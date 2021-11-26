Wonderline -- Readers ask about hospital, landfill and cranberries

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: What does it mean when the hospital is put on “modified diversion?” And what does that mean for local fire/rescue teams?
A: Jenny Obermier, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at York General Hospital explained, “In York and surrounding communities, when an ambulance picks up a patient, they ask the patient if they have a preference where they would like to go or do they have a doctor of choice that they would like to see. For example: if the ambulance is transporting a patient, they ask and the patient says, ‘Please take me to York General,’ they may pass by another hospital on their way to York General because of patient request. During a modified diversion, we ask that regardless of patient choice or severity of illness, they proceed to their nearest hospital.”
Q: Concerning the new solar array that NPPD will build at the landfill, where will the solar panels come from? I hope NPPD will consider using panels made in the United States, even if they cost more.
A: Mark Becker from NPPD explained: “On projects such as Community Solar for York, NPPD establishes a request for proposal that outlines specifications that must be met to be evaluated by the utility before any contract is signed. There was no requirement in the RFP for country of origin, but NPPD expects that many of the components will be provided domestically from the United States and from other countries. The solar developer must also comply with all industry codes and standards as well as NPPD specifications.”
Q: Where did the cranberry tradition of Thanksgiving dinner come from? Why do we have to have cranberries in some form on Thanksgiving?
A: It is believed that the pilgrims and the American Indians ate cranberries at the first Thanksgiving in 1621. Cranberries are native to the United States. The American Indians would use it for not only old fabric dye and medicine, but they would mix deer meat and mashed cranberries to make pemmican. Pemmican was their main source of food. Now, Americans consume over 400 million pounds of cranberries year, 20 percent of that is during Thanksgiving week. There are multiple ways Americans consume cranberries including: cranberry bread, salsa, sauce, and juice. They are considered as a superfood with their high antioxidant properties and vitamins which help cleanse the body after a Thanksgiving meal.
Q: Will the York Chamber of Commerce be having its ball drop this December? I just hadn’t seen anything advertised about it yet.
A: York Chamber of Commerce will not be having its ball drop this December. They are planning to have to it next year.
Q: My co-workers and I were talking and we want to adopt a family with the Adopt A Family program. Who do we talk to about doing that?
A: Anyone interest in adopting a family should call the York News-Times business office at 362-4478 between 8 a.m. and 5p.m., Monday through Friday. They can ask for YNT program coordinators Cheri Knoell or Tammi Eikenhorst.
Q: Do any local schools collect Campbell’s soup labels?
A: If any local schools collect these labels, they can contact the Wonderline and we will provide the information to readers next week.
Q: How many turkeys are eaten in the United States on Thanksgiving Day?
A: According to the National Turkey Federation, about 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving Day.
Q: How long have sirens been used on fire trucks? And who invented the first fire truck siren?
A: The first firetruck with a built in siren was invented in 1906 by Knox Automobile Company in Springfield, Massachusetts. Before then, firemen would carry around small bells to alert residents of fires.
Q: I heard there is a Christmas tree shortage in the country this year. Is that true?
A: There is a Christmas tree shortage due to supply and demand chain troubles. Both real and artificial Christmas trees will cost a little more this year with production and transportation costs being so high.
Q: Where did the Thanksgiving pumpkin pie tradition come from?
A: The pumpkin pie tradition originally came from pilgrims in 1620. Before pumpkin pie, they would use it for pumpkin bread and pumpkin ale. They would also use it for stews. In 1653, pumpkin pie recipes were appearing in cookbooks. Then in 1796, American Cookery was written and released by Amelia Simmons who recognized pumpkin pie as Thanksgiving staple.