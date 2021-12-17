Wonderline -- Readers ask about history book, Amber Alerts and Christmas

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
Q: A few years ago, the York News-Times made a hard-cover book about the history of York County. Do you know where I can get a copy or even maybe a few? I want to buy some for Christmas presents.
A: The books are still in stock and available at the York News-Times offices.
Q: Where did the term of Amber Alert come from?
A: Amber Alerts are issued when a child is missing and/or thought to be abducted and in danger.
Amber Alerts are designed to call the public’s attention to a child who has been abducted and is at risk at being harmed. Information about the child is broadcast throughout the area via news media, on the internet and by other means, such as highway billboards and signs.
AMBER is a backronym for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was named after Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas, in 1996.
Q: Where did the idea of Santa’s helpers being elves come from?
A: A number of sources say the origin of elves is rooted in Germanic, Scandanavian and British folklores. In the past, many believed these tiny beings possessed magical powers to protect the homes of people who were good from bad things. And as for the bad people, elves dealt with them by playing pranks on them.
Then there was the 1823 poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (most commonly known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ in which Santa himself was described: “He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf.”
The, a book called “The House of Santa Claus, a Christmas Fairy Show,” by Austin Thompson was published in 1876, which also played an instrumental role in further popularizing the image of Santa’s elves to the world.
As the theory of Santa became more and more a part of holiday culture, so did the theory of his helpers, the elves.
Q: Has the new year always been celebrated in January and have there always been New Year’s celebrations?
A: The earliest recording of a new year celebration is believed to have been in Mesopotamia in 2000 B.C., and was celebrated around the time of the vernal equinox, in mid-March. A variety of other dates tied to the seasons were also used by various ancient cultures. The Egyptians, Phoenicians and Persians began their new year with the fall equinox and the Greeks celebrated it on the winter solstice.
The early Roman calendar designated March 1 as the new year. The calendar had just 10 months, beginning with March.
The first time the new year was celebrated on Jan. 1 was in Rome in 153 BC. The new year was moved from March to January because that was the beginning of the civil year.
In 46 BC, Julius Caesar introduced a new solar-based calendar that was a vast improvement on the ancient Roman calendar, which was a lunar system that had become wildly inaccurate over the years. The Julian calendar decreed that the new year would occur with Jan. 1, and it became the consistently observed start of the new year.
Q: Who invented the candy cane and what does it have to do with Christmas?
A: The Christmas candy cane originated in Germany about 250 years ago. They started as straight white sugar sticks.
The story goes that a choir master, in 1670, was worried about the children sitting quietly all through the long Christmas nativity service. So he gave them something to eat to keep them quite. He made them into a “J” shape, like a shepherd’s crook, to remind them of the shepherds that visited the Baby Jesus at the first Christmas.
Sometime around 1900 the red stripes were added and they were flavored with peppermint or wintergreen.
Around 1920, Bob McCormack from Georgia started making candy canes for his friends and family. That’s when it became a retail product.
Q: Why do people decorate sugar cookies for Christmas?
A: Modern Christmas cookies can trace their history to recipes from Medieval European biscuits. By the 16th century, Christmas biscuits had become popular across Europe.
The earliest examples of Christmas cookies in the United States were brought by the Dutch in the early 17th century. Due to a wide range of cheap imported products from Germany between 1871 and 1906, cookie cutters became available in American markets. These imported cookie cutters often depicted highly styled images with subjects designed to hang on Christmas trees. Due to the availability of the cutters, recipes began to appear in cookbooks designed for their use.
In the early 20th century, U.S. merchants started importing decorated cookies from Germany to be used as presents.