Are York residents allowed to permanently park their vehicles on their front lawns?

A: There are rules regarding permanent parking in the city – vehicles are required to move every 24 hours and all vehicles must be licensed. There are also regulations within the city about junk vehicles. Plus, vehicles cannot be permanently parked in the city right-of-way (over sidewalks and in that area between the curb and the sidewalk).

Q: There has been so much press about Prince Harry’s book and the allegations he’s made about growing up royal. My question is if Princess Diana was alive today, how old would she be?

A: She would be 61. She was born on July 1, 1961.

Q: How many buffalo used to roam across Nebraska?

A: According to the state historical society, “Many, many overland travelers made some mention of buffalo. The mere sight of so many animals in such vast herds amazed them. Estimates have placed the number of buffalo in North America in the 19th century at figures ranging from 60 to 125 million.”

But the wild animals were nearly wiped out during the latter part of the century, due to a combination of over-hunting, slaughter, habitat loss and disease often spread by cattle. From 1872-1874, hunters killed an average of 5,000 bison a day. Experts say bison were nearly hunted into extinction into the late 1800s – then in the 1900s, they were nearly bred into extinction as ranchers working to preserve bison began breeding them with cattle in an effort to create a hardier cross.

Q: Upon the death of Lisa Marie Presley, I was intrigued to see memorial photos and others taken at Graceland. I was a big fan of Lisa Marie’s father, Elvis. My question is if you can tell us much about the history of the Graceland property. And is it true that if you go to Graceland you can tour Elvis’ airplane?

A: Graceland was once part of a 500-acre farm which was owned by the S.E. Toof family. The land had been part of the family for generations and was named after one of the female relatives, Grace. According to Graceland history, in 1939, Grace’s niece, Ruth Brown Moore and her husband, Dr. Thomas Moore, built the mansion, which became well known to the locals of Memphis. The Moores’ daughter, Ruth Marie, was musically accomplished and became a harpist with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Classical recitals in the front formal rooms were common, just as rock ‘n’ roll and gospel jam sessions would be after the next owner moved in.

In the spring of 1957, when Elvis Presley was 22, he purchased the home and grounds for just over $100,000.

While Elvis had various homes in the Los Angeles area and spent a great deal of time on the road doing concerts, Graceland was always his home base.

Regarding the airplane, which Elvis named the “Lisa Marie,” after his daughter, it is on display at Graceland and can be toured along with the rest of the property.

Q: One more Elvis-related question. How long were he and Priscilla married?

A: Their relationship lasted 10 years – they were married for six.