Wonderline -- Readers ask about history book, Amber Alerts and Christmas

Then there was the 1823 poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (most commonly known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ in which Santa himself was described: “He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf.”

The, a book called “The House of Santa Claus, a Christmas Fairy Show,” by Austin Thompson was published in 1876, which also played an instrumental role in further popularizing the image of Santa’s elves to the world.

As the theory of Santa became more and more a part of holiday culture, so did the theory of his helpers, the elves.

Q: Has the new year always been celebrated in January and have there always been New Year’s celebrations?

A: The earliest recording of a new year celebration is believed to have been in Mesopotamia in 2000 B.C., and was celebrated around the time of the vernal equinox, in mid-March. A variety of other dates tied to the seasons were also used by various ancient cultures. The Egyptians, Phoenicians and Persians began their new year with the fall equinox and the Greeks celebrated it on the winter solstice.

The early Roman calendar designated March 1 as the new year. The calendar had just 10 months, beginning with March.