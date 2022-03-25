Wonderline -- Readers ask about interstate lights, water tower and forum

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: The eastbound ramp on the interstate has a light on a light pole in the area to exit into York which is not functioning. Who is responsible for replacing the lights? Is it the patrons’ responsibility to report it, to get it fixed?

A: The lights along the interstate exchanges are the responsibility of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

If a patron wants to report the outage, they sure can, as roads crews might not have seen it.

Q: Who designed the York water tower?

A: In 2011, Kerry Hoffschneider wrote a column about this very topic for the York News-Times.

Here is what she wrote regarding the history:

“It's hard to imagine when the tower was a stark white, upside down droplet, set atop a tall, cylindrical pedestal. Even today, it's hard to imagine that this ‘water balloon,’ disguised as a hot air balloon, can hold up to 750,000 gallons of our most precious natural resource inside.

The project began in February of 1998 with a suggestion in the York News Times, "Comment Line" by Lynn Christiansen, who saw more than a bleached blob against the Nebraska sky when he drove out to the Interstate.

His comment read, ‘I think the new water tower should be painted like a colorful hot air balloon. It would be distinctive and attractive, and everyone on the interstate would notice and remember it.’

In reference to those who would have preferred keeping the tower a blank, faceless water holder among thousands of other water holders he wrote, ‘Nobody remembers a town because of the traditional, plain water tower with a name on it. Does anyone else agree?’

It turned out many agreed, including a man named Marty Rousseau and the York Visitors Committee. Several others jumped on this high flying water/air balloon adventure and together raised $17,000 for the project.

In 1999, the City of York was even designated Balloon City by the Nebraska Legislature. Once this occurred, there was nowhere the balloon couldn't be spotted. Newspapers across the state and nation picked up the story. Soon the uniquely painted water source, seemingly floating above a field of green corn, could be seen on advertising, t-shirts, lapel pins, coffee cups, stationery . . . the list goes on.”

Q: It seems strange, but nice, to not see any updated COVID numbers in the newspaper any longer. Part of me wants to know what’s happening but it also feels good not to think about it. That said, can you tell us what the COVID case rate has been in the health district in the last week or so? I’m just curious.

A: According to the Four Corners Health Department, the 7-day new case rate for the Four Corners Health District was only six, as of March 22. The new case rate in the district continues to be very, very low.

Q: Will the York News-Times be having a candidates’ forum this spring for candidates running for the District County Commissioner seat and those running for sheriff?

A: Yes. There will be one held in April. Plans are being formulated now and will be announced very soon.

Q: In last weekend’s candidate forum in York, for the governor candidates, all of them, who were present, were asked to introduce themselves and talk about what they do, etc. Charles Herbster, however, didn’t say anything about that. Can you tell us what he does?

A: According to Herbster’s website, he is CEO and president of Carico Farms and Herbster Angus Farms.

In 1994, he bought the Conklin company and has since expanded the business around the country.

Q: Who are the two richest people in the world?

A: Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are the two richest people in the world.

Q: Is it true that past Russian leader, Vladimir Lenin’s body is in a glass case that can be viewed all the time?

A: Yes. Lenin’s body lies embalmed within a stone mausoleum located in Moscow’s Red Square. A team of scientists continues to work to keep the body preserved and “re-sculpted.”

Q: What is the oldest city on earth?

A: Damascus, Syria, is the oldest city on earth – it is 11,000 years old.