Wonderline -- Readers ask about hydrants, bridge and fifth wheel parts

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: Why do they drain the water in the fire hydrants around town?

A: This practice, done in the spring and the fall, is to flush out the city’s water lines. It’s a seasonal system cleaning practice that’s gone on for years.

Q: I saw where the Blackburn Bridge is going to be replaced. When will that take place and how long will it take?

A: Tentatively, the work will start in January and it will likely take about six months to complete.

Q: I am from Ennis, Montana and I own a 2006 King of the Road Fifth Wheel which was manufactured there in York, Nebraska by a subsidiary of Chief Industries, Grand Island, Nebraska. Chief terminated KOR manufacturing RVs in 2007. I am trying to secure a wiring diagram for my old Fifth Wheel and hope there might be some old KOR employees who might be able to give me some leads on whom to contact to secure such wiring diagram. The main trouble is with my electrical suburban water heater in the fifth wheel.

A: If someone has information for this gentleman, regarding what he is seeking, please reach out to the Wonderline and we will provide his contact information.

Q: Recently, the city council voted down the right to drive golf carts/gators/ATVs on city streets. Then why is it that the city, namely the park and rec workers from the ballpark complex, are still allowed to drive these vehicles on our city streets?

A: We consulted with York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts, who said, “According to York City Attorney Charles Campbell, city employee use of golf carts and utility vehicles is allowed under state statutes that allow government employees to use golf carts and utility vehicles when needed to perform their duties. Utility vehicles are used at the ballpark complex and Miller Park for field maintenance purposes. It’s a light-weight vehicle that we can drive on the field without damaging the infields and it contains the correct attachments and field drags needed to perform the required field maintenance. These vehicles also allow staff to transport field supplies like rakes, shovels, field markers and paint along with concession supplies.”

Q: Is it true that 30% of women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer each year? That figure was used in a story in the YNT and I was just looking for clarification.

A: According to the American Cancer Society and other organizations searching for cures and treatments, it is estimated that 30% of newly diagnosed cancers in women are going to be breast cancers. And based on current incidence rates, 12.9% of women born in the United States today will develop breast cancer at some time during their lives.

Q: Why did they make the parking stalls on Lincoln Avenue smaller? I measured them and they are 19 feet, 6 inches. My pickup is 19 feet and with a hitch it’s even longer.

A: York Public Works Director James Paul said, “The beginning and end stalls on a block are smaller because less room is needed to maneuver out of the stall. The rest of the stalls were kept the same size (width and length) as before, but shifted along the street to get the appropriate set back distance from intersections per Manual Uniform Traffic Control Device guidelines.”

Q: I was so moved by the gesture the York football team made during last week’s football game to honor the late Jack Vincent. He meant so much to York. Was Jack Vincent born in York?

A: Jack Vincent, according to his obituary, was born in Santa Ana, California.

Q: After the fact, I realized there was a special meeting of the York City Council this week. What was the topic?

A: The sole agenda item was the consideration of a mover’s permit to move a house from 715 West Fourth Street to 806 West Fourth Street on Oct. 28, which was filed by Brandon Skelton.

Q: How did Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman, become famous?

A: Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, was raised in suburban Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She went to college in California and then while home for the holidays, met her husband, Ladd, who is a rancher outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

In 2006, after having lived on the ranch for many years, Drummond started a blog called “The Pioneer Woman” where she shared home-cooked recipes and snippets about her country life and family.

Over time, she was asked to share more food-related posts and her blog grew over the course of a few years.

In 2009, she capitalized on her blog’s popularity by releasing a cookbook.

Then she landed her own TV show on the Food Network, called The Pioneer Woman. The show premiered in 2011.

Since then, she has released more cookbooks and has her own food line at Wal-Mart.

Oh, and don’t forget about her own Barbie doll.

Q: Older folks seem to know more about what signs to look for if nature is predicting a harsh winter. I’ve been wondering it myself as the squirrels seem completely nuts right now. Can you look up information about what signs to look for?

A: According to the Farmers Almanac, here are signs in nature to look for as predictors of a cold and harsh winter.

• Thicker-than-normal onions or cornhusks from your garden or field

• Woodpeckers sharing trees

• The early arrival of snow owls

• The early departure of geese and ducks

• The early migration of the monarch butterfly

• Thick hair on the nape of a cow’s neck

• Heavy and numerous fogs during August

• Raccoons with thick tails and bright bands

• Mice chewing furiously to get into your home

• The early arrival of crickets

• Spiders spinning larger than usual webs and entering the house in greater numbers

• Ants marching in a line rather than meandering

• Early seclusion of bees within a hive

• An unusual abundance of acorns

• Squirrels gathering nuts earlier and more frantically hauling/eating/hording food

• Frequent halos or rings around the sun or moon