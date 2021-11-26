Wonderline -- Readers ask about hospital, landfill and cranberries

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:

Q: What does it mean when the hospital is put on “modified diversion?” And what does that mean for local fire/rescue teams?

A: Jenny Obermier, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at York General Hospital explained, “In York and surrounding communities, when an ambulance picks up a patient, they ask the patient if they have a preference where they would like to go or do they have a doctor of choice that they would like to see. For example: if the ambulance is transporting a patient, they ask and the patient says, ‘Please take me to York General,’ they may pass by another hospital on their way to York General because of patient request. During a modified diversion, we ask that regardless of patient choice or severity of illness, they proceed to their nearest hospital.”

Q: Concerning the new solar array that NPPD will build at the landfill, where will the solar panels come from? I hope NPPD will consider using panels made in the United States, even if they cost more.