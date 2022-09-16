Wonderline -- Readers ask about jail, playground, commissioner seat

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: I read with great interest the story about the ongoing number of inmates in our county jail. Have the county commissioners had a discussion about using ARPA money to build a new jail?

A: They have not had that discussion.

It should be noted the cost of a new jail would likely exceed the county’s allotment of ARPA dollars.

But again, to answer the question, that discussion has not been held in public forum amongst the commissioners.

Q: How many inmates can the York County Jail hold?

A: It has a capacity of 37.

Q: Is the playground equipment in front of the community center the same playground equipment that used to be at Mincks Park?

A: Yes, it is.

With the construction of the Peyton Parker Lane Playground, that playground equipment was moved downtown for use in front of the community center.

Q: What is going to happen next January when Kurt Bulgrin becomes the county assessor? I’m assuming he can’t be a county assessor and a commissioner at the same time.

A: This is correct.

Bulgrin will take the oath of office as the assessor.

At that point, his commissioner’s seat will be declared vacant.

Then, individuals within his district will be able to submit their applications.

A hearing will be held during which applicants will be interviewed by a committee made up of the county attorney, the county clerk and the county treasurer.

It is the three-official committee that then makes the decision as to whom will fulfill the remainder of Bulgrin’s term – which will have two years left.

Q: What is the succession to the British throne now?

A: King Charles III is the sovereign now, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The next in line is William, Prince of Wales.

Next is William’s oldest son, Prince George of Wales.

Following George is his sister, Princess Charlotte, and then their brother, Prince Louis.

Fifth in line is Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

And sixth in line is Harry’s son, Archie.

Q: When did it change in Nebraska that each county no longer had its own judge, but rather one judge would serve multiple counties at the same time?

A: In 1975, the county judicial system was changed. Instead of one judge in each county, one judge has several counties. Each county had an associate judge but in 1986 the title of associate judge was changed to clerk magistrate.

Q: Is it true that in the early days of York County, the rest ranches here had underground stables for horses? And they were huge underground stables? I’ve heard that story before and it just sounds wild that all this activity took place in York County so long ago, as the pioneers were moving through. Or is it just a far-fetched tale?

A: This area was a stopping place for many early-day travelers. The Overland Trail went through York County, which nearly parallels Interstate 80.

“Not unlike today’s travelers, these early day travelers were furnished with ‘rest areas’ where they had corrals for the stage and freight horses,” says an account from a county’s history book. “Some had underground stables which could hold as many as 200 horses or mules. These stopping places were called ‘road ranches’ (actually they were freight stops) and supplied basic items like flour and bacon and had facilities to make minor repairs. Many had ‘pilgrim rooms’ where travelers could sleep. They also had rather interesting names such as Porcupine Ranch, McDonald Ranch, Antelope Ranch, Jack Smith Ranch and Jack Stone Ranch.

“With the arrival of the railroad, the rest stations met their demise, being victims of progress, and they disappeared around 1869,” says the history book, “York County, Yesterday and Today.”

Q: How many coaches have the Nebraska Cornhuskers football teams had?

A: The team has had 31 head coaches since organized football began in 1890.

Q: Is it true that the wooly mammoth fossil that was found in Nebraska is actually the largest ever found in the world?

A: Yes, this is true.

In 1921, the fossil of the largest mammoth in the world was found north of Curtis. A farmer’s wife noticed their chickens were pecking at something white in the hillside. As the hill eroded, the white in the hillside was revealed to be the fossil remains of a large mammoth. The fossil remains of the mammoth are on display at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in Morrill Hall. The mammoth is nicknamed “Archie.”

This mammoth stood 14 feet tall.

Experts say the living/breathing version of Archie that roamed the plains 30,000 years ago weighed in at 15 tons and was 25 feet, seven inches long.